Top 10 Two Wheelers Feb 2026 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Jupiter, Pulsar, Deluxe, Access, Apache

India’s top 10 two-wheelers recorded total sales of 12,52,889 units in February 2026, registering a strong 30.56% year-on-year growth compared to 9,59,598 units sold in February 2025. Growth was largely driven by high demand for commuter motorcycles and scooters, with Hero Splendor and Honda Activa leading the charts.

Splendor, Activa Continue Dominance

Hero Splendor retained its position as the highest-selling two-wheeler in the country with sales of 3,21,952 units. This marked a massive 54.96% YoY growth compared to 2,07,763 units sold in February last year. Honda Activa followed closely with 2,54,449 units, posting a strong 46.23% growth over 1,74,009 units sold in February 2025. The scooter continues to dominate the automatic segment with consistent demand across urban and rural markets.

Honda Shine secured the third position with 1,71,360 units, registering a 10.87% YoY growth. TVS Jupiter came in fourth with 1,27,089 units, up 22.70% YoY, reflecting strong demand in the family scooter segment. Bajaj Pulsar lineup posted 1,11,617 units, growing by 26.98% YoY, indicating steady interest in the sporty commuter motorcycle category.

Mid-Segment Models Show Steady Growth

Hero HF Deluxe recorded 71,717 units, showing marginal growth of 1.61%. Suzuki Access followed with 70,137 units, up 18.80% YoY, maintaining its position as a strong premium scooter option.

TVS Apache registered 45,166 units with 19% growth, while TVS XL moped saw a significant 34.32% increase to 45,095 units, driven by rural demand. Royal Enfield Classic 350 closed the list with 34,307 units, posting an 11.96% YoY growth, continuing its steady performance in the mid-size motorcycle segment.

No Top 10 2Ws Feb-26 Feb-25 1 Splendor 3,21,952 2,07,763 2 Activa 2,54,449 1,74,009 3 Shine 1,71,360 1,54,561 4 Jupiter 1,27,089 1,03,576 5 Pulsar 1,11,617 87,902 6 HF Deluxe 71,717 70,581 7 Access 70,137 59,039 8 Apache 45,166 37,954 9 TVS XL 45,095 33,572 10 Classic 350 34,307 30,641 – Total 12,52,889 9,59,598

Summary

February 2026 sales highlight strong momentum in the two-wheeler market, led by commuter-focused models. With most top-selling products reporting double-digit growth, the segment continues to benefit from improving rural demand, better financing options and increasing mobility needs across India.