Top 10 Two Wheelers Registering Highest Growth FY 2021 – Pulsar, Unicorn, MT15, CB Shine

The first half of FY2020-21 saw a drastic drop in sales but that was compensated by a surge in demands and relaxation of restrictions in the second half

Past year has been tough for business houses since the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Auto manufacturers in India and internationally have had to bear the same fate with sales dwindling amidst rising infections and lockdowns imposed in several nations. However, these restrictions were followed by a huge surge in automotive demands.

This is reflected in two-wheeler sales figures for FY2020-21 which turned out to be better than the previous fiscal year of 2019-20. In the recently concluded fiscal year, the top-ten selling two-wheelers contributed a volume of about 19,86,937 units with a growth of about 7,34,925 units.

Bajaj Pulsar, Honda Unicorn show highest growth

Among them, Pulsar range of motorcycles from Bajaj saw the highest growth of 2,91,738 units. In total Bajaj sold 4,51,423 units of Pulsar bikes in the last fiscal in comparison to 1,59,695 units sold in FY2019-20. This resulted in YoY growth of 182.70 percent.

This was followed by Honda Unicorn which sold 2,29,513 units in comparison to a meagre 15,058 units sold across the entire FY2019-20. This resulted in a growth of 2,14, 455 units and the highest growth percentage of 1424.20 percent.

Hero Pleasure, Destini record decent growth

Hero Pleasure registered a growth of 48,265 units after it sold 2,03,594 units in the last fiscal. 1,55,329 units of the 110cc scooter were sold in the previous fiscal. The company’s flagship motorcycle sub-brand Xtreme witnessed a sales volume of 48,403 units in FY2020-21 as opposed to 8,541 units sold in FY2019-20. This resulted in a growth of 39,862 units.

Honda CB Shine recorded a growth of 39,817 units as it sold 9,88,201 units in the recently concluded fiscal. Figures for the previous fiscal stood at 9,48,384 units. Hero Destini registered a sales volume of 48,403 units in FY2020-21 whereas, in the previous year, sales figures stood at 8,541 units. This translates to a growth of 39,862 units.

Yamaha MT 15 took the seventh spot as it registered a growth of 26,505 units. After selling 20,417 units of the naked streetfighter in FY2019-20, the company witnessed sales of 46,922 units in the last fiscal.

Ray, Xpulse, Sport Round-Up List

The Japanese company’s Ray occupied the eighth spot after recording a growth of 23,613 units. A total of 1,30,648 units of the scooter were sold in the last fiscal as opposed to 1,07,485 units in FY2019-20. Hero Xpulse registered a growth of 17,051 units whereas TVS Sport managed growth of 1,14562 units. The bulk of the growth was generated by the top five on the list with a cumulative contribution of 17,57,433 units with a growth of 6,25,765 units.