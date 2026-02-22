Top 10 Two Wheelers Jan 2026 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Jupiter, Pulsar, Deluxe, Access, Apache

India’s two-wheeler market started 2026 on a strong note, with the top 10 models together registering sales of 12,94,601 units in January 2026, up from 10,24,572 units in January 2025. This translates to a healthy 26.36% year-on-year growth, indicating sustained demand across commuter motorcycles, scooters and electric two-wheelers.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Jan 2026

Hero Splendor retained its position as India’s highest-selling two-wheeler, clocking 3,24,019 units in January 2026. This marks a growth of 24.9% over the 2,59,431 units sold in the same month last year. Honda Activa followed closely with 2,71,924 units, recording one of the strongest gains among high-volume models, up 63.08% YoY. Together, Splendor and Activa accounted for nearly half of the top 10 volumes.

Honda Shine was the only model in the top five to post a decline, slipping 4.2% to 1,61,224 units. TVS Jupiter continued its upward momentum with 1,29,744 units, up 20.3%, while Bajaj Pulsar reported 1,29,600 units, registering a solid 24.52% growth. The close competition between Jupiter and Pulsar highlights the growing traction in both scooter and sporty commuter segments.

In the mid-table, Hero HF Deluxe recorded 71,690 units with 15.21% growth, while Suzuki Access rose 26.48% to 69,042 units. TVS Apache emerged as one of the fastest-growing models in the list, surging 48.33% to 51,191 units. TVS XL100 maintained steady demand with 48,607 units, up 16.08%. Notably, TVS iQube stood out among electric two-wheelers, registering 37,560 units in January 2026, a 50.29% YoY increase. Its strong performance reflects the steady rise in EV adoption within the scooter segment.

OEM-wise performance

OEM-wise analysis of the Top 10 two-wheelers in January 2026 shows Honda emerging as the strongest contributor, with combined sales of Activa and Shine reaching 4,33,148 units, up 29.29% YoY. The sharp growth was largely driven by Activa’s strong recovery and continued dominance in the scooter segment. Hero MotoCorp followed closely with 3,95,709 units from Splendor and HF Deluxe, registering a 23.02% increase. Splendor continues to anchor commuter motorcycle demand, reinforcing Hero’s stronghold in the entry and executive commuter space.

TVS Motor posted a healthy 27.67% growth with 2,67,102 units, supported by a balanced portfolio that includes Jupiter, Apache, XL100 and the electric iQube. The strong performance of Apache and iQube indicates growing traction in both performance and EV segments. Bajaj Auto recorded 24.52% growth through Pulsar alone, underlining the brand’s continued appeal in the sporty commuter category. Suzuki, with Access, grew 26.48%, reflecting steady demand in the 125cc scooter space. Overall, the 26.36% YoY rise across the top 10 models highlights broad-based growth across commuter, scooter and electric segments.