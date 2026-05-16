Top 10 Two Wheelers April 2026 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access, Apache

Hero Splendor leads India’s two-wheeler sales in April 2026 – HF Deluxe posts highest growth

India’s two-wheeler market registered strong growth in April 2026, with the top 10 best-selling models collectively accounting for 12,54,455 units sold. This was a healthy 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase over 10,05,338 units sold in April 2025. Commuter motorcycles and scooters continued to dominate volumes, with Hero MotoCorp, Honda and TVS accounting for the bulk of sales.

Hero Splendor retained its position as India’s best-selling two-wheeler with 3,09,131 units sold in April 2026. The commuter motorcycle recorded a massive 56% YoY growth over 1,97,893 units sold in April 2025. Splendor alone contributed nearly a quarter of the total sales among the top 10 two-wheelers.

Honda Activa, Shine Continue Strong Run

Honda Activa remained the country’s best-selling scooter with 2,20,774 units sold last month. Sales improved by 13% compared to 1,94,787 units sold a year ago. Honda Shine secured third place with 1,82,874 units, registering an 8% YoY growth.

Bajaj Pulsar continued to witness steady demand with 1,31,031 units sold, up 6% over April 2025. TVS Jupiter also posted strong growth at 1,17,383 units, improving by 14% YoY. The scooter continues to strengthen its position in the family scooter segment.

HF Deluxe Sees Highest Growth

Hero HF Deluxe emerged as the fastest-growing model among the top 10 list. Sales more than doubled to 91,977 units in April 2026, resulting in a massive 121% YoY growth over 41,645 units sold in April 2025.

Suzuki Access registered sales of 70,339 units with an 8% YoY improvement, while TVS Apache recorded 49,390 unit sales, up 8% from the previous year. TVS XL100 continued to maintain stable demand with 42,246 units sold and a 9% YoY growth. Honda CB Unicorn also witnessed a strong comeback with 39,310 units sold, improving by 51% over April 2025.

Petrol-powered two-wheelers continued to dominate the Indian market in April 2026 with a massive 92.17% share of total retail sales. However, electric two-wheelers maintained strong momentum, accounting for 7.76% of overall sales during the month. While EV share was lower compared to 9.79% recorded in March 2026, it showed a healthy improvement over 5.46% seen in April 2025, indicating steady long-term growth in electric mobility adoption. Meanwhile, CNG and LPG-powered two-wheelers continued to remain a niche segment with just 0.07% market share in April 2026.