Top 10 Two Wheelers Feb 2025 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Jupiter, Pulsar, Access, Classic 350

India’s two-wheeler market witnessed a year-on-year decline of 8.07% in February 2025, with total sales of 9,59,598 units, down from 10,43,813 units in February 2024. While some models saw impressive growth, others recorded significant declines.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

Leading the charts, Hero Splendor retained its position as India’s best-selling two-wheeler with 2,07,763 units sold. However, it faced a 25.25% decline compared to 2,77,939 units in February 2024. Honda Activa secured the second spot with 1,74,009 units, registering a 13.05% drop from last year’s 2,00,134 units.

Honda Shine climbed to third place with 1,54,561 units, showing 8.26% YoY growth over last year’s 1,42,763 units. The TVS Jupiter saw the highest growth among the top 10, surging 40.23% to 1,03,576 units, a significant increase from 73,860 units last year. Meanwhile, Bajaj Pulsar declined by 21.90%, selling 87,902 units compared to 1,12,544 units in February 2024.

Hero HF Deluxe continued its run in the top 10 but dropped 7.30%, selling 70,581 units, down from 76,138 units last year. The Suzuki Access saw a modest 4.54% YoY growth, reaching 59,039 units from 56,473 units. TVS Apache posted a 9.72% increase, with 37,954 units sold compared to 34,593 units in February 2024. TVS XL 100 slipped to ninth place, registering 33,572 units, a 18.23% decline from last year’s 41,059 units. Rounding off the top 10, Royal Enfield Classic 350 maintained steady demand, selling 30,641 units, reflecting an 8.23% YoY growth over 28,310 units last year.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

Following the year-on-year decline, two-wheeler sales also saw a month-on-month dip of 6.85%, with total sales in February 2025 standing at 9,59,598 units, compared to 10,30,163 units in January 2025. Hero Splendor, despite maintaining its top position, recorded a sharp decline of 19.92%, with sales falling from 2,59,431 units in January to 2,07,763 units in February. Honda Activa, in contrast, registered a 4.36% growth, increasing from 1,66,739 units to 1,74,009 units.

Honda Shine, which ranked third, saw an 8.16% MoM decline, selling 1,54,561 units in February compared to 1,68,290 units in January. TVS Jupiter also experienced a 3.96% drop, with sales decreasing from 1,07,847 units to 1,03,576 units. Bajaj Pulsar, which sold 1,04,081 units in January, slipped to 87,902 units, marking a 15.54% decline.

Hero HF Deluxe recorded the highest MoM growth among the top 10, with a 13.43% increase from 62,223 units to 70,581 units. Suzuki Access followed, posting an 8.16% rise, selling 59,039 units compared to 54,587 units in January. TVS Apache also saw an upward trend, reporting a 9.98% growth with 37,954 units, up from 34,511 units. Meanwhile, TVS XL 100 faced a 19.82% drop, declining from 41,872 units to 33,572 units. Royal Enfield Classic 350 remained almost flat, with a 0.19% increase, selling 30,641 units in February, up from 30,582 units in January.