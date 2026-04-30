Top 20 Car Exports FY2026 – Fronx, Jimny, Verna, Magnite, Hyryder, Virtus, eVitara, Sonet

India’s passenger vehicle (PV) exports registered strong growth in FY2026, backed by rising global demand and improved product alignment with international safety and emission norms. Total exports stood at 9,05,137 units, up 17.5% YoY from 7,70,296 units shipped in FY2025.

Favourable government policies, cost-efficient manufacturing and a diverse product portfolio have helped India strengthen its position as a global export hub. Demand continues to remain strong across regions such as Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

Maruti, Hyundai Dominate Export Charts

Maruti Suzuki retained its leadership position in exports with 4,43,625 units, registering a strong 34.5% YoY growth over 3,30,081 units last year. The company commanded nearly 49% market share, driven by consistent demand for models like Fronx, Jimny and Swift. Key export markets include Africa, Latin America, Japan and the Middle East. This is the highest ever exports in an FY reported by Maruti.

Hyundai followed with 1,90,125 units, up 16.4% YoY from 1,63,386 units, holding around 21% share. The brand continues to see steady demand for models such as Verna and Grand i10 across global markets. Nissan also posted healthy growth, with exports rising 15.5% YoY to 82,408 units, led largely by strong traction for Magnite. In contrast, Volkswagen witnessed a decline, with exports dropping to 40,143 units from 49,543 units, resulting in a reduction in market share to 4.4%.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported robust growth of 41%, exporting 38,974 units, while Kia registered a modest 3.9% increase to 27,953 units. Honda, however, saw a sharp decline, with exports falling to 26,485 units, down 56% YoY. Mahindra recorded 18,722 units, up 18.9%, while Renault (15,696 units), Tata Motors (10,350 units) and Citroen (6,083 units) featured lower on the list. Notably, Tata Motors posted the highest growth rate at 263.5%, albeit on a lower base.

Fronx, Jimny Lead Model-Wise Exports

On a model level, Maruti Fronx emerged as India’s most exported car in FY2026, with 90,186 units, up 30.5% YoY. It was followed by Jimny, which recorded 82,209 units, witnessing strong global demand and nearly doubling its volumes. Hyundai Verna secured third position with 63,044 units (+19.8% YoY), while Nissan Magnite posted one of the highest growth rates, with exports rising to 56,704 units, up 94.5% YoY.

Maruti Swift (53,661 units) and Hyundai Grand i10 (53,181 units) continued to contribute significantly, highlighting strong demand for compact hatchbacks in global markets. Among sedans and compact cars, Dzire (40,979 units) and Hyundai Aura (40,751 units) registered healthy growth, reflecting continued demand in emerging markets.

SUVs and crossovers also played a key role, with models like Toyota Hyryder (38,210 units) and Mahindra XUV300 / 3XO (13,946 units, +70.3% YoY) gaining traction. However, some models saw a decline. Maruti Baleno exports fell 4.9%, while VW Virtus (-15.7%) and Nissan Sunny (-39%) witnessed sharper drops. Other notable contributors included Maruti S-Presso (40,201 units), Celerio (23,527 units), Ertiga (20,525 units) and Kia Sonet (14,028 units).

Exports Shift Towards SUVs, Entry-Level Cars

FY2026 export trends highlight strong demand for compact SUVs and affordable cars, particularly in emerging markets. Models like Fronx, Jimny and Magnite have played a crucial role in driving volumes, while traditional sedans continue to hold relevance in select regions. At the same time, export performance remains uneven across manufacturers, with some brands gaining share rapidly while others face declining demand.