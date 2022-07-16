Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter

Top 10 two wheeler sales increased 24.21 percent with Hero Splendor heading the list

Sales of top 10 two wheelers during the month of June 2022 stood at 9,70,346 units, up 24.21 percent as against 7,81,242 units sold in June 2021. This was a volume increase of 1,89,104 units.

Once again it was Hero Splendor that topped the lists and that too by a significant margin. It was the only bike on this list to see sales above the 2 lakh unit mark. Sales stood at 2,70,923 units in June 2022, up 2.62 percent over 2,64,009 units sold in June 2021 with a share of 27.92 percent in the top 10. It was also a MoM growth over 2,62,249 units sold in May 2022.

Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2022

At No. 2 was the Honda Activa. Sales increased nearly two fold by 95.50 percent to 1,84,305 units in June 2022, from 94,274 units sold in June 2021. This was a 90,031 unit volume growth with an 18.99 percent share.

Honda CB Shine, the 125cc commuter motorcycle, was next with sales of 1,25,947 units in June 2022, up 75.23 percent over 71,869 units sold in June 2021. The CB Shine commanded a 12.98 percent share.

Hero HF Deluxe sales stood at 1,13,155 units last month, a YoY growth of 2.20 percent from 1,10,724 units sold in June 2021. This was a volume growth of 2,431 units with a 11.66 percent share.

Bajaj Pulsar at No. 5 on this list saw 83,723 units sold in June 2022, up 5.78 percent over 79,150 units sold in June 2021 with an 8.63 percent share. In June 2022, the new-gen Bajaj Pulsar N160 was also launched at Rs 1.27 lakhs. It is a price upgrade as compared to the older model which was priced at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS XL100, Jupiter

TVS Jupiter and XL100 were also on this list at No. 6 and 7. Sales of the Jupiter increased 97.35 percent YoY to 62,851 units, up from 31,848 units sold in June 2021. This was a 31.003 unit volume growth with 6.48 percent share. The XL100, the only moped in this list, also saw sales to the extent of 37,474 units, up 4.39 percent YoY from 35,897 units sold in June 2021.

Top 10 2Wheelers Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,70,923 2,64,009 2.62 2. Honda Activa 1,84,305 94,274 95.50 3. Honda CB Shine 1,25,947 71,869 75.25 4. Hero HF Deluxe 1,13,155 1,10,724 2.20 5. Bajaj Pulsar 83,723 79,150 5.78 6. TVS Jupiter 62,851 31,848 97.35 7. TVS XL100 37,474 35,897 4.39 8. Suzuki Access 34,131 31,399 8.70 9. Hero Glamour 30,105 18,759 60.48 10. Bajaj Platina 27,732 43,313 -35.97 Total 9,70,346 7,81,242 24.21

Suzuki Access scooter sales increased 8.70 percent YoY to 34,131 units in June 2022 from 31,399 units sold in June 2021. There was also the Hero Glamour at No. 9 with a 60.48 percent YoY growth to 30,105 units, up from 18,759 units sold in June 2021. At No. 10 was the Bajaj Platina, the only bike on this list to post a YoY de-growth. Sales dipped 35.97 percent to 27,732 units sold in the past month, from 43,313 units sold in June 2021.