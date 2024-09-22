Top 10 Two Wheelers Aug 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access, Platina, Dio

Top 10 Two-Wheeler Sales in India Grow by 13.96% in August 2024, Hero Splendor Leads the Segment

India’s two-wheeler market witnessed solid growth in August 2024, with the top 10 two-wheelers posting a combined total of 11,53,872 units sold, marking a 13.96% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 10,12,500 units in August 2023. Several models saw significant growth, while Hero Splendor continued to lead the market.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Aug 2024 – Hero Splendor Maintains Top Spot

Hero Splendor once again dominated the two-wheeler segment, with 3,02,934 units sold in August 2024, up by 4.49% compared to 2,89,930 units sold in August 2023. This increase of 13,004 units helped Splendor capture a 26.25% share in the top 10 list, solidifying its position as India’s best-selling two-wheeler.

Honda Activa retained its position as the second best-selling two-wheeler, with 2,27,458 units sold in August 2024, reflecting a 5.86% YoY growth. Activa added 12,586 units compared to 2,14,872 units sold in August 2023, securing a 19.71% share of the top 10. Honda Shine posted impressive growth, with sales rising by 31.15%. Shine sold 1,49,697 units in August 2024, an increase of 35,555 units from 1,14,142 units sold in August 2023, capturing a 12.97% share of the top 10.

Bajaj Pulsar saw a 28.19% YoY increase in sales, with 1,16,250 units sold in August 2024, up by 25,565 units compared to 90,685 units sold in August 2023. Pulsar held a 10.07% share, underscoring its continued popularity in the sporty commuter segment. TVS Jupiter also recorded strong growth, with a 27.49% YoY increase. Jupiter sold 89,327 units in August 2024, up by 19,262 units from 70,065 units sold in the previous year. Jupiter captured a 7.74% share of the top 10 two-wheeler list.

Hero HF Deluxe posted a solid 15.89% YoY growth in August 2024, with sales reaching 84,607 units, up by 11,601 units compared to 73,006 units sold in August 2023. HF Deluxe accounted for 7.33% of the top 10 two-wheeler share. Suzuki Access saw a 16.37% growth in sales, with 62,433 units sold in August 2024. This represents an increase of 8,782 units compared to 53,651 units sold in August 2023, giving Access a 5.41% share.

TVS XL and Bajaj Platina Show Positive Growth

TVS XL, a consistent performer in the rural market, registered a 22.06% growth, with 44,546 units sold in August 2024, an increase of 8,051 units compared to 36,495 units sold in August 2023. TVS XL accounted for 3.86% of the top 10 two-wheeler market.

Bajaj Platina saw a more modest 3.00% growth, with sales rising to 41,915 units in August 2024, up by 1,222 units compared to 40,693 units sold in August 2023. Platina’s share stood at 3.63%.

No Top 10 2Wheelers Aug-24 Aug-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Aug 24 1 Hero Splendor 3,02,934 2,89,930 13,004 4.49 26.25 2 Honda Activa 2,27,458 2,14,872 12,586 5.86 19.71 3 Honda Shine 1,49,697 1,14,142 35,555 31.15 12.97 4 Bajaj Pulsar 1,16,250 90,685 25,565 28.19 10.07 5 TVS Jupiter 89,327 70,065 19,262 27.49 7.74 6 Hero HF Deluxe 84,607 73,006 11,601 15.89 7.33 7 Suzuki Access 62,433 53,651 8,782 16.37 5.41 8 TVS XL 44,546 36,495 8,051 22.06 3.86 9 Bajaj Platina 41,915 40,693 1,222 3.00 3.63 10 Honda Dio 34,705 28,961 5,744 19.83 3.01 – Total 11,53,872 10,12,500 1,41,372 13.96 100.00

Honda Dio recorded a 19.83% growth in sales, with 34,705 units sold in August 2024, an increase of 5,744 units compared to 28,961 units sold in August 2023. Dio held a 3.01% share of the top 10 list.