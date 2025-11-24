Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2025 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access, Raider

Two wheeler sales showed strong YoY growth boosted by increased demand for Activa and Jupiter scooters

Festive and policy boosts caused two-wheeler sales to peak during the month of October 2025. The new GST rate, reduced from 28% to 18% across two-wheelers in the up to 350cc segment, caused a significant reduction in prices, thereby stirring up buyer sentiments. Markets also remained favorable due to strong monsoons, which significantly augmented rural demand.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2025

Total sales across the top 10 two wheelers stood at 14,67,944 units, a 2.60% rise from 14,38,337 units sold in Oct 2024. This was a volume increase of 29,607 units. It was also a MoM growth as against 14,62,687 units in Sept 2025. Hero Splendor continued to be a key volume driver with 3,40,131 units sold in the past month maintaining its leadership with a 23.17% market share. This was even as sales declined YoY by 13.15% from 3,91,612 units sold in Oct 2024.

In a second position was the Honda Activa scooter with 3,26,551 units sold, a 22.39% YoY growth from 2,66,806 units with a 22.25% market share. In October 2025, Honda also achieved the milestone of selling 35 million Activas since its launch. The Honda Activa range includes the Activa 110, Activa 125 and the Activa Electric. However, more recently, the company has stopped production of the Activa e: due to piling stocks.

Also from the Honda stables was the Shine with 1,74,615 units sold last month. It however, saw its sales decline by 11.04% when compared to 1,96,288 units of the same month last year. There was increased demand for the Bajaj Pulsar with 1,52,996 units sold, a 36.18% rise from 1,11,834 units.

TVS Jupiter sales were up 8.37% to 1,18,888 units in Oct 2025, a YoY growth over 1,09,702 units. HF Deluxe and Access sales declined sharply. HF Deluxe sales fell by 8.32% to 1,13,998 units from 1,24,343 units, marking a volume decline of 10,345 units. Access scooter sales dipped by 6% to 70,327 units from 74,813 units, a YoY de-growth by 4,486 units.

TVS Apache and Raider – Outstanding Demand

Lower down the sales list were the TVS Apache and Raider, both of which have seen outstanding demand in Oct 2025. Apache sales were up 23% to 61,619 units from 50,097 units while Raider accounted for sales of 56,085 units, a 9.64% rise from 51,153 units in the same month of the year ago period. Bajaj Platina suffered a 14.52% decline in demand to 52,734 units whereas there had been 61,689 units sold in Oct 2024. It related to a hefty decline by 8,955 units in terms of volumes.