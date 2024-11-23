Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Deluxe, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access

Top 10 two wheelers registered sales of over 14.4 lakh units last month – A growth of over 11% YoY, thanks to Splendor, Activa, Shine in top 3

The Indian two-wheeler market witnessed strong growth in October 2024, led by top-performing models that cater to diverse customer needs. Total sales across the top 10 two-wheelers showcased a significant year-on-year (YoY) rise, highlighting the industry’s resilience and adaptability.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 – YoY Performance

Hero Splendor remained the undisputed leader with sales of 3,91,612 units, a YoY growth of 25.91%, underscoring its popularity in the commuter segment. Honda Activa retained its position as the best-selling scooter, registering 2,66,806 units, an impressive 21.91% YoY growth. It continues to dominate the scooter segment with its unmatched reliability and brand trust.

Honda Shine followed closely in the third spot, recording 1,96,288 units sold with a robust 19.99% YoY increase, further strengthening its position as a commuter favourite. Hero HF Deluxe secured the fourth position with 1,24,343 units sold, marking a modest growth of 5.63% YoY. However, Bajaj Pulsar experienced a steep decline, with sales dropping by 30.78% YoY to 1,11,834 units, possibly due to shifting consumer preferences in the sporty commuter segment. TVS Jupiter continued its stronghold in the scooter market, achieving 1,09,702 units sold and a 19.47% YoY growth.

Suzuki Access emerged as a standout performer with a 31.46% YoY growth, selling 74,813 units, reflecting the growing demand for premium scooters. Bajaj Platina, on the other hand, witnessed a decline of 17.24% YoY, with 61,689 units sold, signaling challenges in its segment. TVS XL, a long-standing favorite in the moped category, saw a marginal drop of 1.47% YoY with 52,380 units sold. TVS Raider rounded off the list with 51,153 units, reflecting a healthy 7.73% YoY growth, appealing to younger riders with its stylish design and performance.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2024 – MoM Performance

Hero Splendor retained its top position with 3,91,612 units sold, growing by 4.18% MoM. Its consistent sales reflect its stronghold in the commuter segment. Honda Activa followed in second place with 2,66,806 units, posting a modest 1.71% growth, maintaining its dominance in the scooter market. Honda Shine secured third place, registering an impressive 7.95% growth with 1,96,288 units sold, indicating growing demand in the premium commuter segment.

Hero HF Deluxe showed a robust 9.24% growth, selling 1,24,343 units, reflecting its continued appeal in rural and semi-urban markets. However, Bajaj Pulsar faced a significant decline of 19.65% MoM, with sales dropping to 1,11,834 units. This marks a noticeable dip for the sporty commuter motorcycle, hinting at possible challenges in the segment.

TVS Jupiter, with 1,09,702 units, recorded a solid 6.58% growth, reaffirming its position as a reliable and feature-rich scooter. Suzuki Access was the standout performer, witnessing a remarkable 39.28% growth, with sales jumping to 74,813 units, highlighting its growing popularity among premium scooter buyers.

Bajaj Platina also posted strong numbers with a 23.94% growth, reaching 61,689 units, showcasing demand in the entry-level commuter motorcycle space. In contrast, TVS XL saw a 4.71% decline in sales, dropping to 52,380 units, reflecting a slight dip in the moped category. Meanwhile, TVS Raider, with its youthful design and appeal, recorded an impressive 18.21% growth, selling 51,153 units.