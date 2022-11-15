Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Apache

Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2022 witnessed a decline in sales in both YoY and MoM analysis

After a very successful festive month, Two Wheelers sales have registered a slight negative growth in the month of October 2022 as compared to September 2022. That said, total YoY sales for these top sellers have seen a decline in contrast to October 2021 which is really interesting.

Like clockwork, Hero Splendor takes the top spot with a massive figure of 2,61,721 last month. It wasn’t as massive as 2,67,821 units sold a year before and hence Splendor saw a 2.28% decline YoY in sales.

Top 10 Two Wheelers sales October 2022

Compared to 2,90,649 units sold during the festive season, Splendor’s numbers declined 9.95% MoM. Volume loss for Splendor stood at 6,100 and 28,928 units YoY and MoM respectively. Despite that, Splendor still holds 24.58% of top 10 Two Wheelers sales for the month of October 2022.

Taking 2nd spot, we have Honda Activa with 19.78% of market share on this list. It sold 2,10,623 units last month over 1,96,699 sold a year ago and gained 7.08% YoY with volume growth of 13,924 units. MoM analysis wasn’t in Activa’s favour as it saw a 9.95% MoM decline with 34,984 units lost in volume.

CB Shine stands in 3rd place with 1,30,916 units sold and registered a YoY growth of 15.29% over 1,13,554 units sold a year ago and a decline of 9.83% MoM with 14,277 units lost in volume MoM. Bajaj Pulsar is the first among this lot to register positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. Pulsar sales stood at 1,13,870 units, up by 86,500 units sold a year before and registered 31.64% YoY growth. MoM figures are positive too, with 8.44% MoM growth with 8,867 units gained in volume.

Top 10 2Wheelers Oct-22 Oct-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,61,721 2,67,821 -2.28 2. Honda Activa 2,10,623 1,96,699 7.08 3. Honda CB Shine 1,30,916 1,13,554 15.29 4. Bajaj Pulsar 1,13,870 86,500 31.64 5. Hero HF Deluxe 78,076 1,64,311 -52.48 6. TVS Jupiter 77,042 72,161 6.76 7. Bajaj Platina 57,842 84,019 -31.16 8. Suzuki Access 49,192 46,460 5.88 9. TVS XL 100 44,638 55,356 -19.36 10. TVS Apache 40,988 39,799 2.99 Total 10,64,908 11,26,680 -5.48

Hero’s second product to fare on this list is HF Deluxe which fell into the red completely, bleeding numbers. With 78,076 units sold as compared to 1,64,311 vehicles sold a year before and 93,596 units sold a month before, HF Deluxe registered a 52.48% YoY decline and a 16.58% MoM decline in sales.

TVS enters the list of top 10 Two Wheelers sales for the month of October with its Jupiter scooter. It sold 77,042 units a month ago. While it registered 6.76% YoY growth over 72,161 units sold a year ago, Jupiter’s numbers dropped by 6.5% MoM when compared to 82,394 units sold a month before. It holds 7.23% of the market share on this list.

Access Registered Positive Growth

After Pulsar, Platina makes it to the list from Bajaj’s stables with 57,842 vehicles sold. That said, it bleeds red completely and registered a 31.16% YoY decline and a 21.15% MoM decline in sales. Suzuki Access is the 2nd product on this list after Pulsar to register positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. With 49,192 units sold, Access witnessed 5.88% YoY and 5% MoM growth.

9th and 10th spots are taken up by TVS products, XL 100 and Apache series. XL 100 registered 44,638 units and Apache registered 40,988 units. While XL 100 saw declining sales in both YoY and MoM analysis, Apache series of motorcycles saw 2.99% YoY growth. In total, pushing 10,64,908 vehicles, top 10 Two Wheelers sales for October 2022 declined 5.48% YoY and 9.23% MoM.