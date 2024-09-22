Top 10 Two Wheelers Aug 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access, Platina, Dio

Top 10 Two-Wheeler Sales in India Grow by 13.96% in August 2024, Hero Splendor Leads the Segment
India’s two-wheeler market witnessed solid growth in August 2024, with the top 10 two-wheelers posting a combined total of 11,53,872 units sold, marking a 13.96% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 10,12,500 units in August 2023. Several models saw significant growth, while Hero Splendor continued to lead the market.
Top 10 Two Wheelers Aug 2024 – Hero Splendor Maintains Top Spot
Hero Splendor once again dominated the two-wheeler segment, with 3,02,934 units sold in August 2024, up by 4.49% compared to 2,89,930 units sold in August 2023. This increase of 13,004 units helped Splendor capture a 26.25% share in the top 10 list, solidifying its position as India’s best-selling two-wheeler.
Honda Activa retained its position as the second best-selling two-wheeler, with 2,27,458 units sold in August 2024, reflecting a 5.86% YoY growth. Activa added 12,586 units compared to 2,14,872 units sold in August 2023, securing a 19.71% share of the top 10. Honda Shine posted impressive growth, with sales rising by 31.15%. Shine sold 1,49,697 units in August 2024, an increase of 35,555 units from 1,14,142 units sold in August 2023, capturing a 12.97% share of the top 10.
Bajaj Pulsar saw a 28.19% YoY increase in sales, with 1,16,250 units sold in August 2024, up by 25,565 units compared to 90,685 units sold in August 2023. Pulsar held a 10.07% share, underscoring its continued popularity in the sporty commuter segment. TVS Jupiter also recorded strong growth, with a 27.49% YoY increase. Jupiter sold 89,327 units in August 2024, up by 19,262 units from 70,065 units sold in the previous year. Jupiter captured a 7.74% share of the top 10 two-wheeler list.
Hero HF Deluxe posted a solid 15.89% YoY growth in August 2024, with sales reaching 84,607 units, up by 11,601 units compared to 73,006 units sold in August 2023. HF Deluxe accounted for 7.33% of the top 10 two-wheeler share. Suzuki Access saw a 16.37% growth in sales, with 62,433 units sold in August 2024. This represents an increase of 8,782 units compared to 53,651 units sold in August 2023, giving Access a 5.41% share.
TVS XL and Bajaj Platina Show Positive Growth
TVS XL, a consistent performer in the rural market, registered a 22.06% growth, with 44,546 units sold in August 2024, an increase of 8,051 units compared to 36,495 units sold in August 2023. TVS XL accounted for 3.86% of the top 10 two-wheeler market.
Bajaj Platina saw a more modest 3.00% growth, with sales rising to 41,915 units in August 2024, up by 1,222 units compared to 40,693 units sold in August 2023. Platina’s share stood at 3.63%.
|No
|Top 10 2Wheelers
|Aug-24
|Aug-23
|Diff
|Growth % YoY
|% Share Aug 24
|1
|Hero Splendor
|3,02,934
|2,89,930
|13,004
|4.49
|26.25
|2
|Honda Activa
|2,27,458
|2,14,872
|12,586
|5.86
|19.71
|3
|Honda Shine
|1,49,697
|1,14,142
|35,555
|31.15
|12.97
|4
|Bajaj Pulsar
|1,16,250
|90,685
|25,565
|28.19
|10.07
|5
|TVS Jupiter
|89,327
|70,065
|19,262
|27.49
|7.74
|6
|Hero HF Deluxe
|84,607
|73,006
|11,601
|15.89
|7.33
|7
|Suzuki Access
|62,433
|53,651
|8,782
|16.37
|5.41
|8
|TVS XL
|44,546
|36,495
|8,051
|22.06
|3.86
|9
|Bajaj Platina
|41,915
|40,693
|1,222
|3.00
|3.63
|10
|Honda Dio
|34,705
|28,961
|5,744
|19.83
|3.01
|–
|Total
|11,53,872
|10,12,500
|1,41,372
|13.96
|100.00
Honda Dio recorded a 19.83% growth in sales, with 34,705 units sold in August 2024, an increase of 5,744 units compared to 28,961 units sold in August 2023. Dio held a 3.01% share of the top 10 list.