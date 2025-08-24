Top 10 Two Wheelers July 2025 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Jupiter, Pulsar, Access

Two-Wheeler Sales in July 2025 Record 13.20% YoY Growth – Scooters Shine, Mopeds Dip

The Indian two-wheeler market bounced back strongly in July 2025, registering double-digit growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Overall sales grew by 13.20%, driven by strong performance in both motorcycles and scooters, though mopeds saw demand slipping. Hero Splendor continued to dominate the motorcycle segment, while Honda Activa retained its crown as the best-selling scooter, underscoring the preference for value and reliability among Indian buyers.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers July 2025

Sales of the top 10 two-wheelers collectively stood at 10,90,257 units in July 2025. This marked a 13.20% YoY growth compared to 9,63,086 units in July 2024, contributing to a volume increase of 1,27,171 units. However, momentum slowed on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, with sales slipping from 11,10,312 units in June 2025.

Hero Splendor led the pack with 2,46,715 units sold, posting an 11.73% YoY increase over 2,20,820 units in July 2024. Despite the YoY growth, Splendor sales saw a steep MoM drop from 3,31,057 units in June, suggesting some moderation in rural and commuter demand.

At No. 2, Honda Activa surged with sales of 2,37,413 units, marking a healthy 21.37% YoY increase from 1,95,604 units a year earlier. This 41,809-unit volume gain highlights the scooter’s unmatched popularity in the family and urban commuter segments. Honda recently bolstered the Activa brand with special 25th Anniversary Editions of the Activa 110, Activa 125 and SP125, further strengthening its appeal.

TVS Jupiter Sees Strongest Growth

Honda Shine followed at No. 3 with 1,59,658 units, registering a 2.29% YoY decline compared to 1,63,402 units in July 2024. In contrast, TVS Jupiter recorded the sharpest YoY growth in the segment. Sales rose by 67.25% to 1,24,876 units, up from 74,663 units a year earlier, reflecting growing demand for premium scooters.

Bajaj Pulsar ranked fifth, though its sales fell 16.67% YoY to 79,817 units from 95,789 units in July 2024. HF Deluxe, however, showed remarkable growth at 71,477 units, a 53.30% YoY increase over 46,627 units. Suzuki Access scooter saw a mild dip, down 4.32% to 68,172 units, while TVS Apache grew 22.44% YoY to 37,566 units.

Mopeds Lose Ground, Unicorn Gains

TVS XL, the only moped in the list, reported a 9.51% decline with 33,991 units sold, down from 37,563 units in July 2024. Closing the top 10 was Honda CB Unicorn 160, which delivered a 14.54% YoY growth with 30,572 units, compared to 26,690 units last year.

While the overall two-wheeler market reflected robust demand led by scooters and commuter motorcycles, the decline in mopeds suggests shifting consumer preference toward more versatile offerings. With festive season demand approaching, manufacturers are expected to further push new variants and special editions to sustain this growth momentum.