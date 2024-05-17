Top 10 Two Wheelers April 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache, Jupiter

Sales performance of India’s top 10 two wheelers April 2024 was notable with Splendor and Activa leading motorcycles and scooters

Two-wheeler sales have been climbing new heights in the Indian market and there have been a lot of new entrants. However, the stalwarts of the sales charts continue to assert their dominance and hold their positions. Same was the case in the month of April 2024 and we can see old names in the charts at their usual positions.

Top 10 Two Wheelers April 2024

Like clockwork, Hero Splendor took the lead and became the best selling two-wheeler in Indian market with 3,20,959 units sold last month. When compared to the 2,65,225 units sold in April 2023, Splendor registered a 21.01% YoY growth with a volume growth of 55,734 units YoY. Among the top 10 two wheelers, Splendor sales accounted for more than a quarter at 25.77%.

At 2nd place, we have Honda Activa, which is India’s best-selling scooter that sold 2,60,300 units last month. As opposed to 2,46,016 units sold a year ago, Activa saw a decent 5.81% YoY growth and a volume gain of 14,284 units. Among this list, Activa contributed to 20.9% of market share.

Bajaj Pulsar took the 3rd spot with 1,44,809 units and accounted for an 11.63% market share of this list. Selling 1,15,371 units last year, Pulsar saw 25.52% YoY growth and a volume gain of 29,438 units. Honda Shine was found brooding on Pulsar’s neck with 1,42,751 units sold and it saw a greater 59.93% YoY growth as opposed to 89,261 units sold a year ago. Volume gain was 53,490 units and market share was 11.46%.

Vehicles with sub 1 lakh units

At 5th position, we could see Hero’s second vehicle on this list, which is the HF Deluxe. This motorcycle sold 97,048 units and witnessed a 23.31% YoY growth. It was the best-selling two wheeler below the 1 lakh unit mark. Volume gain was 18,348 units as opposed to 78,700 units sold in April 2023.

Securing their places as 2nd and 3rd best-selling scooters in India, we have TVS Jupiter at 6th place and Suzuki Access at 7th place respectively. Jupiter sales stood at 77,086 units with 29.38% YoY growth and 17,503 units volume gain. Whereas Suzuki Access sold 61,960 units and witnessed 18.63% YoY growth and 9,729 units volume gain YoY.

Battling for 8th and 9th places, we have Raider 125 and Apache motorcycles from the house of TVS, respectively. Raider saw 51,098 units sold with a 62.26% YoY growth (highest on this list) and a volume gain of 19,607 units. At the same time, we have Apache range with 45,520 units sold and saw 19.32% YoY growth with 7,372 units volume growth.

At 10th place, we have Bajaj Platina and it was the only two wheeler on this list to register a YoY de-growth. With 44,054 units sold, Platina managed to lose sales 4.90% YoY with 2,268 units volume loss. In total, top 10 two wheelers April 2024 chart witnessed 12,45,585 units. When compared to the 10,22,348 units from April 2023, there was a 21.84% YoY growth with 2,23,237 units volume growth.