Top 10 150cc to 200cc Motorcycles Sep 2020 – Pulsar, Apache, Hornet, Xtreme

Bajaj Pulsar continues to be the leader in the segment with over 25% market share for Sep 2020

With consumer sentiments improving across the country during the on-going festivities, two-wheeler segment has registered strong sales in recent months. While commuter bikes lead in volumes, the 150cc to 200cc segment has also been witnessing strong demand. The latter offers a number of options to folks who want to experience performance-oriented biking.

In the 150cc to 200cc segment, a total of 1,82,075 units were sold in September. This translates into an impressive 78.98% YoY growth, as compared to 1,01,731 units sold in September last year. MoM growth is also positive at 14.81%. In August 2020, total sales stood at 1,58,593 units.

Bajaj Pulsar tops the list

One of the popular bikes in the country, Pulsar continues to maintain its dominance in the 150cc – 200cc segment. Bajaj currently offers five Pulsar bikes in this range – Pulsar 150, NS160, 180F, NS200 and RS200.

A total of 46,041 units were sold in September, which is YoY gain of 33.78%. Sales during the corresponding period last year were 34,415 units. Pulsar MoM growth is 20.68%, as compared to 38,151 units sold in August 2020.

TVS Apache takes the second spot with a total of 37,788 units sold in September. YoY gain is 26.41%, as compared to 29,894 units sold in September last year. MoM growth is 12.67%, as compared to 33,540 units sold in August 2020. Apache range currently has Apache RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V and RTR 200 FI E100. These are among the popular performance bikes in the country.

At number three is Honda Unicorn 160 with 31,242 units sold in September. As may be recalled, the BS6 version of this bike was launched earlier this year in February. MoM growth is a decent 6.12%, as compared to 29,441 units sold in August 2020. One of Honda’s bestselling motorcycles, Unicorn 160 recently achieved the milestone of having more than 2.5 million users.

Yamaha FZ is at fourth place with a total of 20,184 units sold in September. YoY gain is 25.37%, as compared to 16,100 units sold in September last year. MoM gain is 12.96%, as compared to 17,868 units sold in August 2020. Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI are popular for their aggressive looks, hi-tech features and relatively affordable pricing.

Hero Xtreme 160R takes the fifth place with 12,930 units sold in September. MoM gain is 7.42%, as compared to 12,037 units sold in August 2020.

Only two bikes with negative YoY growth

Other 150cc-200cc bikes in top ten list include Honda Hornet 2.0 (launched in August), Honda X Blade, Bajaj Avenger, Yamaha R15 and Yamaha MT15. Among all bikes, the ones with negative YoY growth are R15 (4,696 units; -31.74%) and Suzuki Gixxer (1,955 units; -56.81%). KTM 200 is placed at eleventh place with 2,842 units sold in September. The numbers for Hero Xpulse 200 and Suzuki Intruder are 1,398 and 259 units, respectively. Also read – Top selling 200cc to 500 cc Motorcycles Sep 2020