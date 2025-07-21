Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2025 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Jupiter, Access, Pulsar, Classic 350

The Indian two-wheeler market in June 2025 witnessed mixed trends, with a few brands registering impressive year-on-year (YoY) growth, while others faced a drop in volumes. Here’s a look at the top 10 best-selling two-wheelers of the month.

Top 10 Two Wheelers June 2025 – YoY Comparison

At the top of the charts, the Hero Splendor continued its dominance with sales of 3,31,057 units, recording an 8.34% YoY growth compared to 3,05,586 units in June last year. Taking second place was the Honda Activa, which clocked 1,83,265 units, down from 2,33,376 units last year. The 21.47% decline suggests growing pressure from rivals in the scooter segment, including newer entrants and upgrades from competitors.

In third spot, the Honda Shine registered 1,34,817 units, slightly lower than its June 2024 figure of 1,39,587 units, marking a 3.42% decline. TVS Jupiter made an impressive climb to the fourth position, with sales of 1,07,980 units, up by a massive 49.76% from 72,100 units last year.

Fifth place was secured by the Hero HF Deluxe, which sold 1,00,878 units, posting a healthy 12.16% growth over 89,941 units in June 2024. The Suzuki Access came in sixth with 51,555 units, nearly flat with a marginal 1.22% decline compared to last year’s 52,192 units.

Down at seventh, Bajaj Pulsar recorded 88,452 units, a 20.39% decline from 1,11,101 units in June 2024. TVS Apache climbed to eighth position, clocking 41,386 units, up 11.37% YoY from 37,162 units.

In ninth, the TVS XL moped sold 33,349 units, witnessing a 17.45% dip from last year’s 40,397 units. Rounding off the top 10 was the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which registered 29,172 units, a 17.61% growth over 24,803 units last year.

Overall, the top 10 two-wheelers collectively accounted for 11,01,911 units in June 2025, a marginal 0.39% decline from 11,06,245 units a year ago. Despite headwinds, the segment remains strong, with notable momentum seen in scooters and premium bikes.