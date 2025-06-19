HomeBike NewsTop 10 Two Wheelers May 2025 - Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access
HomeBike NewsTop 10 Two Wheelers May 2025 - Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter,...

Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2025 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access

Sagar Patel
Sagar Patel
New Hero Splendor 01 Edition
New Hero Splendor 01 Edition. Image – Dev Mtr

India’s two-wheeler market continued to show strong momentum in May 2025, with a total of 11,84,386 units sold among the top 10 models, registering a year-on-year growth of 3.72% over 11,41,891 units sold in May 2024.

Leading the pack was Hero Splendor, which retained its title as India’s best-selling two-wheeler with 3,10,335 units sold, a modest 1.86% increase over last year. Honda Activa continued to be the top-selling scooter but recorded a 11.85% decline, dropping from 2.16 lakh to 1,90,713 units.

Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2025
Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2025

Honda Shine secured third spot with 1,58,271 units, posting a 6.18% growth, while Bajaj Pulsar slipped to fourth position with 1,22,151 units, witnessing a 4.93% decline compared to May 2024. In contrast, Hero HF Deluxe surged ahead with 1,07,768 units, registering a strong 23.67% growth.

TVS Jupiter saw a notable rise of 28.70%, with 97,606 units sold, up from 75,838 last year. Suzuki’s Access scooter also performed well, posting a 16.92% increase to reach 75,778 units.

TVS Apache saw a robust growth of 29.53%, with sales rising to 49,099 units, while TVS XL declined 7.75%, clocking 37,264 units. Rounding off the list was TVS Raider, which registered 35,401 units, slightly down by 4.96% from last year.

Overall, the segment showed a healthy mix of growth and correction across different models and manufacturers, indicating continued demand in the commuter and scooter segments.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.

© 2008-2023 RUSHLANE