Top 10 Two Wheelers Sep 2020 – Hero Splendor Beats Honda Activa

September 2020 top 10 two-wheeler sales growth at 15.18 percent

Following a difficult start to FY 2020 when all business had shut down owing to COVID-19 pandemic lock down, recent weeks have brought cheer to many a manufacturer. Following strong sales in September 2020, manufacturers are upbeat about volumes in October as part of the ongoing festive season that’s been partial to sales growth many a time.

As expected, Hero Splendor continues to top the sales chart at 2,80,250 units sold last month at 14.54 percent growth over 2,44,667 units sold a year earlier. The company was able to sell 35,583 units more last month and currently enjoys 21.75 percent market share when top 10 two-wheelers sold are compared.

Honda Activa sales in September 2020

Unsurprisingly, Honda Activa continues its dominance at second spot at 2,57,900 units sold at 3.60% growth, up from 2,48,939 units sold in September 2019. Having sold 8961 units more than the comparable period, the scooter enjoys 20.02 percent market share in the top 10 two wheelers sold.

Hero MotoCorp sales stronghold

Hero Motocorp of course finds a large number of its vehicles in the list. This is but expected considering the high sales volume the company is able to punch in month after month. On third spot, is Hero HF Deluxe at 2,16,201 units sold at a growth of 10.82% up from 1,95,093 units sold last year. This equates to 16.78 percent market share. The top three performers have over time cemented their position and have for long enjoyed dominance.

No Top 10 Two Wheelers Sep-20 Sep-19 Diff % Growth % Share in Sep 20 1 Hero Splendor 2,80,250 2,44,667 35,583 14.54 21.75 2 Honda Activa 2,57,900 2,48,939 8,961 3.60 20.02 3 Hero HF Deluxe 2,16,201 1,95,093 21,108 10.82 16.78 4 Honda CB Shine 1,18,004 88,893 29,111 32.75 9.16 5 Bajaj Pulsar 1,02,698 68,068 34,630 50.88 7.97 6 Hero Glamour 69,477 62,016 7,461 12.03 5.39 7 TVS XL 68,929 57,283 11,646 20.33 5.35 8 Hero Passion 63,296 40,672 22,624 55.63 4.91 9 TVS Jupiter 56,085 68,971 -12,886 -18.68 4.35 10 Bajaj Platina 55,496 43,978 11,518 26.19 4.31 – Total 12,88,336 11,18,580 1,69,756 15.18 100.00

Honda CB shine is fourth on the list at one lakh into thousand and four units sold, up 32.75% from 88,890 units sold in September 2019. Having gained 29,111 units in sales volume, the motorcycle enjoys 9.16 percent market share in the top 10 arena.

Bajaj Auto has two motorcycles in the list. Bajaj Pulsar range sales is collectively reported at 1,02,698 units at a gain of 50.88 percent, up from 68,068 units, add volume gain of 34,630 units. Hero Glamour sales is reported at 69,477 units at 12.03 percent gain, up from 62,016 units. The bottom five on the list have reported numbers that are competitively close to each other. TVS XL mopeds sales or reported at 68,929 units at a gain of 20.33% up from 57,203 units sold in September 2019.

Hero passion sales grew at 55.63% up at 63,296 units from 40,672 units, having gained 22,624 units in volume last month. The improvement has helped it gain 4.91% market share in the list. While things are largely in the green for the top order, TVS Jupiter scooter is the only entrant that has reported sales decline last month.

Sales fell 18.68%, down to 56,085 units from 68,971 units, having lost 12,886 units in volume. The last entrant in the list is Bajaj pretty now at 26.19% sales growth. Sales grew to 55,004 and 96 units, up from 43,978 units having gained 11,518 units in volume. In all, cumulative sales for the top 10 grew 15.18% at 1,69,756 units volume gain. Sales grew to 12,88,336 units, up from 11,18,580 units.