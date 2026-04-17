Top 10 Two Wheelers March 2026 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Deluxe, Access

Two-wheeler sales in India continued on a strong trajectory in March 2026, with the top 10 models collectively recording sales of 13,11,790 units. This marks a healthy 15.10% year-on-year (YoY) growth, compared to 11,39,721 units sold in March 2025.

Top 10 Two Wheelers March 2026

Hero Splendor retained its position as the best-selling two-wheeler in India, with sales of 3,32,227 units. It posted a modest 3.01% YoY growth, continuing its long-standing dominance in the commuter motorcycle segment.

Honda Activa emerged as the second best-selling model, with 2,59,670 units, registering a strong 36.86% YoY growth. This makes Activa one of the biggest gainers in the top 10 list, reflecting strong demand in the scooter segment.

Commuters And Scooters Dominate

Honda Shine secured third position with 1,73,098 units, up 14.53% YoY, while Bajaj Pulsar followed with 1,32,248 units, posting a 24.29% growth. TVS Jupiter stood fifth with 1,24,771 units, growing 17.89% YoY, further highlighting strong momentum in the scooter space.

Hero HF Deluxe, however, saw a decline, with sales at 85,088 units, down 7.33% YoY, making it the only model in the top 10 to register negative growth. Suzuki Access continued its steady performance with 72,658 units, up 9.49% YoY, while TVS Apache recorded 47,081 units, growing 6.48% YoY.

EVs And Mopeds Gain Momentum

TVS XL100 posted impressive growth, with sales at 46,192 units, up 31.30% YoY, driven by strong demand in rural and semi-urban markets. Notably, TVS iQube electric scooter made it to the top 10 with 38,757 units, registering the highest growth of 46.26% YoY. This highlights the increasing acceptance of electric two-wheelers in the Indian market.

No Top 10 2Ws Mar-26 Mar-25 1 Splendor 3,32,227 3,22,529 2 Activa 2,59,670 1,89,735 3 Shine 1,73,098 1,51,142 4 Pulsar 1,32,248 1,06,404 5 Jupiter 1,24,771 1,05,834 6 HF Deluxe 85,088 91,821 7 Access 72,658 66,362 8 Apache 47,081 44,214 9 XL100 46,192 35,181 10 iQube 38,757 26,499 – Total 13,11,790 11,39,721

March 2026 sales data indicates continued strength in both commuter motorcycles and scooters, with the latter showing faster growth. At the same time, electric two-wheelers are steadily gaining ground, as seen with iQube’s strong performance. With rising fuel costs and evolving consumer preferences, the Indian two-wheeler market is witnessing a gradual shift towards fuel-efficient and electric mobility solutions, while traditional commuter models continue to drive volumes.