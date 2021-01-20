Top 10 Two Wheelers Dec 2020 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Classic 350

Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe top the charts for December 2020 wholesales

December 2020 two-wheeler wholesales grew 9.98 percent for the top 10. Total was reported at 8,16,056 units, up from 7,42,002 units. Volume gain stood at juts over 74k units. This helped further strengthen Q4 2020 sales, which began on a strong note. The festive season in 2020 gained momentum owing to a multitude of factors. This in addition to it being a traditionally high sales period.

Deferred purchases, a wide range of finance options, and the need for safe commute helped two wheeler sales. Consequently, the three quarters of FY21 have seen incremental growth. Sales started at nought when all business operations were shut in March 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

This meant the quarter starting in April was one of complete inactivity. Situations were further complicated owing to financial limitations owing to Covid-19 pandemic outcomes. However, auto sales set out strong and steady from mid-year to end the year with plenty of activity.

Hero MotoCorp continues undisputed on top with 1,94,930 units of Splendor reported at marginal growth of .62 percent. Volumes grew 1,204 units from 1,93,726 units. In the top pool, Splendor accounts for 23.89 percent market share. Hero HF Deluxe took second spot at 1,41,168 units. Sales gain is reported at 1.6 percent, up 2,217 units from 1,38,951 units.

Bajaj Pulsar reports maximum growth in top 10 list

As always Honda Activa scooter sales opens innings for scooters. Growth was reported at 1.65 percent, up 2,178 units. Wholesales grew to 1,34,077 units from 1,31,899 units. Market share among the top lot stood at 16.43 percent.

Bajaj Pulsar has been riding out the storm in confidence. Wholeales grew to just over 75k units, up from 50,931 units. Market share in the top group was just under 10 percent at 9.24 percent. Sales growth was at high of 48.08 percent at volume gain of 24,490 units.

TVS XL moped pretty much the only two-wheeler of it’s kind saw sales of just under 60k units. This gave it 7.34 percent market share. Sales grew at 31.21 percent, up at 59,923 units from 45,669 units. Volume gain is reported at 14,254 units. In fact all 10 listings reported sales growth.

No Top 10 2Wheelers Dec-20 Dec-19 1 Hero Splendor (+1%) 1,94,930 1,93,726 2 Hero HF Deluxe (+2%) 1,41,168 1,38,951 3 Honda Activa (+2%) 1,34,077 1,31,899 4 Bajaj Pulsar (+48%) 75,421 50,931 5 TVS XL Moped (+31%) 59,923 45,669 6 Honda CB Shine (+10%) 56,003 51,066 7 Suzuki Access (+7%) 40,154 37,495 8 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (+35%) 39,321 29,121 9 TVS Jupiter (+6%) 38,435 36,184 10 Hero Passion (+36%) 36,624 26,960 – Total (+10%) 8,16,056 7,42,002

Royal Enfield Classic 350 sales strengthen

Honda CB Shine wholesales were up by 9.67 percent. Numbers are reported at 56,003 units, up from 51,066 units at volume gain of 4,937 units. While Honda is keen on the idea of a new mass market commuter motorcycle to improve overall market share, Suzuki is heavily reliant on the success of its scooters in India. Suzuki Access sales grew 7.09 percent. Volumes grew to juts over 40k units, up from 37,495 units at volume gain of 2,659 units.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 sales grew by about 35 percent. Numbers are reported at 39,321 units, up from 29,121 units at volume gain of 10.2k units. It’s market share in the top listing is at just under 5 percent. TVS Jupiter wholesales grew by 6.22 percent, up at 38,435 units from 36,184 units. Hero Passion completes the top order at 36,624 units. Sales grew by 9,664 units, up 35.85 percent from 26,960 units. Market share of the last 4 entries account for just under 5 percent each.