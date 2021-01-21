Top 20 Cars Sold In 2020 – Swift, Alto, Baleno, Creta, Nexon

Maruti Suzuki was a leader in every segment of hatchback, sedan, SUV and MUV

The auto industry was battling a slowdown even prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which further compounded the problem. 2020 proved to be a roller coaster year for the auto sector. It may have been a year of challenges, but the auto industry quickly bounced back with new product launches, updates and facelifts which once again drew buyers to the fold.

The festive season saw a revival and car sales increased substantially. Automakers got ready for new launches which had been put on hold over the past several months. The urgent need for personal means of travel over public transport, favourable lending policies introduced by the Government of India and various other factors has seen the year end on a more positive note.

We bring you 30 of the best selling cars for the year 2020. Though most sales are in the negative when compared to that in 2019, it may be seen that Maruti Suzuki continues commands every segment be it the hatchback, sedan, SUV or MUV.

Maruti Suzuki Swift and Alto in Top 2

Top 7 ranking products were all from Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Maruti Suzuki Swift gained an edge over the Alto which was at No. 1 in 2019. Even as sales in the past year stood at 1,60,765 down 16 percent as against sales of 1,91,901 units, the Swift was the best-selling car in the country.

In June 2020, the Swift hatchback completed 15 years in India. It was launched in 2005 and set of what came to be known as the premium hatchback segment in India. At No. 2 was the Maruti Suzuki Alto hatchback with 1,54,076 units sold in the past year as against 2,08,087 units sold in 2019 when it was the best-selling car in the country. Alto has been the No 1 selling car in India since 2005. It has only lost the No 1 position twice. Once in 2018 to the Dzire, and in 2020 to Swift.

Maruti Suzuki also continued as the leading auto maker in India with the Baleno, WagonR, DZire, Ertiga XL6 and the Eeco. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was at No.11, losing its 6th position ranking in 2019. The S-Presso hatchback, at No.14, was the sole model in the company lineup to note positive growth that too by as much as 168 percent. Total sales in the past year stood at 67,690 units, up from 25,254 units sold in 2019.

Hyundai, Kia, Tata Cars Show Promise

The Hyundai Creta SUV came in at No. 8 breaking the reign of Maruti Suzuki. Sales of the Creta dipped very marginally by 3 percent to 96,989 units in 2020 down from 99,736 units sold in 2019. Hyundai Cars India also had the i10 Grand / NIOS, Venue, i20, XCent and Santro among the top 30 cars sold in the past year. The Xcent / Aura sedan also noted improved sales to 36,304 units in the past year, up from 19,215 units sold in 2019.

A relatively newcomer to the Indian automotive scenario, Kia Motors saw the Seltos SUV at No.9 on the list of 30 best-selling cars in the past year. Seltos sales grew by 113 percent in 2020 to 96,932 units up from 45,494 units sold in 2019. Kia Motors also had the Sonet at No.21 with 38.363 units sold in the past year.

Mahindra, once a leading seller in the SUV segment has been losing ground in India. The company had the Bolero, XUV300 and Scorpio on this list at Nos.16, 26 and 27. Each of these models showed significant de-growth.

No Top Cars 2020 CY 2020 CY 2019 1 Maruti Swift (-16%) 1,60,765 1,91,901 2 Maruti Alto (-26%) 1,54,076 2,08,087 3 Maruti Baleno (-16%) 1,53,986 1,84,044 4 Maruti WagonR (-5%) 1,48,298 1,55,967 5 Maruti Dzire (-37%) 1,24,969 1,98,904 6 Maruti Ertiga + XL6 (-4%) 1,04,185 1,08,231 7 Maruti Eeco (-13%) 99,480 114105 8 Hyundai Creta (-3%) 96,989 99,736 9 Kia Seltos (+113%) 96,932 45,494 10 Hyundai Grand i10 / NIOS (-10%) 91,930 1,02,693 11 Maruti Brezza (-34%) 83,666 1,27,094 12 Hyundai Venue (+17%) 82,428 70,443 13 Hyundai i20 (-40%) 73,414 1,23,201 14 Maruti S-Presso (+168%) 67,690 25,254 15 Maruti Celerio (-16%) 59,462 70,930 16 Mahindra Bolero (-24%) 52,765 69,656 17 Tata Tiago (-21%) 49,482 63,215 18 Tata Nexon (-1%) 48,842 49,312 19 Tata Altroz 47,070 0 20 Renault Triber (+61%) 38,906 24,142 21 Kia Sonet 38,363 0 22 Renault Kwid (-29%) 37,927 53,438 23 Honda Amaze (-44%) 37,484 67,715 24 Hyundai Xcent / Aura (+88%) 36,304 19,215 25 Toyota Innova (-45%) 34,078 61,743 26 Mahindra XUV300 (-20%) 32,197 40,197 27 Mahindra Scorpio (-33%) 31,240 46,725 28 Maruti Ignis (-23%) 27,200 22,140 29 Ford EcoSport (-32%) 27,181 39,989 30 Hyundai Santro (-59%) 26,735 64,729 – Total (-12%) 21,64,044 24,48,300

Tata Motors had its Tiago, Nexon and Altroz on the list too. Renault had the Triber MUV noting increased growth by 61 percent to 38,906 units in 2020, up from 2,142 units sold in 2019. Renault Kwid, Toyota Innova and Ford EcoSport also featured among the top 30 cars sold in 2020.