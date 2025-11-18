Top 11 Features of New Tata Sierra – Comfort, Tech, Equipment

With its sporty design and comprehensive equipment list, Tata Sierra has potential to emerge a bestseller in the 4.2m to 4.4m SUV segment

Tata will be launching the all-new Sierra on 25th November 2025. This legendary SUV nameplate was recently presented in production-spec format at a media event in Mumbai, revealing details about exteriors and interiors. Unofficial bookings have already commenced at select dealerships and deliveries are expected to start from January 2026. To understand its potential, let’s take a look at the top 10 features of the all-new Sierra.

New Screens, ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof

Triple-screen setup – In the highly competitive compact SUV segment, it is critical for OEMs to offer best-in-class and segment-first features. All-new Tata Sierra does well to fulfil that need. One of the segment-first features is the triple screen layout. It comprises two 12.3-inch touchscreens and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console. A triple-screen layout looks more premium and futuristic in comparison to the standard dual screens seen with other SUVs in this class.

Level 2 ADAS – All-new Tata Sierra will offer a comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS features. The ADAS package is likely to include features such as autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, adaptive steering assist with lane centering, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, traffic sign recognition and high beam assist.

Panoramic sunroof – New Tata Sierra offers a lounge-like experience with the enhanced sense of roominess created by its large windows and a panoramic sunroof. Considering its boxy proportions and a flat roof, the new Sierra could potentially have the largest sunroof in its class. Increased use of glass surfaces enhances the premium feel and unlocks seamless opportunities to enjoy the scenic outdoors.

Thigh support, dual zone AC, powertrain options

Adjustable under thigh support – This is another segment-first feature being offered with the new Sierra. Configurable under thigh support becomes especially useful during long drives. With adjustability, users can choose the best setting based on their comfort level. This feature also shows Tata’s attention to detail, focused on improving overall experience for passengers.

Dual zone climate control – As temperature preferences can vary, the all-new Tata Sierra comes with dual zone climate control. While this feature has wide applicability, families with kids and elders can have a more personalized experience. It would be even more useful during long-distance journeys.

Range of powertrain options – All-new Tata Sierra will have three engine options, paired with manual and/or automatic transmission. One of these will be a brand-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, expected to generate around 170 PS. A naturally-aspirated engine (around 120 PS) based on the 1.5-litre turbo petrol is also expected to be available. This could be offered with the entry-level variants. Sierra diesel variants are expected to get the 118 PS 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine from the Curvv.

Exciting interiors, new equipment

Premium interiors and equipment – New Sierra has plush interiors, featuring dual tone leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, elegant steering wheel with illuminated logo and soft touch, textured surfaces all around. A comprehensive range of premium features is on offer such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, wireless fast charging, rear AC vents, auto dimming IRVM and front and rear armrest.

Powered Driver’s seat with Memory Function – The new Sierra pampers driver with an electrically adjustable seat. Not just that, driver’s seat also gets three memory settings. Hitting the ball out of the park, Tata has also given easy entry/exit feature where driver’s seat automatically moves backward when driver is getting in and automatically move back when driver is exiting.

JBL and Dolby Atmos – Music enthusiasts can expect an engaging experience with the new Sierra, as it packs an advanced 12 speaker JBL Black sound system with Dolby Atmos. With an immersive 3D spatial audio effect, experiencing music, movies and podcasts will be a true delight.

Extra-large boot space – While official figures have not been revealed, the new Tata Sierra has a massive boot section. Considering Sierra’s large size and rear overhang, the boot space could be the highest in its class.

Sporty profile – All-new Tata Sierra’s distinctive design makes it stand out among rival offerings. The SUV has a dominating road presence, sharp lighting elements, wide B-pillars, alpine window design, flush door handles, squared wheel arches and large 19-inch alloy wheels.