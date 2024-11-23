HomeBike NewsTop 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 - Splendor, Activa, Shine, Deluxe, Pulsar,...

Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Deluxe, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access

Ashwin Ram N P
Ashwin Ram N P
New Hero Splendor
New Hero Splendor – Ryt To Know

Top 10 two wheelers registered sales of over 14.4 lakh units last month – A growth of over 11% YoY, thanks to Splendor, Activa, Shine in top 3

The Indian two-wheeler market witnessed strong growth in October 2024, led by top-performing models that cater to diverse customer needs. Total sales across the top 10 two-wheelers showcased a significant year-on-year (YoY) rise, highlighting the industry’s resilience and adaptability.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 – YoY Performance

Hero Splendor remained the undisputed leader with sales of 3,91,612 units, a YoY growth of 25.91%, underscoring its popularity in the commuter segment. Honda Activa retained its position as the best-selling scooter, registering 2,66,806 units, an impressive 21.91% YoY growth. It continues to dominate the scooter segment with its unmatched reliability and brand trust.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 - YoY Performance
Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 – YoY Performance

Honda Shine followed closely in the third spot, recording 1,96,288 units sold with a robust 19.99% YoY increase, further strengthening its position as a commuter favourite. Hero HF Deluxe secured the fourth position with 1,24,343 units sold, marking a modest growth of 5.63% YoY. However, Bajaj Pulsar experienced a steep decline, with sales dropping by 30.78% YoY to 1,11,834 units, possibly due to shifting consumer preferences in the sporty commuter segment. TVS Jupiter continued its stronghold in the scooter market, achieving 1,09,702 units sold and a 19.47% YoY growth.

Suzuki Access emerged as a standout performer with a 31.46% YoY growth, selling 74,813 units, reflecting the growing demand for premium scooters. Bajaj Platina, on the other hand, witnessed a decline of 17.24% YoY, with 61,689 units sold, signaling challenges in its segment. TVS XL, a long-standing favorite in the moped category, saw a marginal drop of 1.47% YoY with 52,380 units sold. TVS Raider rounded off the list with 51,153 units, reflecting a healthy 7.73% YoY growth, appealing to younger riders with its stylish design and performance.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 - MoM Performance
Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 – MoM Performance

Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 – MoM Performance

Hero Splendor retained its top position with 3,91,612 units sold, growing by 4.18% MoM. Its consistent sales reflect its stronghold in the commuter segment. Honda Activa followed in second place with 2,66,806 units, posting a modest 1.71% growth, maintaining its dominance in the scooter market. Honda Shine secured third place, registering an impressive 7.95% growth with 1,96,288 units sold, indicating growing demand in the premium commuter segment.

Hero HF Deluxe showed a robust 9.24% growth, selling 1,24,343 units, reflecting its continued appeal in rural and semi-urban markets. However, Bajaj Pulsar faced a significant decline of 19.65% MoM, with sales dropping to 1,11,834 units. This marks a noticeable dip for the sporty commuter motorcycle, hinting at possible challenges in the segment.

TVS Jupiter, with 1,09,702 units, recorded a solid 6.58% growth, reaffirming its position as a reliable and feature-rich scooter. Suzuki Access was the standout performer, witnessing a remarkable 39.28% growth, with sales jumping to 74,813 units, highlighting its growing popularity among premium scooter buyers.

Bajaj Platina also posted strong numbers with a 23.94% growth, reaching 61,689 units, showcasing demand in the entry-level commuter motorcycle space. In contrast, TVS XL saw a 4.71% decline in sales, dropping to 52,380 units, reflecting a slight dip in the moped category. Meanwhile, TVS Raider, with its youthful design and appeal, recorded an impressive 18.21% growth, selling 51,153 units.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.