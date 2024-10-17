Top 10 Two Wheelers Sep 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Deluxe, Jupiter, Platina

Two wheeler sales in Sept 2024 were led by Hero Splendor as the only model to surpass the 3 lakh unit sales mark

The two wheeler segment in Sept 2024 saw outstanding demand in domestic markets. Sales grew by double digits of 14.52% YoY and 17.61% MoM to 13,77,712 units last month. This was over 12,03,018 units sold in Sept 2023 and 11,71,424 units sold in Aug 2024. All models on this top 10 list, except for the Suzuki Access and TVS Raider have posted improved growth.

Top 10 Two Wheeler Sales Sept 2024

Hero Splendor held a No. 1 position on this list with 3,75,886 units sold last month. This was a 17.58% growth over 3,19,692 units sold in Sept 2023. This was a volume growth of 56,194 units. The Splendor was the only model on this list to surpass the 3 lakh unit sales commanding a 27.28% market share. MoM sales also grew by 24.08% over 3,02,934 units sold in Aug 2024 relating to a massive 72,952 unit volume increase.

At No. 2 was the Honda Activa scooter. It reflected an 11.60% YoY and 15.33% MoM growth to 2,62,316 units sold last month. This was over 2,35,056 units and 2,27,458 units sold in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively.

Honda Shine, a hot favourite in the 125cc segment, has posted a 12.56% YoY improvement in sales to 1,81,835 units in Sept 2024. This was over 1,61,544 units sold in Sept 2023 relating to a 20,291 unit volume growth. The Shine currently holds a 13.20% market share, down from 14.94% held in Aug 2024 when sales had stood at 1,75,031 units, a 3.89% MoM growth.

Hero HF Deluxe has seen the highest YoY and MoM percentage growth in sales. Sales were up at 1,13,827 units in the past month which was a35.32% YoY and 34.54% MoM growth. There had been 84,118 units and 84,607 units sold in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively.

New TVS Jupiter Boosts Sales

Strong YoY and MoM growth marked the TVS Jupiter as well with 1,02,934 unit sales last month to command a 7.47% market share. The 2024 Jupiter, launched in Aug 2024 has drawn buyers thanks to its new looks with a more sophisticated design and vibrant colour options. With the new generation Jupiter, the company hopes to compete more aggressively against segment leader, Honda Activa.

Bajaj Pulsar, another hot selling two wheeler has seen 1,39,182 unit sales last month. This was a 15.86% YoY improvement from 1,20,126 unit sales of Sept 2023 and a 19.73% MoM growth over 1,16,250 units sold in Aug 2024. TVS XL in the moped segment, has seen 54,969 unit sales last month. This was a 22.31% YoY and 23.40% MoM growth to command a 3.99% market share.

The top 10 two wheeler list also included Suzuki Access, sales of which declined considerably last month to 53,715 units. It marked a 5.83% YoY and 13.96% MoM decline with market share falling to 3.99%. While Bajaj Platina sales were up to 49,774 units last month marking a 2.38% YoY and 18.75% MoM growth, sales of the TVS Raider dipped to 43,274 units. Raider sales were down by 11.24% YoY but made up good sales on a MoM basis with a 60.73% growth over 26,923 units sold in Aug 2024.