Top 20 Cars Brazil June 2024 – Polo, Creta, Kicks, Renegade, Taigun, Compass, Hilux

Car sales in Brazil in June have registered a robust growth of 10.52%, with total sales at 202,474 units

Hyundai HB20 has emerged as the top selling car in Brazil in June 2024. It can be described as the Brazil-spec version of Hyundai i20. HB20 sales in June are at 9,760 units. MoM growth is 45.87%, as compared to 6,691 units sold in May 2024.

European and American brands dominate

European and American car brands appear to have a dominant position in the Brazilian car market. In the top ten, Fiat and Chevrolet have three cars each, whereas Volkswagen has two models. VW Polo is ranked second in the list with sales of 9,683 units in June 2024. MoM growth is 14.13%, as compared to 8,484 units sold in May 2024. Contribution to the strong sales comes from the new Polo Track variant introduced recently. Polo Track is a rugged version of the standard Polo and is equipped with a raised suspension.

At number three in the list is Chevrolet Onix, with sales of 8,852 units in June. MoM growth is 12.04%, as compared to 7,901 units sold in May 2024. At number four is Fiat Strada, with sales of 7,551 units. This is one of the biggest surprises in June, as Strada was the top selling car in Brazil in May 2024. Sales in May were at 10,973, which means a negative growth of -31.19%.

Next in the list is Fiat Argo, with sales of 7,423 units in June. MoM growth is a healthy 33.70%, as compared to 5,552 units sold in May. At number six in the list is Chevrolet Onix Plus, with sales of 6,538 units in June. MoM growth is 18.51%, as compared to 5,517 units sold in May. Fiat Mobi takes the seventh spot, with sales of 6,007 units in June. Growth numbers are slightly down at -2.29%, as compared to 6,148 units sold in May.

Volkswagen T-Cross (Taigun) is at 8th position, with sales of 5,936 units in June. YoY growth is negative at -8.69%, as compared to 6,501 units sold in May. Next is Chevrolet Tracker, with sales of 5,918 units in June. MoM growth is at 28.29%, compared to 4,613 units sold in May.

Hyundai Creta at number 10

Hyundai Creta continues to be a popular choice in the Brazil market. Sales in June were at 5,858 units. MoM growth is 2.07%, as compared to 5,739 units sold in May. While listed in top 10 in Brazil, Creta has much better numbers to show in India. In May, Creta in India had registered sales of 14,662 units. It has 36.27% share in the compact SUV segment.

Other popular cars in Brazil include Nissan Kicks, positioned at 13th spot in the list. Jeep Renegade is at 14th spot, followed by Renault Kwid at 15th place. Jeep Compass and Toyota Hilux are at 18th and 19th spots, respectively. Volkswagen Virtus is at 27th place, with sales of 2,560 units.

No Top Cars Brazil Jun-24 May-24 Diff Growth % MoM 1 HYUNDAI HB20 9,760 6,691 3,069 45.87 2 VW POLO 9,683 8,484 1,199 14.13 3 CHEVROLET ONIX 8,852 7,901 951 12.04 4 FIAT STRADA 7,551 10,973 -3,422 -31.19 5 FIAT ARGO 7,423 5,552 1,871 33.70 6 CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS 6,538 5,517 1,021 18.51 7 FIAT MOBI 6,007 6,148 -141 -2.29 8 VW T-CROSS 5,936 6,501 -565 -8.69 9 CHEVROLET TRACKER 5,918 4,613 1,305 28.29 10 HYUNDAI CRETA 5,858 5,739 119 2.07 11 VW NIVUS 5,359 4,546 813 17.88 12 FIAT TORO 4,780 4,315 465 10.78 13 NISSAN KICKS 4,677 5,910 -1,233 -20.86 14 JEEP RENEGADE 4,535 4,173 362 8.67 15 RENAULT KWID 4,520 2,797 1,723 61.60 16 HONDA HR-V 4,299 3,660 639 17.46 17 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS 4,239 4,565 -326 -7.14 18 JEEP COMPASS 3,960 3,282 678 20.66 19 TOYOTA HILUX 3,895 3,393 502 14.80 20 HYUNDAI HB20S 3,759 3,130 629 20.10 21 FIAT FASTBACK 3,557 3,589 -32 -0.89 22 FIAT CRONOS 3,400 3,494 -94 -2.69 23 TOYOTA COROLLA 3,189 2,400 789 32.88 24 VW SAVEIRO 3,182 3,557 -375 -10.54 25 FORD RANGER 3,026 2,306 720 31.22 26 FIAT PULSE 2,957 3,084 -127 -4.12 27 VW VIRTUS 2,560 2,045 515 25.18 28 CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X 2,521 2,446 75 3.07 29 PEUGEOT 208 2,368 1,531 837 54.67 30 CHEVROLET MONTANA 2,349 2,306 43 1.86 31 TOYOTA YARIS HATCH 2,336 1,757 579 32.95 32 CHEVROLET SPIN 2,253 2,529 -276 -10.91 33 CHEVROLET S10 2,197 2,311 -114 -4.93 34 GWM HAVAL H6 2,153 1,438 715 49.72 35 TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN 2,088 1,449 639 44.10 36 CITROËN C3 1,985 1,580 405 25.63 37 RAM RAMPAGE 1,968 1,733 235 13.56 38 BYD SONG PLUS 1,911 1,560 351 22.50 39 VW TAOS 1,891 1,235 656 53.12 40 CAOA CHERY TIGGO 7 1,875 1,694 181 10.68 41 FIAT FIORINO 1,788 1,102 686 62.25 42 RENAULT KARDIAN 1,753 1,203 550 45.72 43 JEEP COMMANDER 1,587 1,176 411 34.95 44 BYD DOLPHIN 1,514 1,145 369 32.23 45 TOYOTA SW4 1,454 1,063 391 36.78 46 RENAULT DUSTER 1,369 1,189 180 15.14 47 HONDA CITY 1,343 1,058 285 26.94 48 BYD DOLPHIN MINI 1,318 2,104 -786 -37.36 49 NISSAN VERSA 1,275 699 576 82.40 50 HONDA CITY HATCH 1,232 957 275 28.74 – Total 1,81,948 1,63,630 18,318 11.19

Citroen C3 is at 36th spot, with sales of 1,985 units in June. Renault Duster and Honda City are placed at 46th and 48th spots, respectively. Chinese brands are also gaining momentum, with models like CAOA Chery Tiggo 5X, GWM Haval H6, BYD Song Plus, CAOA Chery Tiggo 7, BYD Dolphin and BYD Dolphin Mini.