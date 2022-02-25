Top 10 Two Wheelers Exports Dec 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Gixxer, FZ, CT

Two-wheeler YoY export growth remained flat in December 2021 with a difference of just 473 units in comparison to December 2020

A total of 3,62,389 units were exported in December 2021. YoY growth is 0.13%, as compared to 3,61,916 units exported in December 2020. In top ten most exported two-wheelers, four have negative YoY growth. Bajaj and TVS dominate the top ten list with 4 and 3 products, respectively. Suzuki, Yamaha and Hero MotoCorp have one product each in top ten.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Exports Dec 2021 – Boxer leads

Bajaj Boxer continues to maintain its dominance in international markets even though sales growth is negative. A total of 1,17,008 units were exported in December 2021. YoY growth is down by -10.87%, as compared to 1,31,284 units exported in December 2020. Boxer commanded 32.29% share in exports in December 2021.

At number two is TVS Star City with exports of 59,090 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 13.50%, as compared to 52,061 units exported in December 2020. Star City percentage share in exports in December 2021 is at 16.31%.

Next in the list is Bajaj Pulsar with exports of 27,754 units in December 2021. The bestselling Bajaj bike has lost a quarter of its YoY export numbers. Exports in the corresponding period in 2020 were at 37,024 units. Pulsar share in exports in December 2021 is at 7.66%. In international markets, primary volume generators include Pulsar 160cc, 180cc, 200cc and 150cc. In domestic market, much of Pulsar sales comprise 125cc and 150cc Pulsar motorcycles.

At fourth and fifth spot are Discover and CT. Discover exports were at 14,396 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 39.42%, as compared to 10,326 units exported in December 2020. Share in exports is at 3.97% in December 2021. Bajaj CT exports were at 14,000 units in December 2021. YoY growth is down by -5.19%, as compared to 14,766 units exported in December 2020. Share in exports is at 3.86%.

Taken together, the four Bajaj bikes in top ten command close to 48% share in exports. This share will increase if we count other Bajaj bikes in the list such as Platina, Dominar and Avenger.

Hunk registers strong growth

Placed at number nine in the list, Hero Hunk exports are at 8,873 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 230%, as compared to 2,688 units exported in December 2020. This is the highest YoY growth in top ten in percentage terms. Hunk share in exports is at 2.45% in December 2021.

No Two Wheeler Exports Dec-21 Dec-20 Growth % YoY 1 Boxer 1,17,008 1,31,284 -10.87 2 Star City 59,090 52,061 13.50 3 Pulsar 27,754 37,024 -25.04 4 Discover 14,396 10,326 39.42 5 CT 14,000 14,766 -5.19 6 Gixxer 10,488 3,326 215.33 7 FZ 10,297 8,387 22.77 8 Apache 9,253 13,051 -29.10 9 Hunk 8,873 2,688 230.10 10 Sport 6,036 6,000 0.60 11 HF Deluxe 5,799 3,124 85.63 12 Ntorq 5,040 5,004 0.72 13 Platina 4,827 3,699 30.49 14 Raider 4,493 0 – 15 Burgman 4,176 1,890 120.95 16 Dio 4,138 3,532 17.16 17 KTM 390 3,395 3,185 6.59 18 Gixxer 250 3,148 1,046 200.96 19 Crux 2,830 3,590 -21.17 20 BMW 310 2,725 1,267 115.07 21 Navi 2,655 6,187 -57.09 22 CB Shine 2,583 2,563 0.78 23 Glamour 2,568 1,389 84.88 24 RayZR 2,558 2,980 -14.16 25 Himalayan 2,487 1,207 106.05 26 Meteor 350 2,276 94 2321.28 27 Splendor 2,044 2,493 -18.01 28 KTM 125 2,016 1,137 77.31 29 Classic 350 1,983 238 733.19 30 Husqvarna 401 1,825 160 1040.63 31 FZ25 1,518 2,708 -43.94 32 X Blade 1,396 1,896 -26.37 33 SZ 1,320 1,424 -7.30 34 Dream 1,300 996 30.52 35 Dominar 400 1,285 1,252 2.64 36 KTM 200 1,236 2,889 -57.22 37 Grazia 999 520 92.12 38 KTM 250 967 800 20.88 39 CB Unicorn 160 965 408 136.52 40 Victor 800 1,378 -41.94 41 CB350 738 510 44.71 42 Livo 700 1,700 -58.82 43 Avenger 220 672 164 309.76 44 Saluto 632 280 125.71 45 Husqvarna 125 631 504 25.20 46 YD125 600 0 – 47 Dominar 250 594 2,312 -74.31 48 R15 535 806 -33.62 49 Vespa 492 421 16.86 50 SXR 50 384 0 – 51 CB Hornet 160R 376 1,368 -72.51 52 Hayate 372 480 -22.50 53 Intruder 352 96 266.67 54 Xpulse 200 291 1,695 -82.83 55 Avenger 160 288 0 – 56 Maestro 280 438 -36.07 57 MT 15 280 160 75.00 58 Husqvarna 251 210 295 -28.81 59 Pleasure 192 470 -59.15 60 RR 310 173 0 – 61 Wego 166 252 -34.13 62 CB Unicorn 150 155 80 93.75 63 Aprilia SR 125 140 105 33.33 64 Vespa 135 209 -35.41 65 Aprilia SR150 127 154 -17.53 66 Jupiter 109 234 -53.42 67 Husqvarna 201 72 145 -50.34 68 Activa 68 780 -91.28 69 Access 63 12 425.00 70 Electra 9 0 – 71 Aprilia SR160 6 117 -94.87 72 Acheiver 0 2,738 -100.00 73 Duet 0 2,184 -100.00 74 Xtreme 0 1,877 -100.00 75 Saluto RX 0 792 -100.00 76 Classic 500 0 642 -100.00 77 Radeon 0 520 -100.00 78 Aviator 0 440 -100.00 79 Hero Destni 125 0 354 -100.00 80 Alpha 0 336 -100.00 81 Bullet 500 0 129 -100.00 82 Lets 0 96 -100.00 83 SR 50 MT 0 28 -100.00 84 Typhoon R 50 0 24 -100.00 – Total 3,62,389 3,61,916 0.13

At number six in the list is Suzuki Gixxer with exports of 10,488 units in December 2021. Gixxer has also made impressive gains of 215.33%, as compared to 3,326 units exported in December 2020. Share in exports is at 2.89%. Yamaha FZ is seventh with exports of 10,297 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 22.77%, as compared to 8,387 units exported in December 2020. Share in exports is at 2.84%.

TVS Apache is at eight place with exports of 9,253 units. YoY growth is down by -29.10%, as compared to 13,051 units exported in December 2020. Share in exports is at 2.55%. At number ten is TVS Sport with exports of 6,036 units. YoY growth is largely flat with a gain of just 36 units. Share in exports is at 1.67%.