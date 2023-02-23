Top 20 Car Exports Jan 2023 – Swift, Seltos, Creta, Kiger, Taigun

Car exports in January 2023 improved by 36.40 percent YoY with the most exported model being the Maruti Swift

Car exports ended positively in January 2023 following favourable support offered by the Government of India. For example the Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) has been extended up to 31 March 2023. Interest Equalization Scheme on pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit has also been extended up to 31 March 2024 while there are other such benefits which has spurred up vehicle export from India.

Taking into account passenger vehicle exports in January 2023, they stood at 55,626 units, up 36.40 percent over 40,781 units shipped in Jan 2022. It was the Maruti Suzuki Swift that received the most attention in global markets. Sales stood at 3,684 units in Jan 2023, up 117.47 percent from 1,694 units sold in Jan 2022. The Swift commands a 6.62 percent share on this list.

Top 20 Car Exports Jan 2023

Following close behind at no. 2 was the Kia Seltos. Exports were at 3,512 units in the past month, up 14.21 percent from 3,075 units shipped in Jan 2022. This was a 437 unit YoY volume growth while share percent was at 6.31. Hyundai Verna posted an 82.19 percent YoY growth in exports to 3,509 units, up from 1,926 units sold in Jan 2022. It was followed by the Nissan Sunny with 3,257 unit exports, up 257.52 percent from just 911 units shipped in Jan 2022.

Outstanding growth in exports was seen in the case of the Renault Kiger 5 seater SUV. Sales jumped 16811.11 percent to 3,044 units in Jan 2023 from 18 units shipped in Jan 2022. Sales de-growth was seen for both the Maruti DZire and Baleno, exports of which fell 6.06 percent and 36.34 percent respectively to 3,022 units and 2,912 units in Jan 2023.

Renault Triber entered the list with 2,434 units shipped in the past month. Triber was at No. 8 on this list, gaining a MoM position update from No. 16 held in Dec 2022. S-Presso exports improved by 31.60 percent to 2,382 units from 1,810 units shipped in Jan 2022 while VW Virtus was at No. 10 with 2,375 units shipped in the past month. Exports of Kia Sonet dipped 3.52 percent YoY to 2,332 units in Jan 2023 from 2,417 units shipped in Jan 2022. Taigun exports surged 87.26 percent to 2,307 units from 1,232 units exported in Jan 2022.

Export growth was also seen in the case of Creta (2,236 units), Magnite (2,113 units), Alto (1,764 units), Grand i10 (1,747 units) and Ciaz (1,723 units). Exports also improved for the Ertiga (1,262 units), Venue (1,249 units) and Alcazar (1,233 units). City exports dipped 30.85 percent to 1,170 units while i20 saw its exports improve by 298.93 percent to 1,117 units in the past month. Hyundai Aura too suffered a YoY de-growth of 1.70 percent to 1,099 units.

Car Exports Sub 1000 units Jan 2023

Unable to surpass exports above the 1000 unit mark saw the Renault Kwid at 923 units exported in Jan 2023. Carens exports stood at 764 units while there were also 587 units of the Scorpio and 298 units of KUV100 and 273 units of XUV700 exported last month.

Jeep Compass (225 units), Honda Amaze (159 units) and Jeep Meridian (135 units) also featured on this list along with Vitara (122 units) WR-V (105 units) and Ignis (96 units). Maruti Celerio posted an 85.49 percent YoY de-growth in exports to 83 units while there had been 572 units shipped in the same month last year. Kicks (42 units), XL6 (33 units) and Bolero (30 units) along with Maxximo (22 units) and V-Cross (2 units) also found mention on this list.