Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache, Shine

Nabanita Singha Roy
Hero Splendor

Comprehensive Analysis of Top Two-Wheeler Sales in India for May 2024 – Hero Splendor and Honda Activa Face Decline in May 2024

In May 2024, the Indian two-wheeler market presented a dynamic mix of growth and decline among its leading models, showcasing a 3.53% overall year-on-year increase with total sales hitting 11,41,891 units compared to 11,02,968 units in May 2023.

Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Leading the pack was Hero Splendor, which, despite a significant drop of 37,863 units (-11.05%) from the previous year, retained its top position with 3,04,663 units sold, capturing a 26.68% market share. Following closely, Honda Activa demonstrated a healthy 6.39% increase, selling 2,16,352 units and securing an 18.95% share of the market, underscoring its continued dominance in the scooter segment.

Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2024

Honda Shine emerged as a standout performer, experiencing the highest growth among the top 10 with a 43.74% increase, translating to 1,49,054 units sold and a 13.05% market share, reflecting its rising appeal in the commuter bike category. Meanwhile, Bajaj Pulsar maintained steady sales with a marginal increase of 77 units (0.06%), reaching 1,28,480 units and holding an 11.25% market share. In contrast, Hero HF Deluxe saw a notable decline of 21,957 units (-20.13%), selling 87,143 units and capturing a 7.63% share, indicating a potential shift in consumer preference within the budget segment.

TVS Jupiter recorded robust growth, selling 75,838 units, an increase of 31.44%, and achieving a 6.64% market share, reinforcing its position as a popular scooter choice. Similarly, Suzuki Access saw impressive growth with a 41.06% increase, selling 64,812 units and securing a 5.68% market share, further establishing its presence in the scooter market. TVS XL continued to perform well, showing a 12.72% growth with 40,394 units sold and holding a 3.54% market share, maintaining its niche market appeal.

Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Despite a 9.65% decline, TVS Apache remained a favoured option in the sports bike segment, selling 37,906 units and capturing a 3.32% market share. Lastly, at No 10, TVS Raider showed decent growth with an 8.16% increase, selling 37,249 units and securing a 3.26% market share, highlighting its growing acceptance among young riders.

Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2024 – MoM Comparison

Top 10 two wheelers reported a notable decline of 7.72% in overall sales compared to April 2024. Total sales dropped to 11,41,891 units from 12,37,368 units, reflecting a decrease of 95,477 units. Hero Splendor sold 3,04,663 units, down by 16,296 units from April 2024’s 3,20,959 units, marking a 5.08% decrease. Honda Activa saw a significant drop, with sales falling by 43,948 units to 2,16,352 in May from 2,60,300 in April, a decline of 16.88%.

Honda Shine, however, showed growth, increasing by 6,303 units to 1,49,054 in May from 1,42,751 in April, a 4.42% rise. Bajaj Pulsar’s sales dropped by 16,329 units to 1,28,480 in May, compared to 1,44,809 in April, an 11.28% decrease. Hero HF Deluxe experienced a decline of 9,905 units, with May sales at 87,143, down from April’s 97,048 units, a 10.21% decrease. TVS Jupiter’s sales slightly fell by 1,248 units to 75,838 in May from 77,086 in April, a 1.62% decrease.

Suzuki Access grew by 4.60%, with May sales increasing by 2,852 units to 64,812 from April’s 61,960 units. TVS XL showed a significant increase, rising by 4,557 units to 40,394 in May from 35,837 in April, a 12.72% growth. TVS Apache saw a decline, with sales dropping by 7,614 units to 37,906 in May from 45,520 in April, a 16.73% decrease. TVS Raider experienced the steepest drop, falling by 13,849 units to 37,249 in May from 51,098 in April, a 27.10% decrease.

