Top 20 Car Exports Nov 2020 – Creta, Baleno, Seltos, Sonet

Ford EcoSport is the most exported car for Nov 2020 with 4,857 units

Due to reasons like uncertainties in global markets and production constraints locally, car exports from India slipped -34.42% in November 2020. A total of 38,114 units were exported, as compared to 58,122 units in the corresponding period last year.

Ford EcoSport leads

Most exported car in November is Ford EcoSport with a total of 4,857 units. However, it has lost almost half of its export numbers, as compared to 9,128 units exported in November last year. EcoSport is a popular car in the domestic market as well and has registered consistent sales for the company. However, it currently trails behind rivals such as Brezza, Sonet, Venue, Nexon and XUV300.

Second in the list is Chevrolet Beat with 4,109 units exported in November. YoY growth is down -17.82%, as compared to 5,000 units exported in November last year. Beat will no longer be listed here in the coming months, as General Motors has stopped production at its Talegaon plant. The company will soon be exiting the country entirely. As may be recalled, GM had stopped production for domestic market in 2017.

At number three is Hyundai Creta with YoY gain of 20.85%. Exports are up from 2,408 units in November last year to 2,910 units in November 2020. All-new Creta was launched in the domestic market earlier this year in March. It came with a range of updates including visual enhancements and several new features. Creta is currently the top selling SUV in the domestic market.

Hyundai Verna takes the fourth spot with 2,698 units exported in November. It has lost more than fifty percent in YoY growth, as compared to 6,296 units exported in November last year. A popular choice in the domestic market, Verna has consistently ranked among the top three bestselling C segment sedans in the country. It competes with rivals like Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

At number five is Baleno with 2,527 units exported in November. YoY growth is a modest 11.03%, as compared to 2,276 units exported in November last year. In domestic market, Baleno is currently the top selling premium hatch.

No Car Exports Nov-20 Nov-19
1 EcoSport 4,857 9,128
2 Beat 4,109 5,000
3 Creta 2,910 2,408
4 Verna 2,698 6,296
5 Baleno 2,527 2,276
6 Grand i10 2,269 762
7 Sunny 2,265 7,281
8 Seltos 2,184 3,834
9 Spresso 2,073 23
10 Vento 1,322 2,102
11 Dzire 1,243 1,201
12 Aura 994 0
13 Sonet 960 0
14 Swift 898 866
15 Alto 845 865
16 Polo 740 188
17 Triber 730 22
18 i20 682 547
19 Kwid 679 1,681
20 Celerio 602 608
21 Venue 508 1,581
22 Brezza 305 16
23 Compass 287 29
24 KUV100 254 597
25 Santro 209 937
26 Ertiga 145 485
27 Xcent 130 3,369
28 GO + 121 94
29 Go 93 764
30 V-CROSS 91 2
31 IGNIS 77 124
32 Wagon R 70 53
33 Xuv500 66 81
34 Scorpio 45 132
35 CIAZ 41 173
36 Bolero 29 72
37 WR-V 26 0
38 XUV300 10 65
39 KICKS 6 71
40 Amaze 5 60
41 S-Cross 5 3
42 XL6 3 23
43 TUV300 1 53
44 Aspire 0 2,148
45 Figo 0 642
46 Liva 0 503
47 Micra 0 465
48 Etios 0 426
49 BR-V 0 45
50 Redi-GO 0 5
51 Fortuner 0 5
52 Thar 0 4
53 Bolero Power+ 0 3
54 Innova 0 3
55 Trax 0 1
Total 38,114 58,122

Spresso max gainer

Other most exported cars in top ten include Hyundai Grand i10 (2,269 units), Nissan Sunny (2,265), Kia Seltos (2,184), Maruti Spresso (2,073), and Volkswagen Vento (1,322). Of these, only i10 and Spresso have registered positive YoY growth in exports in November. In percentage terms, the top gainer is Spresso with YoY growth of 8913.04%. Newly launched Kia Sonet has 960 units exported in November.

Car exports may decline further

With the emergence of a new, more infectious strain of Covid-19 virus in UK, the uncertainties have started playing out once again at the global level. Ban on flights and partial lockdowns are back in many countries. Such factors may impact car exports in the coming months, especially if the mutated virus starts spreading to other parts of the world.

