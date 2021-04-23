Top 10 Two Wheelers March 2021 – Splendor No 1, Activa 2nd, Pulsar 5th, Apache 10th

Hero MotoCorp’s entry-level commuter motorcycle Splendor led the list of 10 two wheelers sold in March 2021 while Honda Activa was in second position

Two wheeler sales increased substantially in March 2021 over that of March 2020. The need for personal mode of transport, healthy rural climate, year-end financial schemes and discounts offered by two wheeler manufacturers all had a part to play in this increase of sales.

While assessing the top 10 two wheelers sold in the past month, it may be seen that every model in this lineup showed positive growth in March 2021 over that of March 2020. Sales increased by 70.19 percent and stood at 10,80,498 units over 6,34,862 units sold in March 20. Of course, comparing sales to March 2020 is not a correct yardstick considering it was in that month that the Covid -19 pandemic struck the country leading to a complete lockdown.

Hero Splendor Tops the List

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two wheeler manufacturer, had the Splendor at No.1 on the top 10 list. This entry level commuter motorcycle, which is regaled by buyers on two counts for its high level of fuel efficiency and lower maintenance saw a total of 2,80,090 units sold in March 21, up 94.96 percent over 1,43,736 units sold in March 20.

Honda Activa continued its lead in the scooter segment with 18.44 percent share and was next on the list. Sales were at 1,99,208 units, up 73.59 percent over sales of 1,14,757 units sold in March 20.

The HF Deluxe, a commuter bike from Hero MotoCorp, was at No. 3. Sales for March 21 stood at 1,44,505 units, up 25.69 percent over 1,14,969 units sold in March 20. The HF Deluxe commands a 13.37 percent share and the company has recently added the HF 100, a new entry-level commuter bike priced at Rs.49,400. It is slotted below the HF Deluxe in the company lineup.

Also noting a significant increase in sales was the Honda CB Shine. Sales were at 1,17,943 units in March 21, an increase of 36.14 percent over 86,633 units sold in March 20. The CB Shine also just missed out on reaching the 1 million unit mark with 9,88,201 units sold during the financial year 2020-21.

Bajaj Pulsar and Platina

Bajaj Auto Limited had two model – Pulsar and Platina on the list of top 10 two wheelers for March 20. While the Pulsar reported a 67.14 percent growth from 51,454 units sold in March 20 to 85,999 units sold in March 21, Platina sales surged 224.61 percent. Sales which had stood at 21,264 units in March 20 increased substantially to 69,025 units in the past month.

Earlier this week the company also introduced the new Pulsar NS125 at Rs.93,690. The ‘NS’ or naked sport range will be positioned as an entry-level bike after the NS200 and the NS160.

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company had three models on this list. These included the Jupiter, XL and Apache. Of these, it was the Jupiter at No.7 that saw the most sales and maximum growth. Sales were at 57,206 units in the past month, up 172.40 percent over 21,001 units sold in March 20.

Sales of the TVS XL were at 44,688 units a growth of 36.21 percent over 32,808 units sold in March 20 while Apache sales increased 52.37 percent to 33,162 units, up from 21,764 units sold in the same month of the previous year. There was also the Suzuki Access at No. 8 with 83.83 percent growth to 48,672 units sold in the past month.