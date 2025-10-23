Top 10 Two Wheelers Sept 2025 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Deluxe, Access, Platina

Two wheeler sales showed off strong performance in Sept 2025 boosted by festive demand and new product launches

Two-wheeler sales in September 2025 ended on a highly positive note. Festive demand and reduced GST tax structure boosted sales while demand also surged on account of new product launches. Assessing sales of the top 10 models sold in the country, sales improved by 6.30% YoY to 14,62,687 units in Sept 2025, up by 86,663 units from 13,76,024 units sold in the same month last year. It was also significant MoM growth from total sales of 12,50,328 units of Aug 2025.

The recent GST 2.0 reforms, that came into effect from 22nd Sept 2025 saw tax rate on two-wheelers under 350cc being reduced from 28% to 18%. Most of the top-selling models fall within this category. Here is a look at the top 10 best-selling two-wheelers of the month.

Top 10 Two Wheeler Sales Sept 2025

Hero Splendor continued its reign in this segment with a 26.14% share and 3,82,383 unit sales. This was a volume increase of 6,497 units and by 1.73% from 3,75,886 units sold in the same month of the year ago period. More recently, the company celebrated the 125 million units milestone. To mark this momentous occasion, special limited edition versions of Splendor+, Passion+ and Vida VX2 were introduced.

At No. 2, Honda Activa suffered a YoY decline in sales to 2,37,716 units. This was a 9.38% de-growth from 2,62,316 units sold in Sept 2024. Volume decline was by 24,600 units. This decline could be on account of growing pressure competitors in the scooter segment, along with new entrants leading to rising competition.

Honda Shine stood at No. 3 on this list with 1,85,059 unit sales. Sales saw a 1.77% YoY growth from 1,81,835 units sold in Sept 2024 with a volume increase of 3,224 units. It commanded a 12.65% share on this list. It was also a sharp jump to 1,55,798 units for the Bajaj Pulsar which improved by 11.98% from 1,39,128 unit sales of Sept 2024. This was a reasonable volume increase by 16,670 units.

Next in line was TVS Jupiter with remarkable YoY performance. Strong demand pushed its sales up by 38.07% to 1,42,116 units in the past month from 1,02,934 units sold in the same month last year. HF Deluxe sales too grew by 3.70% to 1,18,043 units, a 4,216 unit volume increase from 1,13,827 units sold in Sept 2024.

Suzuki Access, Bajaj Platina, TVS XL

Lower down the sales list, the Access scooter too witnessed overwhelming demand with sales rising 34.48% YoY. Sales in the past month stood at 72,238 units, up from 53,715 units sold in Sept 2024. Bajaj Platina too drew the attention of buyers with 62,260 unit sales, a 25.09% YoY improvement from 49,774 units.

TVS XL, the sole entrant in the moped segment, has seen a 2.22% YoY decline to 53,748 units last month. There had been 54,969 units sold in the same month last year. Rounding off the table in a 10th position was the Apache with 53,326 unit sales. It marked a 28.06% YoY growth from 41,640 units sold in Sept 2024.