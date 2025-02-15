Top 10 Two Wheelers Jan 2025 – Splendor, Shine, Activa, Jupiter, Pulsar, Access, Classic 350

The Indian two-wheeler market saw total sales of 10,30,163 units in January 2025, registering a 1.73% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 10,12,666 units sold in January 2024. While some models recorded strong growth, others witnessed a decline in sales.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Jan 2025 – YoY Comparison

Hero Splendor continued its dominance as the highest-selling two-wheeler, with 2,59,431 units sold, marking a 1.69% growth over January 2024 sales of 2,55,122 units. Honda Shine secured the second spot with 1,68,290 units, showing an impressive 15.86% YoY growth, up by 23,038 units from last year’s 1,45,252 units.

Honda Activa, India’s best-selling scooter, reported a slight decline of 4.04%, selling 1,66,739 units compared to 1,73,760 units in January 2024. In contrast, TVS Jupiter recorded the highest YoY growth among the top 10, with 1,07,847 units sold, a 45.30% increase over the 74,225 units from the same period last year. Bajaj Pulsar experienced a decline, with 1,04,081 units sold, a 19.24% drop from the 1,28,883 units sold in January 2024. Similarly, Hero HF Deluxe sales fell by 21.00%, reaching 62,223 units, down from 78,767 units last year.

Suzuki Access remained steady with 54,587 units sold, witnessing a minor decline of 1.44% from 55,386 units in January 2024. TVS XL, the only moped in the list, saw marginally lower sales at 41,872 units, down 0.39% from 42,036 units. TVS Apache recorded 10.53% YoY growth, selling 34,511 units, compared to 31,222 units last year. Royal Enfield Classic 350 rounded off the top 10 with 30,582 units, a 9.17% increase from 28,013 units sold in January 2024.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Jan 2025 – MoM Comparison

Compared to December 2024, the two-wheeler segment saw a significant 38.09% MoM growth, with 10,30,163 units sold in January 2025, up from 7,46,006 units in December 2024. Hero Splendor saw a 34.81% MoM increase, selling 2,59,431 units in January, up from 1,92,438 units in December. Honda Shine experienced the highest MoM growth among the top 10, surging by 66.89% with 1,68,290 units sold, up from 1,00,841 units the previous month.

Honda Activa also posted strong MoM growth of 37.82%, with 1,66,739 units sold in January, compared to 1,20,981 units in December. TVS Jupiter continued its upward trend with a 21.63% MoM growth, increasing from 88,668 units to 1,07,847 units. Bajaj Pulsar bounced back from a weaker December, recording a 58.73% MoM surge, selling 1,04,081 units in January, compared to 65,571 units in December. Similarly, Hero HF Deluxe witnessed a 49.17% MoM jump, reaching 62,223 units from 41,713 units in the previous month.

Suzuki Access remained relatively stable with a 4.61% increase, while TVS XL saw a 26.53% MoM rise, growing from 33,092 units to 41,872 units. TVS Apache recorded an impressive 65.24% growth, selling 34,511 units, up from 20,885 units in December. Royal Enfield Classic 350 had the least MoM growth at 3.19%, selling 30,582 units compared to 29,637 units in December.

The strong MoM growth across most models can be attributed to renewed customer demand in the new year, dealership restocking, and seasonal buying trends. With improving sales momentum, the two-wheeler market appears to be on a positive trajectory for 2025.