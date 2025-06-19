Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2025 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access

India’s two-wheeler market continued to show strong momentum in May 2025, with a total of 11,84,386 units sold among the top 10 models, registering a year-on-year growth of 3.72% over 11,41,891 units sold in May 2024.

Leading the pack was Hero Splendor, which retained its title as India’s best-selling two-wheeler with 3,10,335 units sold, a modest 1.86% increase over last year. Honda Activa continued to be the top-selling scooter but recorded a 11.85% decline, dropping from 2.16 lakh to 1,90,713 units.

Honda Shine secured third spot with 1,58,271 units, posting a 6.18% growth, while Bajaj Pulsar slipped to fourth position with 1,22,151 units, witnessing a 4.93% decline compared to May 2024. In contrast, Hero HF Deluxe surged ahead with 1,07,768 units, registering a strong 23.67% growth.

TVS Jupiter saw a notable rise of 28.70%, with 97,606 units sold, up from 75,838 last year. Suzuki’s Access scooter also performed well, posting a 16.92% increase to reach 75,778 units.

TVS Apache saw a robust growth of 29.53%, with sales rising to 49,099 units, while TVS XL declined 7.75%, clocking 37,264 units. Rounding off the list was TVS Raider, which registered 35,401 units, slightly down by 4.96% from last year.

Overall, the segment showed a healthy mix of growth and correction across different models and manufacturers, indicating continued demand in the commuter and scooter segments.