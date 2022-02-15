Top 10 Two Wheelers Jan 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Dio

In January 2022, top 10 two wheeler cumulative sales fell by almost 20 percent

Two wheeler sales, especially units that make up the top order appear to have taken a beating according to SIAM data. Hero Splendor continues to lead from the top but that performance isn’t devoid of decline. Splendor sales fell to 2,08,263 units, down from 2,25,382 units. Yoy decline is reported at 7.6 percent with volume loss reported at 17,119 units.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Jan 2022

In the top order, Hero Splendor enjoyed 25.87 percent share of the total sales in the top 10. It’s larger than life sales performance is consistent, and in simple words, accounts for 25 percent of the 10 top selling two-wheeler sales (cumulative).

As usual, Honda Activa takes the next spot. While Activa hasn’t lost its order in the top seller list, it sure did see high volume loss at 68,426 units. Sales are down to 1,43,234 units, down from 2,11,660 units. YoY decline stood at a little below a third. Market share in the top order is pegged at just below 18 percent.

Honda CB Shine sales fell by a little less than 10 percent. Sales is down at 1,05,159 units, down from 1,16,222 units. Volume loss stood at about 11k units. Market share is pegged at 13 percent. Honda HF Deluxe sales decline is high at 36.29 percent. Volume loss stood at 49k units. Sales fell to 85,926 units, down from 1,34,860 units.

Bajaj Pulsar sales fell to 66,839 units. Down from 97,580 units. Volume loss stood at just below 31k units. While Pulsar saw 31.50 percent sales decline, Platina sales growth stood at over 71 percent. Sales is up at 46,492 units, up from 27,131 units.

TVS sales decline

TVS Jupiter sales fell by 16.32 percent. Volume fell from about 52k, down to 43,476 units at volume loss of 8,476 units. Volume loss stood at 16.32 percent. Suzuki Access sales decline is reported at 7.32 percent. Sales fell to 42,148 units, down from 45,475 units at volume loss of about 3.3k units.

TVS XL 100 moped sales decline was the steepest in the list at just below 40 percent. Sales fell to lower than 36k units, down from 59k units. Volume loss stood at 23,222 units. Continuous sales decline for the moped means Jupites ascends as TVS’ topseller for now. Honda Dio sales decline is marginal at 3.72 percent. Volume loss stood at about a thousand units. Sales fell to 27,837 units, down from almost 29k units.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Jan-22 Jan-21 % 1. Hero Splendor 2,08,263 2,25,382 -7.60 2. Honda Activa 1,43,234 2,11,660 -32.33 3. Honda CB Shine 1,05,159 1,16,222 -9.52 4. Hero HF Deluxe 85,926 1,34,860 -36.29 5. Bajaj Pulsar 66,839 97,580 -31.50 6. Bajaj Platina 46,492 27,131 71.36 7. TVS Jupiter 43,476 51,952 -16.32 8. Suzuki Access 42,148 45,475 -7.32 9. TVS XL 100 35,785 59,007 -39.35 10. Honda Dio 27,837 28,914 -3.72 Total 8,05,159 9,98,183 -19.34

In all, cumulative sales for the 10 top sellers is reported at 8,05,159 units. Sales fell from around 10 lakh units. Volume loss stood at 1,93,024 units, down 19.34 percent. With sales falling noticeably across varied segment toppers, the top 10 list finds stronger representation for scooters in the top order.