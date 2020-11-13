Top 10 Two Wheelers H1 FY20 – Hero Splendor Beats Honda Activa, Pulsar 4th

In the first six months of the current financial year, it is Hero Splendor which has taken the top spot

With around two months of lockdown earlier this year and low sales in subsequent months, most two-wheelers have registered negative YoY growth in H1 FY2020. Accounting for the top 15 bestselling two-wheelers, a total of 49,15,158 units were sold in H1 FY2020. This is YoY de-growth of -36.08%, as compared to 76,90,136 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Splendor leads

Hero Splendor continues to be the top selling bike in the country in H1 FY2020. A total of 9,48,228 units were sold, which is YoY loss of -30.79%. Sales in the corresponding period last year stood at 13,70,138 units. To boost sales during the festive season, Hero recently launched special Black and Accent edition of their bestselling Splendor Plus commuter bike. This special edition is available with four different liveries that customers can choose at the time of purchase.

At number two is Honda Activa with 7,19,914 units sold H1 FY2020. YoY de-growth is -48.33%, as compared to 13,93,256 units sold in H1 FY2019. Even though several new products have been launched to take on Activa, it continues to be the top selling scooter in the country by a huge margin.

At number three is HF Deluxe, another consistent performer from Hero MotoCorp. A total of 7,01,943 units were sold in H1 FY2020, which is YoY loss of -35.24%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 10,83,887 units. HF Deluxe and Splendor share the same engine, but both have different design and styling. In terms of pricing, HF Deluxe works out cheaper than Splendor.

No Top Two Wheelers FY 2020 H1 Apr-Sep FY 2019 H1 Apr-Sep 1 Splendor 9,48,228 13,70,138 2 Activa 7,19,914 13,93,256 3 HF Deluxe 7,01,943 10,83,887 4 Pulsar 4,16,735 3,91,508 5 CB Shine 3,69,103 5,30,141 6 TVS XL 2,51,166 3,32,284 7 Glamour 2,42,909 4,00,968 8 Passion 2,13,480 3,10,212 9 Jupiter 2,03,899 3,52,586 10 Platina 1,75,986 3,25,725 11 CT 1,46,102 2,57,206 12 Access 1,36,781 2,99,549 13 Dio 1,33,772 2,51,190 14 Classic 350 1,31,884 1,87,232 15 Apache 1,23,256 2,04,254 – Total 49,15,158 76,90,136

Bajaj Pulsar posts positive YoY growth

Pulsar is the only exception in the top fifteen, as it has registered positive YoY growth in H1 FY2020. A total of 4,16,735 units were sold, as compared to 3,91,508 units in H1 last year. This is YoY gain of 6.44%. Pulsar range has several popular bikes such as Pulsar 125, 150, NS160, 180F, 220F, NS200 and RS200.

At number five is Honda CB Shine with 3,69,103 units sold in H1 FY2020. This is YoY de-growth of -30.38%, as compared to 5,30,141 units sold in H1 last year. Other two-wheelers in top ten are TVS XL (2,51,166 units), Hero Glamour (2,42,909), Hero Passion (2,13,480), TVS Jupiter (2,03,899), and Bajaj Platina (1,75,986).

All these reds may paint a bleak picture, but it shouldn’t be a major concern for two-wheeler manufacturers. That’s because two-wheeler sales have been increasing since July and have registered positive YoY growth in September. Two-wheeler sales are expected to improve further in October and November during the peak festive season. By March 2021, it is expected that the two-wheeler segment would have recovered most of the losses arising from the lockdown.