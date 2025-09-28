Top 10 Two Wheelers Aug 2025 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Jupiter, Pulsar, Apache

India’s two-wheeler market saw healthy growth in August 2025, with total sales for the top 10 models reaching 12,50,328 units, up by 11.03% YoY compared to 11,26,138 units in August 2024. While long-time leaders continued to dominate, some scooters and motorcycles registered impressive gains.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Aug 2025

At the top, Hero Splendor maintained its stronghold with 3,11,698 units sold, marking a modest 2.89% YoY growth over 3,02,934 units last year. Close behind, Honda Activa clocked 2,44,271 units, growing 7.39% YoY and strengthening its position as the top scooter in the country.

Honda Shine, however, slipped to third, with sales at 1,63,963 units, a decline of 6.32% YoY from 1,75,031 units, showing pressure in the commuter motorcycle space. In contrast, TVS Jupiter delivered a remarkable performance, surging 59.43% YoY to 1,42,411 units, up from 89,327 units, driven by strong demand post GST revisions and festive buying.

The Bajaj Pulsar lineup also witnessed strong momentum, rising 61.21% YoY to 1,09,382 units, compared to 67,849 units in August 2024. Hero’s HF Deluxe continued to perform steadily, posting 89,762 units, up 6.09% YoY. On the scooter front, Suzuki Access saw a slight dip, with 60,807 units sold versus 62,433 units a year ago, down 2.60% YoY. Meanwhile, TVS Apache registered a sharp jump of nearly 50% YoY, selling 45,038 units, reflecting its growing popularity among performance-oriented buyers.

The evergreen TVS XL moped recorded 43,886 units, slightly down 1.48% YoY, while Bajaj Platina rounded off the list at tenth position with 39,110 units, a decline of 6.69% YoY compared to 41,915 units in August last year. Overall, while the commuter motorcycle segment continues to dominate, scooters like the Activa and Jupiter and sporty models like the Apache and Pulsar are witnessing strong traction, pointing towards a shift in consumer preference for performance and feature-rich two-wheelers.

GST Reform Sales Boost Expected

The sales momentum is likely to accelerate further in the coming months, as the recent GST 2.0 reforms have reduced the tax rate on two-wheelers under 350cc from 28% to 18%. With most of the top-selling models falling in this category, customers can now benefit from lower ex-showroom prices, making motorcycles and scooters more affordable. This is expected to provide a strong boost to demand during the ongoing festive season, potentially pushing sales numbers even higher in September and beyond.