Top 10 Two Wheelers Sep 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache, Jupiter

Total sales for top 10 two-wheelers falls by 8.3 percent in September 2021 – Splendor maintains lead over Activa

Of the top 10 two-wheelers sold, the fight for top of the podium never fails to get one’s attention. As always, the top 2 contenders remain Hero Splendor and Honda Activa. Seeing just how narrow the margin is between both top contenders, it really cold be anyone’s game in any given game.

For both manufacturers, the stake is high considering even a small fluctuation can topple the other. Furthermore, both top selling two-wheelers make up the lion’s share of sales for both Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycles.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Sep 2021

Growth patterns have long been tried and tested, and over time, sales trends have given both manufacturers the opportunity to build on their core strength. Hero has over time become the country’s biggest motorcycle brand, and Honda has strides with dominance when it comes to scooters. Given the sheer demand of two-wheelers in the country, both brands tend to continue to build on their aces.

For September 2021, Hero Splendor sales is reported at 2,77,296 units, marginally lower by about a percent. Down from just over 2.8 lakhs units, volume loss stood at just under 3k units. Hero Activa sales fell to 2,45,352 units, down from 2,57,900 units. Volume loss stood at 12,548 units, down by just under 5 percent.

Honda CB shine sales grew by almost 20 percent, up at 1,42,386 units from 1,18,994 units. Volume gain is reported at 23,392 units. Considering the top band saw an overall sales decline, this was a good show.

Hero HF Deluxe sales decline is considerably high at 37.77 percent. sales is reported at 1,34,539 units, down from 2,16,201 units. Volume loss was above 81k units. Bajaj Platina picked up momentum at 82,559 units reported sold. Salesgrowth is reported at 48.77 percent, up from 55,496 units. Volume gain stood at about 27k units.

Bajaj Pulsar sales decline

TVS XL 100, the only two-wheeler of its kind continues to bring in numbers for the manufacturer. The moped is in fact the brand’s bestseller month after month. Last month sales was reported at 61,664 units, down from 68,929 units. Volume loss stood at 7.2k units, down 10.54 percent. Bajaj Pulsar sales fell below 58k units, down from over lakh units. Volume loss stood at 44,724 units at a decline of 43.55 percent. Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch is now awaited.

Top 10 2Wheelers Sep-21 Sep-20 % 1. Hero Splendor 2,77,296 2,80,250 -1.05 2. Honda Activa 2,45,352 2,57,900 -4.87 3. Honda CB Shine 1,42,386 1,18,994 19.66 4. Hero HF Deluxe 1,34,539 2,16,201 -37.77 5. Bajaj Platina 82,559 55,496 48.77 6. TVS XL 100 61,664 68,929 -10.54 7. Bajaj Pulsar 57,974 1,02,698 -43.55 8. TVS Jupiter 56,339 56,085 0.45 9. Suzuki Access 45,040 53,031 -15.07 10. TVS Apache 40,661 37,788 7.60 Total 11,43,810 12,47,372 -8.30

TVS Jupiter sales grew marginally, up at 56,339 units from 56,085 units. Suzuki Access, the manufacturer’s top selling scooter saw sales fall by just over 15 percent. Volume loss stood at about 8k units, down from 53k units.

TVS Apache sales grew by 7.6 percent. Sales grew to over 40k units from 37,788 units at volume gain of 2,873 units. Total sales for the top of the lot fell to 11,43,810 units, down from 12,47,372 units. Volume loss stood at 1,03,562 units at 8.30 percent decline.