Top 20 Car Exports June 2022 – Creta, Brezza, Virtus, Carens, Swift

Exports of passenger vehicles grew by 8.40 percent in June 2022 to 56,605 units from 52,393 units. This was a volume growth of 4,212 units. Maruti Suzuki once again led the segment with 4 of its models in the top 10 list. There were also 3 from Hyundai, 2 from Kia and 1 from Nissan.

Maruti Suzuki had the S-Presso at No.1 with 6,960 units exported in June 2022. This was a 160.28 percent YoY growth over 2,674 units sold in June 2021. Volume growth was at 4,286 units with a share percentage of 12.30.

Top 10 Car Exports June 2022

Exports of Kia Seltos followed with 4,306 units shipped in the past month, up 51.19 percent over 2,848 units exported in June 2021 leading to a 1,458 unit volume growth and 7.61 percent share. The Kia Seltos facelift has just been launched in South Korea and it receives several exterior and interior updates to give it a fresh look. Updated Seltos is expected to launch at 2023 Auto Expo.

Nissan Sunny was at No.3. However, sales dipped 3.25 percent to 4,170 units in June 2022 down from 4,310 units exported in June 2021. This mid-sized sedan currently holds a 7.37 percent share. It was followed by the Hyundai Grand i10 with 3,976 units exported last month, a YoY growth of 32.58 percent as compared to 2,999 units sold in June 2021.

Maruti Suzuki commanded the next two spots with the Swift and Brezza. Both these models reported export growth of 199.60 percent and 104.94 percent to 3,754 units and 3,609 units respectively. Share percentage stood at 6.63 and 6.38.

Hyundai Verna, Kia Sonet, Maruti DZire

This top 10 list of car exports in June 2022 continued with the Hyundai Verna in a No.7 spot with 3,048 units sold, up 23.75 percent over 2,463 units sold in June 2021. This was a 585 unit volume growth and 5.38 percent share. Kia Sonet exports stood at 2,997 units in June 2022, up 92.49 percent over 1,557 units shipped in June 2021. Along with doing well in export markets, Kia Sonet is also in high demand in India and this sub 4 meter SUV recently crossed the 1.5 lakh unit milestone in 21 months of launch.

Maruti DZire followed at No. 9 with 2,707 units exported in June 2022, down 10.48 percent over 3,024 units shipped in June 2021. The DZire holds a 4.78 percent share. Hyundai Aura was the 10th best exported car in June 2022. Exports stood at 2,499 units in June 2022, up 39.30 percent from 1,794 units sold in June 2021. There was also the Hyundai Creta with 2,439 units shipped in the past month, down 41.10 percent YoY from 4,141 units sold in June 2021.

No Car Exports Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1 Spresso 6,960 2,674 160.28 2 Seltos 4,306 2,848 51.19 3 Sunny 4,170 4,310 -3.25 4 Grand i10 3,976 2,999 32.58 5 Swift 3,754 1,253 199.60 6 Brezza 3,609 1,761 104.94 7 Verna 3,048 2,463 23.75 8 Sonet 2,997 1,557 92.49 9 Dzire 2,707 3,024 -10.48 10 Aura 2,499 1,794 39.30 11 Creta 2,439 4,141 -41.10 12 Baleno 2,210 3,901 -43.35 13 City 2,138 918 132.90 14 Jimny 1,599 732 118.44 15 Celerio 1,549 738 109.89 16 Virtus 939 0 – 17 Kwid 837 1,595 -47.52 18 i20 751 828 -9.30 19 Kiger 735 88 735.23 20 Carens 703 0 – 21 Alcazar 535 1 53400 22 Jeep Compass 513 697 -26.40 23 Ciaz 477 502 -4.98 24 Triber 404 1,134 -64.37 25 Alto 389 1,192 -67.37 26 Vento 378 3,193 -88.16 27 S-Cross 330 7 4614 28 Magnite 327 990 -66.97 29 Xuv300 267 2 13250 30 Kuv100 214 786 -72.77 31 Amaze 184 119 54.62 32 WR-V 179 180 -0.56 33 Ertiga 154 518 -70.27 34 Santro 100 1,004 -90.04 35 Maxximo 97 112 -13.39 36 Scorpio 80 139 -42.45 37 Taigun 12 0 – 38 XL6 11 4 175.00 39 Xuv500 10 79 -87.34 40 Bolero 9 38 -76.32 41 Ignis 4 97 -95.88 42 Venue 2 748 -99.73 43 Xuv700 2 0 – 44 Jazz 1 0 – 45 Polo 0 1,324 -100.00 46 Ford Ecosport 0 1,165 -100.00 47 Datsun GO 0 293 -100.00 48 Eeco 0 285 -100.00 49 WagonR 0 90 -100.00 50 Kicks 0 38 -100.00 51 GO + 0 24 -100.00 52 Datsun Redi-GO 0 8 -100.00 – Total 56,605 52,393 8.04

Maruti Baleno was next with 2,210 units shipped in June 2022, a de-growth of 43.35 percent over 3,901 units sold in June 2021. Honda City (2,138 units), Maruti Jimny (1,509 units), Celerio (1,549 units) and Virtus followed quick succession with each posting YoY growth while Virtus is a newcomer to this list. Renault Kwid (837 units) and Hyundai i20 (751 units) exports dipped 47.52 percent and 9.30 percent respectively. Kiger exports on the other hand increased 735.23 percent to 735 units from 88 units shipped in the same month of the previous year. Kia Carens (703 units), Alcazar (535 units and Jeep Compass (513 units) were lower down the order.