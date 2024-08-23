Top 10 Two Wheelers July 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access, Ola S1

Top 10 Two-Wheelers in India see 18.06% Growth in July 2024, Hero Splendor Leads the Pack – Honda Activa is at No 2

The two-wheeler market in India showed robust growth in July 2024, with the top 10 best-selling models collectively recording an 18.06% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Total sales for these models reached 9,69,384 units, up from 8,21,083 units in July 2023, marking an impressive addition of 1,48,301 units. Despite this overall growth, the performance of individual models varied, with some experiencing significant gains and others facing declines.

Top 10 Two Wheelers July 2024 – Hero Splendor Remains the Leader Despite a Slight Decline

Hero Splendor retained its position as the best-selling two-wheeler in India, with 2,20,820 units sold in July 2024. However, this represents a slight 3.51% decline in sales compared to July 2023, when 2,28,847 units were sold. Despite this dip, the Splendor continues to dominate the market, holding a 22.78% share of the total sales in the top 10 two-wheelers.

Honda Activa made substantial gains, with sales increasing by 44.54% YoY. Activa sold 1,95,604 units in July 2024, an increase of 60,277 units from the 1,35,327 units sold in July 2023. This growth solidified Activa’s position as a leading scooter in the Indian market, capturing 20.18% of the total sales in this segment.

Similarly, Honda Shine also saw impressive growth, with sales rising by 58.53% YoY. Shine sold 1,63,402 units in July 2024, up by 60,330 units from the previous year’s 1,03,072 units. This increase highlights the growing popularity of the Shine, which now holds a 16.86% share of the market. Bajaj Pulsar range maintained its strong position in the market, with sales increasing by 8.90% YoY. Pulsar sold 95,789 units in July 2024, up by 7,831 units from 87,958 units in July 2023, securing a 9.88% share of the total sales.

TVS Jupiter also performed well, recording a 12.38% YoY increase in sales. Jupiter sold 74,663 units in July 2024, an increase of 8,224 units compared to the 66,439 units sold in July 2023. This growth earned Jupiter a 7.70% share of the market. TVS has just launched new gen Jupiter, which can help boost sales in coming months. Suzuki Access had a standout month, with sales rising by 37.87% YoY. The Access sold 71,247 units in July 2024, an increase of 19,569 units over July 2023’s 51,678 units, capturing a 7.35% share of the market.

Ola S1 electric scooter range recorded the most significant growth among the top 10 two-wheelers, with a 114.49% YoY increase. Sales surged from 19,406 units in July 2023 to 41,624 units in July 2024, highlighting the increasing acceptance of electric vehicles in the Indian market. The Ola S1 now holds a 4.29% market share. Ola Electric has also announced their motorcycle range which will launch next year.

Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina See Declines

Not all models in the top 10 saw growth. Hero HF Deluxe experienced a substantial 29.28% YoY decline in sales, dropping from 65,931 units in July 2023 to 46,627 units in July 2024. This decrease reduced the HF Deluxe’s market share to 4.81%. Similarly, Bajaj Platina saw a 13.80% decline, with sales falling from 33,557 units in July 2023 to 28,927 units in July 2024. Platina now holds a 2.98% share of the market. TVS Apache made significant gains, with a 36.76% YoY increase in sales. Apache sold 30,681 units in July 2024, up by 8,246 units from the 22,435 units sold in July 2023. This growth gives the Apache a 3.16% share of the top 10 two-wheeler sales.

The two-wheeler market in India demonstrated strong overall growth in July 2024, with significant contributions from models like the Honda Activa, Honda Shine, and Ola S1. While the Hero Splendor remains the market leader, its slight decline in sales indicates shifting dynamics within the segment.