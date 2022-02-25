HomeBike NewsTop 10 Two Wheelers Exports Dec 2021 - Pulsar, Apache, Gixxer, FZ,...

Top 10 Two Wheelers Exports Dec 2021 – Pulsar, Apache, Gixxer, FZ, CT

Satya Singh
New TVS Apache 160
New TVS Apache 160

Two-wheeler YoY export growth remained flat in December 2021 with a difference of just 473 units in comparison to December 2020

A total of 3,62,389 units were exported in December 2021. YoY growth is 0.13%, as compared to 3,61,916 units exported in December 2020. In top ten most exported two-wheelers, four have negative YoY growth. Bajaj and TVS dominate the top ten list with 4 and 3 products, respectively. Suzuki, Yamaha and Hero MotoCorp have one product each in top ten.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Exports Dec 2021 – Boxer leads

Bajaj Boxer continues to maintain its dominance in international markets even though sales growth is negative. A total of 1,17,008 units were exported in December 2021. YoY growth is down by -10.87%, as compared to 1,31,284 units exported in December 2020. Boxer commanded 32.29% share in exports in December 2021.

At number two is TVS Star City with exports of 59,090 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 13.50%, as compared to 52,061 units exported in December 2020. Star City percentage share in exports in December 2021 is at 16.31%.

Next in the list is Bajaj Pulsar with exports of 27,754 units in December 2021. The bestselling Bajaj bike has lost a quarter of its YoY export numbers. Exports in the corresponding period in 2020 were at 37,024 units. Pulsar share in exports in December 2021 is at 7.66%. In international markets, primary volume generators include Pulsar 160cc, 180cc, 200cc and 150cc. In domestic market, much of Pulsar sales comprise 125cc and 150cc Pulsar motorcycles.

Two Wheeler Exports Dec 2021
Two Wheeler Exports Dec 2021

At fourth and fifth spot are Discover and CT. Discover exports were at 14,396 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 39.42%, as compared to 10,326 units exported in December 2020. Share in exports is at 3.97% in December 2021. Bajaj CT exports were at 14,000 units in December 2021. YoY growth is down by -5.19%, as compared to 14,766 units exported in December 2020. Share in exports is at 3.86%.

Taken together, the four Bajaj bikes in top ten command close to 48% share in exports. This share will increase if we count other Bajaj bikes in the list such as Platina, Dominar and Avenger.

Hunk registers strong growth

Placed at number nine in the list, Hero Hunk exports are at 8,873 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 230%, as compared to 2,688 units exported in December 2020. This is the highest YoY growth in top ten in percentage terms. Hunk share in exports is at 2.45% in December 2021.

NoTwo Wheeler ExportsDec-21Dec-20Growth % YoY
1Boxer1,17,0081,31,284-10.87
2Star City59,09052,06113.50
3Pulsar27,75437,024-25.04
4Discover14,39610,32639.42
5CT14,00014,766-5.19
6Gixxer10,4883,326215.33
7FZ10,2978,38722.77
8Apache9,25313,051-29.10
9Hunk8,8732,688230.10
10Sport6,0366,0000.60
11HF Deluxe5,7993,12485.63
12Ntorq5,0405,0040.72
13Platina4,8273,69930.49
14Raider4,4930
15Burgman4,1761,890120.95
16Dio4,1383,53217.16
17KTM 3903,3953,1856.59
18Gixxer 2503,1481,046200.96
19Crux2,8303,590-21.17
20BMW 3102,7251,267115.07
21Navi2,6556,187-57.09
22CB Shine2,5832,5630.78
23Glamour2,5681,38984.88
24RayZR2,5582,980-14.16
25Himalayan2,4871,207106.05
26Meteor 3502,276942321.28
27Splendor2,0442,493-18.01
28KTM 1252,0161,13777.31
29Classic 3501,983238733.19
30Husqvarna 4011,8251601040.63
31FZ251,5182,708-43.94
32X Blade1,3961,896-26.37
33SZ1,3201,424-7.30
34Dream1,30099630.52
35Dominar 4001,2851,2522.64
36KTM 2001,2362,889-57.22
37Grazia99952092.12
38KTM 25096780020.88
39CB Unicorn 160965408136.52
40Victor8001,378-41.94
41CB35073851044.71
42Livo7001,700-58.82
43Avenger 220672164309.76
44Saluto632280125.71
45Husqvarna 12563150425.20
46YD1256000
47Dominar 2505942,312-74.31
48R15535806-33.62
49Vespa49242116.86
50SXR 503840
51CB Hornet 160R3761,368-72.51
52Hayate372480-22.50
53Intruder35296266.67
54Xpulse 2002911,695-82.83
55Avenger 1602880
56Maestro280438-36.07
57MT 1528016075.00
58Husqvarna 251210295-28.81
59Pleasure192470-59.15
60RR 3101730
61Wego166252-34.13
62CB Unicorn 1501558093.75
63Aprilia SR 12514010533.33
64Vespa135209-35.41
65Aprilia SR150127154-17.53
66Jupiter109234-53.42
67Husqvarna 20172145-50.34
68Activa68780-91.28
69Access6312425.00
70Electra90
71Aprilia SR1606117-94.87
72Acheiver02,738-100.00
73Duet02,184-100.00
74Xtreme01,877-100.00
75Saluto RX0792-100.00
76Classic 5000642-100.00
77Radeon0520-100.00
78Aviator0440-100.00
79Hero Destni 1250354-100.00
80Alpha0336-100.00
81Bullet 5000129-100.00
82Lets096-100.00
83SR 50 MT028-100.00
84Typhoon R 50024-100.00
Total3,62,3893,61,9160.13

At number six in the list is Suzuki Gixxer with exports of 10,488 units in December 2021. Gixxer has also made impressive gains of 215.33%, as compared to 3,326 units exported in December 2020. Share in exports is at 2.89%. Yamaha FZ is seventh with exports of 10,297 units in December 2021. YoY growth is 22.77%, as compared to 8,387 units exported in December 2020. Share in exports is at 2.84%.

TVS Apache is at eight place with exports of 9,253 units. YoY growth is down by -29.10%, as compared to 13,051 units exported in December 2020. Share in exports is at 2.55%. At number ten is TVS Sport with exports of 6,036 units. YoY growth is largely flat with a gain of just 36 units. Share in exports is at 1.67%.

