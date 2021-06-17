Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Activa, Classic 350

As anticipated, all top ten two wheelers have negative MoM growth in May

Total sales of top ten two wheelers in May was 2,71,522 units. MoM growth is down by -59.93%, as compared to 6,77,609 units sold in April. Although the numbers are discouraging, there are hopes that the worst may be over for the auto sector.

It’s true that possibilities of Covid third wave exist. But with vaccinations and improved health infrastructure, the situation may not be as bad as last year and on-going second wave. The only thing that may still be a concern in the coming months is negative consumer sentiments.

Splendor leads

Hero Splendor is the top selling two wheeler in May with sales of 1,00,435 units. MoM sales have close to halved, as compared to 1,93,508 units sold in April. Percentage share in sales is at 36.99%.

At number two is HF Deluxe with sales of 42,118 units in May. MoM growth is down by -40.92%, as compared to 71,294 units sold in April. Share in sales is 15.51%. It’s evident that the combo of Splendor and HF Deluxe command more than 50% share in sales of the top ten two wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp had recently launched a new variant of HF Deluxe called HF100. Priced at just under Rs 50k, it is the most affordable motorcycle from the company. HF100 will have improved competencies against rivals like Bajaj CT100.

Bajaj Pulsar is at number three with 39,625 units sold in May. MoM numbers are down by -40.49%, as compared to 66,586 units sold in April. Share in sales is at 14.59%. To provide more options to customers, Bajaj will soon introduce multiple 250cc Pulsar models. It could include a naked, semi-faired and a fully-faired motorcycle.

At number four is TVS Apace with sales of 19,885 units in May. MoM de-growth is at -32.50%, as compared to 29,458 units sold in April. Share in sales is at 7.32%.

Top 10 2Wheelers May-21 Apr-21 Growth % MoM Hero Splendor 1,00,435 1,93,508 -48.10 Hero HF Deluxe 42,118 71,294 -40.92 Bajaj Pulsar 39,625 66,586 -40.49 TVS Apache 19,885 29,458 -32.50 Honda Activa 17,006 1,09,678 -84.49 Honda CB Shine 14,666 79,416 -81.53 Bajaj Platina 11,164 35,467 -68.52 Suzuki Access 9,706 53,285 -81.78 Royal Enfield Classic 350 9,239 23,298 -60.34 Bajaj CT100 7,678 15,619 -50.84 Total 2,71,522 6,77,609 -59.93

Activa has max MoM de-growth

Among the top ten, Honda Activa has the highest MoM loss in percentage terms. Sales are down -84.49%, from 1,09,678 units in April to 17,006 units in May. Share in sales is at 6.26%.

Activa, along with other Honda two wheelers, are expected to get Bluetooth connectivity via RoadSync platform. Honda had filed a trademark application for ‘RoadSync’ name in India, which has been approved. It increases the likelihood that the feature could soon be introduced for select Honda models.

Other two wheelers in top ten include Honda CB Shine (14,666 units), Bajaj Platina (11,164), Suzuki Access (9,706), Royal Enfield Classic 350 (9,239), and Bajaj CT (7,678). CB Shine and Access have lost more than 80% of their MoM sales in May.