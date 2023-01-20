Top 10 Two Wheelers Dec 2022 Sales – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Raider

Two wheeler sales on the rise – 10 most sold motorcycles and scooters in India for December 2022

In December 2022, the top-selling two-wheelers in India were the Hero Splendor, Hero HF Deluxe, and Honda Activa. The Splendor sold 2,25,443 units, maintaining its position as the best-selling bike with a 25.45% market share. However, sales for the Splendor decreased by 1,316 units, or 0.58 percent YoY, down from 2,26,759 units YoY.

Hero HF Deluxe saw a significant increase in sales, with 24,675 more units sold in December 2022 compared to December 2021. This resulted in a 29.70 percent YoY growth and a 12.16% market share. Sales were up from 83k units.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Dec 2022 Sales

On the other hand, Activa saw a 7.63 percent YoY decrease in sales with 96,451 units sold in December 2022. Honda Activa lost a position and was listed as the third-best-selling two-wheeler last month with a 10.89 percent market share. Sales fell from 1,04,417 units. Honda Activa has long been a favourite among scooter buyers in India, and this trend continued in December 2022. Despite a slip in rank, it remains India’s highest selling scooter. For those looking for a reliable and efficient option, the New Honda Activa Smart variant may be worth considering. With its advanced features and technology, it has the potential to take the market by storm. Yet again.

Honda CB Shine, Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Jupiter, Bajaj Platina, Suzuki Access, TVS Raider, XL 100 also featured in the top 10 list of two-wheelers sold in India. CB Shine, Pulsar, and Jupiter recorded a YoY growth of 28.94 percent, 15.09 percent and 4.48 percent, respectively. Honda CB Shine saw 19,699 additional units sold up from 68k units YoY. At 87,760 units sold in December 2022, market share was reported at just below 10 percent.

Pulsar sales were up by 9.8k units at 74,768 units. YoY sales were up from 65k units. TVS Jupiter sales were up at almost 40k from 38,142 units. Volume gain stood at 1.7k units. The scooter that has been gaining popularity in recent years. And has now asserted itself as TVS’ best-selling two-wheeler.

Bajaj Platina and TVS XL 100 recorded a YoY decrease of 19.29 percent and 22.26 percent, respectively. Platina sales fell to 36,157 units, down from 44.8k units. Volume loss stood at 8,643 units. Suzuki Access sales were reported at just over 30k units, up from 25,358 units. Volume growth was reported at 19.29 percent at volume gain of 4,870 units.

TVS Raider Beats Apache

It was usually the Apache range which has been the best selling TVS motorcycle, but not in Dec 2022. TVS Raider sales more than doubled at about 26k units. Sales were up from 10,843 units at volume gain to over 15k units. TVS XL 100 sales fell to 26k units, down from 33,395 units. Volume loss stood at 7,434 units.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Sales Dec-22 Dec-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,25,443 2,26,759 -0.58 2. Hero HF Deluxe 1,07,755 83,080 29.70 3. Honda Activa 96,451 1,04,417 -7.63 4. Honda CB Shine 87,760 68,061 28.94 5. Bajaj Pulsar 74,768 64,966 15.09 6. TVS Jupiter 39,849 38,142 4.48 7. Bajaj Platina 36,157 44,800 -19.29 8. Suzuki Access 30,228 25,358 19.20 9. TVS Raider 26,063 10,843 140.37 10. TVS XL 100 25,961 33,395 -22.26 Total 8,85,877 7,43,635 19.13

For the top 10 two wheelers, in total, 8,85,877 two-wheelers were sold in India in December 2022, an increase of 19.13 percent YoY. This data indicates a positive trend in the two-wheeler market in India. With a variety of options available, from fuel-efficient scooters to hardy daily commuter bikes, consumers have a wide range of choices to suit their needs and preferences. Manufacturers and dealers continue to focus on providing in demand wheels to maintain and increase market share.