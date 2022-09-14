Top 10 Two Wheelers Aug 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache

Top 10 two-wheeler sales in August 2022 improve by 11 percent – Hero Splendor continues to lead comfortably and consistently

Two-wheeler sales, especially the big hitters, saw some movement in the top 10 sales list. In keeping with current trends, Hero Splendor leads from the front. Sales are reported at 2,86,007, up from 2,41,703 units YoY. Volume gain stood at 44,304 units at 18.33 percent growth. Among the top sellers, Splendor sales account for over 26 percent market share.

Honda Activa sales continue to be the indomitable spirit of scooters. Sales topped out at 2,21,143 units, up from 2,04,659 units. Volume gain stood at almost 16.5k units at 8.05 percent growth. In the top order, Activa sales accounts for just over 20 percent of total sales.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Aug 2022

Honda takes the next spot on the chart with its CB Shine motorcycle. Sales however did decline at 7.53 percent. Down at 1,20,139 units from 1,29,926 units at 9,787 volume loss. Bajaj Platina sales were just shy of a lakh units. Sales was steady at 99,987 units at a marked growth of 76.61 percent. Sales is up from 56,615 units at volume gain of 23,372 units.

In fact, Bajaj Pulsar series sales too improved noticeably at almost 47 percent growth. Sales is up at 97,135 units, up from 66,107 units. Volume gain crossed the 31k unit mark. Hero HF Deluxe sales decline was steep at 37 percent. Sales are down to 72,224 units, down from 1,14,575 units. Volume gain declined at 42,351 units.

TVS gets into the topseller list with its Jupiter scooter, its highest selling product last month. Sales topped out at just over 70k units, up from 45,625 units. Volume gain stood at 24,450 units up at 53.59 percent. TVS Apache series follows next at a total volume of 40,520 units. While this isn’t a large volume, it’s enough to make it to the top selling list. Sales is up from 16,423 at volume gain of over 24k units. Given the low base number, growth is reported at 146.73 percent.

Suzuki, still a fairly small seller in India has had a great few months steadying and improving sales. And its Access scooter finds itself in the top 10 two-wheeler sales list often. Sales last month were however on a decline, down at 40,375 units, down from 49,135 units. Volume decline stood at 8,760 units at 17.83 percent decline.

TVS XL moped sales decline

TVS XL moped, which at one time was the manufacturer’s largest seller by volume, has seen a consistent decline in sales volume in recent months. Sales last month was down to 36,489 units from 52,607 units. Volume decline stood at 16,118 units at 30.64 percent decline.

Top 10 2Wheelers Aug-22 Aug-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,86,007 2,41,703 18.33 2. Honda Activa 2,21,143 2,04,659 8.05 3. Honda CB Shine 1,20,139 1,29,926 -7.53 4. Bajaj Platina 99,987 56,615 76.61 5. Bajaj Pulsar 97,135 66,107 46.94 6. Hero HF Deluxe 72,224 1,14,575 -36.96 7. TVS Jupiter 70,075 45,625 53.59 8. TVS Apache 40,520 16,423 146.73 9. Suzuki Access 40,375 49,135 -17.83 10. TVS XL 36,489 52,607 -30.64 Total 10,84,094 9,77,375 10.92

Total sales for the top 10 two-wheelers is reported at 10,84,094 units. Cumulative wholesales improved by about 11 percent, up from 9,77,375 units. Volume gain stood at 1,06,719 units.