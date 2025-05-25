Top 10 Two Wheelers April 2025 – Splendor, Activa Lose Ground; Shine, Jupiter Gain

India’s two-wheeler market showed a mixed performance in April 2025, with several top-selling models witnessing a drop in year-on-year (YoY) sales. According to the latest sales data, total sales of the top 10 two-wheelers stood at 9,59,598 units, a decline of 8.07% compared to 10,43,813 units sold in April 2024.

Top 10 Two Wheelers April 2025

At the top of the chart was Hero Splendor with 1,97,893 units sold. However, this was a sharp 38.34% decline from 3,20,959 units in April last year, marking the highest volume drop in the top 10 list. Honda Activa held the second spot with 1,94,787 units sold, also recording a significant drop of 25.17% from 2,60,300 units in April 2024.

In contrast, Honda Shine took the third position with a strong performance, growing by 18.32% YoY to 1,68,908 units, up from 1,42,751 units a year ago. Bajaj Pulsar came in fourth with 1,24,012 units, but saw a decline of 14.36% from 1,44,809 units sold in April 2024.

TVS Jupiter was one of the standout performers, registering a robust 33.08% growth to reach fifth position with 1,02,588 units sold, compared to 77,086 last year. Suzuki Access followed in sixth place with 65,107 units, reflecting a modest 5.08% increase over the previous year’s 61,960 units.

Apache, Access Maintain Steady Momentum

In seventh place, TVS Apache maintained stable sales with 45,633 units sold, up just 0.25% from 45,520 units in April 2024. TVS Raider, however, saw a decline of 15.79%, slipping to eighth position with 43,028 units compared to 51,098 units a year ago.

Hero HF Deluxe, which has consistently featured in the top 10, faced a steep 57.09% YoY drop in sales, falling to ninth place with 41,645 units sold, down from 97,048 units. Completing the top 10 list was TVS XL, which sold 38,748 units, a 7.58% drop from 41,924 units in April last year.

While traditional commuter bikes like Splendor and HF Deluxe saw significant declines, scooters such as Jupiter and Access, as well as premium commuters like Shine, gained traction. This shift hints at evolving buyer preferences in India’s two-wheeler landscape.