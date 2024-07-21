Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access, Ola S1

Ola S1 is the only EV in the list of top 10 two wheelers for June 2024 – Splendor sales crossed 3 lakh last month
Sales figures for the top 10 two-wheelers in India for June 2024 have been revealed, showcasing a significant shift in consumer preferences. Leading the pack is Hero Splendor, with an impressive 3,05,586 units sold, marking a 28.21% year-on-year growth and securing a substantial market share of 27.33%.
Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 – YoY Comparison
Honda Activa follows closely with 2,33,376 units sold, showing a remarkable 78.38% growth compared to the previous year and capturing 20.87% of the market. Honda Shine also performed well, selling 1,39,587 units, which represents a 40.64% increase from June 2023 and a 12.48% market share.
Bajaj Pulsar maintained its steady performance with 1,11,101 units sold, reflecting a 3.63% growth and holding a 9.94% market share. Hero HF Deluxe saw minimal growth of 0.75%, with 89,941 units sold, retaining its position with an 8.04% market share. TVS Jupiter scooter enjoyed a solid growth of 12.21%, selling 72,100 units and capturing 6.45% of the market. Similarly, Suzuki Access showed robust growth, selling 52,192 units and securing a 4.67% market share.
TVS XL 100 moped registered a growth of 17.10%, with 40,397 units sold and a market share of 3.61%. TVS Apache, a sporty motorcycle, saw significant growth, with 37,162 units sold, marking a 32.12% increase and a market share of 3.32%. Notably, Ola S1 electric scooter showcased an impressive growth of 107.57%, selling 36,723 units and holding a market share of 3.28%.
|No
|Top 10 2Wheelers
|Jun-24
|Jun-23
|Diff
|Growth % YoY
|% Share Jun 24
|1
|Hero Splendor
|3,05,586
|2,38,340
|67,246
|28.21
|27.33
|2
|Honda Activa
|2,33,376
|1,30,830
|1,02,546
|78.38
|20.87
|3
|Honda Shine
|1,39,587
|99,254
|40,333
|40.64
|12.48
|4
|Bajaj Pulsar
|1,11,101
|1,07,208
|3,893
|3.63
|9.94
|5
|Hero HF Deluxe
|89,941
|89,275
|666
|0.75
|8.04
|6
|TVS Jupiter
|72,100
|64,252
|7,848
|12.21
|6.45
|7
|Suzuki Access
|52,192
|39,503
|12,689
|32.12
|4.67
|8
|TVS XL 100
|40,397
|34,499
|5,898
|17.10
|3.61
|9
|TVS Apache
|37,162
|28,127
|9,035
|32.12
|3.32
|10
|Ola S1 (Retail)
|36,723
|17,692
|19,031
|107.57
|3.28
|–
|Total
|11,18,165
|8,48,980
|2,69,185
|31.71
|100.00
Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 – MoM Comparison
Taking a look at the month on month comparison, sales in June 2024 have declined by 1.5%. Hero Splendor leads the list with 3,05,586 units sold, showing a slight increase of 923 units from May 2024, representing a modest 0.30% month-on-month growth.
Honda Activa follows closely with 2,33,376 units sold, demonstrating a significant rise of 17,024 units from the previous month, which translates to a 7.87% growth. On the other hand, Honda Shine experienced a decline, with 1,39,587 units sold, a drop of 9,467 units compared to May, reflecting a -6.35% growth.
Bajaj Pulsar saw a considerable reduction in sales, with 1,11,101 units sold, down by 17,379 units from the previous month, indicating a -13.53% growth. Hero HF Deluxe, in contrast, recorded an increase, selling 89,941 units, an uptick of 2,798 units from May. TVS Jupiter scooter faced a decline in sales, with 72,100 units sold, a decrease of 3,738 units, resulting in a -4.93% growth.
Suzuki Access also showed a significant drop, selling 52,192 units, down by 12,620 units from the previous month, marking a -19.47% growth. TVS XL 100 moped remained steady, with 40,397 units sold, showing a minimal increase of just 3 units from May. TVS Apache, known for its sporty appeal, saw a slight decline in sales, with 37,162 units sold, a decrease of 744 units, translating to a -1.96% growth. Notably, Ola S1 electric scooter showed a minor reduction, with 36,723 units sold, down by 502 units.