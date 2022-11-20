Top 10 Upcoming 3 Row SUVs 2023 – Jimny, Thar, Safari, Fortuner

These 10 Upcoming 3 Row SUVs are likely to launch by the end of 2023, and some of them might even see the light in 2024

Even though 5-seater SUVs are mainstream, a separate set of customers crave extra seats. This is especially true with South-East Asian markets and India where MPV demand is ever-green. India has its fair share of MPVs like Ertiga, Carens and the likes. That said, here are 10 upcoming 3-row SUVs in India.

1. Toyota Fortuner

The 2nd gen Fortuner has been a blockbuster in the market owing to its association with VIPs and politicians. Offered in petrol and diesel engine options, it offers a lot of road presence and off-roading capability. With the 3rd gen model, Fortuner is expected to get a new design, along with new feature sets that would actually match its price.

2. MG Hector Plus

MG Motor is getting ready to launch updated Hector on 5th Jan 2023. It will come with ADAS, new touchscreen, and many updated features. This same update is likely to be applied to the 3 row version of Hector – Hector Plus. Launch of updated Hector Plus could happen a few weeks after that of the new Hector.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

Just like it was a blockbuster overseas, Jimny is likely to reflect the same success here in India as well. And to make sure it is a success, Jimny will be offered in 5 seater and 7 seater option. With its (relatively) small form factor, Jimny will be priced competitively as well. It comes with a largely localised K15 engine that also powers a bunch of cars like Ertiga, XL6, Brezza, Ciaz, Grand Vitara and even Toyota’s HyRyder.

4. Citroen C3 Plus

After the launch of C3 hatchback, Citroen is stepping up its game with a 7-seater version of it. We had reported it in a detailed coverage in which we had mentioned how significant it looked when standing beside a Seltos. This is likely to be in line with Kia Carens, dimensions-wise. It is likely to be powered by the 1.2L turbo petrol engine.

5. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Remember the TUV300 Plus? No? Your memory will be refreshed soon as Mahindra is bringing it back with a different name. It is called Bolero Neo Plus and we covered it in detail, when it was homologated. It is powered by the same engine that powers other Mahindra SUVs like Scorpio N, Classic, Thar and XUV700. Exact state-of-tune as Scorpio Classic is likely.

6. Force Gurkha 5-Door

With a launch around the corner, Gurkha 5-door is set to be the first 5-door lifestyle off-roader for mainstream segment. It is powered by the same 2.6L FM CR engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz. Force is likely to give a lot of options when it comes to seating layout. 7-seater, 9-seater and even a longer platform with a 13-seater option based on Cruiser MUV.

7. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Riding on its wave of success, Thar is spawning a 5-door version that will be sold alongside 3-door version. This will be based on a modified version of Scorpio N platform. With the 5-door version, Mahindra is set to broaden the horizon of a lifestyle off-roader’s proposition to suit and appeal to a wider audience.

8. Tata Safari Facelift

Tata Motors is set to update its big boys as sales have been dwindling due to new rivals like Scorpio N and XUV700. Harrier and Safari once ruled the mid size SUV segment and the company is set to recreate its original magic with a facelift for both. Rumour mill also suggest a new petrol engine along with a 2.0L Stellantis-sourced diesel engine.

9. Nissan X-Trail

After spied testing in India, it was officially revealed by Nissan. X-Trail is one of the three vehicles that Nissan is eying to launch in the country alongside Qashqai and Juke. Renault is likely to get a piece of the pie by launching Koleos and Arkana SUVs that were spotted testing in India without camouflage.

10. Mahindra XUV800 Electric

With demand for EVs on the rise, Mahindra is taking the competition a notch higher. Currently, it is Tata Motors who is leading in EV sales. But that might change in the coming years. As Mahindra is getting ready to launch new electric SUVs. They have already launched XUV400, which is the electric version of XUV300. Next, Mahindra is working on an all electric version of XUV700, which will likely be launched as XUV800. It was showcased as a prototype earlier this year. Launch is likely to take place sometime near the end of 2023 or early 2024. It is expected to come with a driving range of about 400 to 500 km.