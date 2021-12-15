Top 10 Two Wheelers Nov 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache, Jupiter

Bajaj Platina was the only bike in this list that posted a YoY sales growth – Everyone else has posted a decline

Taking the top 10 best-selling two wheelers into account, November 2021 was a dismal month in terms of sales. Sales dipped 32.14 percent in a YoY basis and 32.84 percent when compared to sales in October 2021. The festive season held no promise as rising costs of two wheelers, ever escalating fuel prices, increased fears of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and an overall dismal economic situation both in rural and urban areas turned customers away from two wheeler showrooms.

Every leading two wheeler maker – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj and RE posted YoY de-growth. Taking top 10 two wheeler sales into account, sales which had stood at 11,15,050 units in November 2020 dropped 3,58,362 units or 32.14 percent to 7,56,688 units in November 2021. Every two wheeler on this list has posted as much as double digit de-growth with the exception of Bajaj Platina which in fact posted double digit YoY growth.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Nov 2021

Leading the list was Hero Splendor with a 22.51 percent YoY de-growth to 1,92,490 units, down from 2,48,398 units sold in November 2020. The Splendor currently holds a 25.44 percent share in the top 10 list, up from 23.77 percent held in October 2021 when sales had stood at 2,67,821 units.

At No. 2 was Honda Activa with a 45.05 percent YoY de-growth to 1,24,082 units, down from 2,25,822 units sold in November 2020. It was also a 36.92 percent MoM de-growth over 1,96,699 units sold in October 2021. Lowered sales also resulted in a dip in market share that had stood at 17.46 percent in October 2021 dipping to 16.40 percent in the past month. Honda has just launched the Activa Premium Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 78,725. It will take on the likes of Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Destini 125 in its segment.

Hero Splendor and Honda Activa were the only two bikes able to cross 1 lakh unit sales in the past month. Honda CB Shine 125cc commuter motorcycle was in a third spot on the list with 83,622 units sold last month down 11.43 percent over 94,413 units sold in November 2020. It was also a MoM de-growth of 26.36 percent over 1,13,554 units sold in October 2021 even as market share increased to 11.05 percent from 10.08 percent held earlier.

Posting the most de-growth both in YoY and MoM basis as compared to any other two wheeler on this list was HF Deluxe. Sales de-growth of 57.56 percent was reported in November 2021 to 76,149 units, down from 1,79,426 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales dipped 53.66 percent from 1,64,311 units sold in October 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar and Platina Sales

Bajaj Platina fared better than Pulsar as it was only Platina that posted a YoY sales growth by as much as 45.88 percent to 60,646 units in the past month month. This was an increase of 19,074 units over 41,572 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales however dipped 27.90 percent from 84,109 units sold in October 2021. In fact, it was the Bajaj Platina, Pulsar and Boxer that allowed the company to become the No.1 motorcycle maker in November 2021.

Lower down the list and posting the lowest YoY and MoM de-growth, was Suzuki Access scooter with 6.80 percent YoY de-growth to 42,481 units, down from 45,582 units sold in November 2020. It was also an 8.54 percent MoM de-growth from 46,450 units sold in October 2021. Suzuki has just launched the new Avenis scooter priced at Rs 86,700. This pricing makes it slightly costlier than Suzuki Access 125.

TVS Motor In Top 10

Two models from TVS Motor Company came in next. Jupiter posted a 29.52 percent YoY de-growth and sales dipped 38.83 percent on a MoM basis to 44,139 units last month, down from 62,626 units sold in November 2020 and 72,161 units sold in October 2021. From December 2021, prices of the Jupiter have been hiked by Rs 600. This is 4th time this year that Jupiter prices have increased, the earlier being in January, April and August. Rising input costs are reasons for this price hike.

TVS XL100, in the moped segment has also seen falling sales. Sales dipped 39.85 percent YoY to 42,558 units, down from 70,750 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales dipped 23.12 percent over 55,356 units sold in October 2021. TVS Apache trailed this list with 28,608 units sold last month, down 31.16 percent over 41,557 units sold in November 2020. It was also a MoM de-growth of 28.12 percent from 39,799 units sold in October 2021.