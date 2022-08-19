Top 10 Two Wheelers July 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter

Two wheeler sales in July 2022 picked up pace posting an increase of 27.92 percent on a YoY basis

Top 10 two wheeler sales in July 2022 showed some improvement both on a YoY and MoM basis. Sales increased to 9,98,599 units in July 2022, up from 7,81,242 units sold in July 2021. This was a 2,17,357 unit volume growth. Sales of top 10 two wheelers in June 2022 had stood at 7,90,346 units relating to a 2,08,253 unit volume growth.

There have been several factors that have been promoting this growth over the past few months as economic activity steers ahead across the country. There has been a marked improvement in supply chains while normal monsoons, increase in rural activity and the upcoming festive season have also had a major role to play in improving the sentiments of buyers.

Top 10 Two Wheeler Sales July 2022

Out of the 10 best-selling two wheeler models, 6 posted a YoY de-growth while 4 bikes saw a notable YoY growth. Leading the list was Hero Splendor with 2,50,409 units sold in the past month. This was a 0.15 percent YoY de-growth over 2,50,794 units sold in July 2021. Hero Splendor commanded a 25.08 percent market share. In July 2022, the company has introduced the Splendor Canvas Black Edition at Rs 77,430 which will boost sales of this model even further.

Honda Activa was at No. 2. Sales increased 31.21 percent to 2,13,807 units from 1,62,956 units sold in July 2021. This was a 50,851 unit volume growth with the Activa commanding a 21.41 percent share. Honda has also launched the Activa Premium Edition at Rs 75,400.

Next in line was the Honda CB Shine. Sales dipped 1.26 percent on a YoY basis in July 2022 to 1,14,663 units, down from 1,16,128 units sold in July 2021. Currently holding a 11.48 percent share, the CB Shine continues to be the top selling 125cc bike in the country.

Bajaj Pulsar, Hero HF Deluxe, TVS Jupiter

Top 10 2W sales list also included the Bajaj Pulsar at No. 4 posting a 56.55 percent YoY growth to 1,01,905 units in July 2022, up from 65,094 units sold in July 2021. This was a 36,811 unit volume growth. Marking an 8.33 percent YoY de-growth, Hero HF Deluxe saw sales of 97,451 units in the past month, down from 1,06,304 units sold in July 2021.

TVS Jupiter at No. 6 had a 62.52 percent YoY increase in sales in July 2022 to 62,094 units, from 38,209 units sold in July 2021. The Jupiter holds a 6.22 percent share on this list and the Jupiter along with the Ntorq continued to be best-selling scooters from TVS. Sales of the Bajaj Platina also dipped YoY to 48,484 units in July 2022, down 11.21 percent as against 54,606 units sold in July 2021. In July 2022, Bajaj Auto increased prices across range and the Platina is now priced from Rs 66,298 to Rs 69,216.

Top 10 2Wheelers Jul-22 Jul-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,50,409 2,50,794 -0.15 2. Honda Activa 2,13,807 1,62,956 31.21 3. Honda CB Shine 1,14,663 1,16,128 -1.26 4. Bajaj Pulsar 1,01,905 65,094 56.55 5. Hero HF Deluxe 97,451 1,06,304 -8.33 6. TVS Jupiter 62,094 38,209 62.51 7. Bajaj Platina 48,484 54,606 -11.21 8. Suzuki Access 41,440 46,985 -11.80 9. Honda Dio 36,229 20,604 75.83 10. TVS XL 32,117 49,279 -34.83 Total 9,98,599 7,81,242 27.82

Sales also dipped YoY for the Suzuki Access scooter with an 11.80 percent YoY de-growth to 41,440 units sold in the past month, down from 46,985 units sold in July 2021. It was followed by the Honda Dio scooter which has posted the most growth as compared to any other model on this list. Sales stood at 36,229 units in July 2022, up 75.83 percent from 20,604 units sold in July 2021.

Trailing the list at No 10 was the TVS XL with a 34.83 percent YoY de-growth to 32,117 units in July 2022, down from 49,279 units sold in July 2021 leading to a dip in volumes by 17,162 units.