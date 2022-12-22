Top 20 Car Exports Nov 2022 – Baleno, Seltos, Verna, Virtus, Creta

Car exports surged 21.90 percent YoY in Nov 2022 – 53,959 units were exported, up from 44,265 units shipped in Nov 2021

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the highest exported model in November 2022. There were a total of 5,221 units shipped in the past month, a growth of 55.43 percent over 3,359 units sold in Nov 2021. Baleno commands a 9.68 percent share on this list and gained a top position from being at No. 3 in October 2022 when exports had stood at 3,698 units.

At No.2 was the Hyundai Grand i10 with 4,374 units exported last month, a 98.64 percent YoY growth from 2,202 units shipped in Nov 2021. The Grand i10 has an 8.11 percent market share.

Top 10 Car Exports Nov 2022

Next up were the Nissan Sunny (4,262 units), Kia Seltos (4,195 units) and Hyundai Verna (3,940 units), each of which posted a significant YoY growth in terms of exports. Exports of each of these 3 models increased by 79.15 percent, 81.76 percent and 65.96 percent respectively.

Decline in exports was seen in the case of the Maruti DZire which dipped 32.75 percent YoY to 3,938 units in Nov 2022 down from 5,838 units shipped in Nov 2021. Hyundai Aura and Suzuki S-Presso saw increased exports by 123.09 percent to 3,014 units and up 79.85 percent to 2,464 units respectively in Nov 2022. Maruti Swift exports dipped 36.79 percent to 2,290 units in Nov 2022 from 3,623 units shipped in Nov 2021.

Kia Sonet at No 10 on the list, noted a 60.12 percent YoY growth in exports to 1,947 units from 1,216 units shipped in Nov 2021. The new VW Virtus entered the export list recently with 1,777 units sold in Nov 2022. This was a MoM growth over just 775 units exported in Oct 2022.

At Nos. 12, 13 and 14 were Maruti Ciaz (1,617 units), Alcazar (1,472 units) and Hyundai Creta (1,342 units). Out of these, export growth was seen for Ciaz (137.44%) and Alcazar (265.26%) while exports of the Creta dipped by 45.71 percent. Hyundai Venue saw a 442.68 percent YoY growth in exports to 1,335 units in the past month from 246 units shipped in the same month of the previous year. Alto exports dipped 26.76 percent to 1,245 units while Ertiga exports improved by 29.72 percent to 1,065 units. Ertiga exports stood at 1,065 units.

Cars with Sub-1000 Unit Exports

There were a number of models that failed to see exports surpass the 1,000 unit mark. These included the Renault Kwid (850 units), Celerio (846 units) and Taigun (821 units) along with Triber (781 units), XUV300 (674 units) and Carens (667 units). It should be mentioned though that exports of the XUV300 improved by 2146.67 percent YoY from just 30 units shipped in Nov 2021.

No Car Exports Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth % YoY 1 Baleno 5,221 3,359 55.43 2 Grand i10 4,374 2,202 98.64 3 Sunny 4,262 2,379 79.15 4 Seltos 4,195 2,308 81.76 5 Verna 3,940 2,374 65.96 6 Dzire 3,938 5,856 -32.75 7 Aura 3,014 1,351 123.09 8 Spresso 2,464 1,370 79.85 9 Swift 2,290 3,623 -36.79 10 Sonet 1,947 1,216 60.12 11 Virtus 1,777 0 – 12 Ciaz 1,617 681 137.44 13 Alcazar 1,472 403 265.26 14 Creta 1,342 2,472 -45.71 15 Venue 1,335 246 442.68 16 Alto 1,245 1,700 -26.76 17 Ertiga 1,065 821 29.72 18 Kwid 850 1,269 -33.02 19 Celerio 846 50 1592.00 20 Taigun 821 0 – 21 Triber 781 718 8.77 22 Xuv300 674 30 2146.67 23 Carens 667 0 – 24 City 653 1,390 -53.02 25 Kiger 541 696 -22.27 26 Ignis 529 151 250.33 27 i20 524 128 309.38 28 Jeep Compass 317 555 -42.88 29 Jeep Meridian 288 0 – 30 Kuv100 280 321 -12.77 31 Xuv700 270 0 – 32 Jimny 182 1,617 -88.74 33 Magnite 76 565 -86.55 34 Amaze 47 57 -17.54 35 WR-V 26 0 – 36 Eeco 24 78 -69.23 37 XL6 22 0 – 38 Kushaq 16 0 – 39 WagonR 8 61 -86.89 40 Kicks 8 10 -20.00 41 Brezza 4 1,825 -99.78 42 Gurkha 3 0 – 43 Hi-Lander 2 30 -93.33 44 Bolero 1 98 -98.98 45 Scorpio 1 207 -99.52 46 Vento 0 1,173 -100.00 47 Santro 0 733 -100.00 48 Maxximo 0 100 -100.00 49 Fortuner 0 29 -100.00 50 Polo 0 7 -100.00 51 S-Cross 0 6 -100.00 – Total 53,959 44,265 21.90

Honda City (653 units) and Renault Kiger (541 units) noted a dip in demand in global markets while Ignis (529 units) and i20 (524 units) along with Jeep Compass (317 units) saw increased demand. Jeep Meridian (228 units), KUV100 (280 units), XUV700 (270 units) and Jimny 3-door (182 units) also featured on this list.

In the sub 100 unit export list was the Magnite (76 units), Amaze (47 units), WR-V (26 units) and Eeco (24 units) along with 22 units of the XL6, 16 units of Kushaq and 8 units of WagonR. Overseas demand for the Kicks stood at 8 units along with 4 units of Brezza, 3 units of Gurkha, 2 units of Hi-Lander and 1 unit each of the Bolero and Scorpio each posting YoY de-growth in exports.