HomeBike NewsTop 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 - Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access,...

Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access, Ola S1

Ashwin Ram N P
Ashwin Ram N P
2024 Hero Splendor XTEC 2.0
2024 Hero Splendor XTEC 2.0

Ola S1 is the only EV in the list of top 10 two wheelers for June 2024 – Splendor sales crossed 3 lakh last month

Sales figures for the top 10 two-wheelers in India for June 2024 have been revealed, showcasing a significant shift in consumer preferences. Leading the pack is Hero Splendor, with an impressive 3,05,586 units sold, marking a 28.21% year-on-year growth and securing a substantial market share of 27.33%.

Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 – YoY Comparison

Honda Activa follows closely with 2,33,376 units sold, showing a remarkable 78.38% growth compared to the previous year and capturing 20.87% of the market. Honda Shine also performed well, selling 1,39,587 units, which represents a 40.64% increase from June 2023 and a 12.48% market share.

Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 - YoY Comparison
Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 – YoY Comparison

Bajaj Pulsar maintained its steady performance with 1,11,101 units sold, reflecting a 3.63% growth and holding a 9.94% market share. Hero HF Deluxe saw minimal growth of 0.75%, with 89,941 units sold, retaining its position with an 8.04% market share. TVS Jupiter scooter enjoyed a solid growth of 12.21%, selling 72,100 units and capturing 6.45% of the market. Similarly, Suzuki Access showed robust growth, selling 52,192 units and securing a 4.67% market share.

TVS XL 100 moped registered a growth of 17.10%, with 40,397 units sold and a market share of 3.61%. TVS Apache, a sporty motorcycle, saw significant growth, with 37,162 units sold, marking a 32.12% increase and a market share of 3.32%. Notably, Ola S1 electric scooter showcased an impressive growth of 107.57%, selling 36,723 units and holding a market share of 3.28%.

NoTop 10 2WheelersJun-24Jun-23DiffGrowth % YoY% Share Jun 24
1Hero Splendor3,05,5862,38,34067,24628.2127.33
2Honda Activa2,33,3761,30,8301,02,54678.3820.87
3Honda Shine1,39,58799,25440,33340.6412.48
4Bajaj Pulsar1,11,1011,07,2083,8933.639.94
5Hero HF Deluxe89,94189,2756660.758.04
6TVS Jupiter72,10064,2527,84812.216.45
7Suzuki Access52,19239,50312,68932.124.67
8TVS XL 10040,39734,4995,89817.103.61
9TVS Apache37,16228,1279,03532.123.32
10Ola S1 (Retail)36,72317,69219,031107.573.28
Total11,18,1658,48,9802,69,18531.71100.00

Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 – MoM Comparison

Taking a look at the month on month comparison, sales in June 2024 have declined by 1.5%. Hero Splendor leads the list with 3,05,586 units sold, showing a slight increase of 923 units from May 2024, representing a modest 0.30% month-on-month growth.

Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 - MoM Comparison
Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2024 – MoM Comparison

Honda Activa follows closely with 2,33,376 units sold, demonstrating a significant rise of 17,024 units from the previous month, which translates to a 7.87% growth. On the other hand, Honda Shine experienced a decline, with 1,39,587 units sold, a drop of 9,467 units compared to May, reflecting a -6.35% growth.

Bajaj Pulsar saw a considerable reduction in sales, with 1,11,101 units sold, down by 17,379 units from the previous month, indicating a -13.53% growth. Hero HF Deluxe, in contrast, recorded an increase, selling 89,941 units, an uptick of 2,798 units from May. TVS Jupiter scooter faced a decline in sales, with 72,100 units sold, a decrease of 3,738 units, resulting in a -4.93% growth.

Suzuki Access also showed a significant drop, selling 52,192 units, down by 12,620 units from the previous month, marking a -19.47% growth. TVS XL 100 moped remained steady, with 40,397 units sold, showing a minimal increase of just 3 units from May. TVS Apache, known for its sporty appeal, saw a slight decline in sales, with 37,162 units sold, a decrease of 744 units, translating to a -1.96% growth. Notably, Ola S1 electric scooter showed a minor reduction, with 36,723 units sold, down by 502 units.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.