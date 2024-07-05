HomeCar NewsTop 20 Cars Brazil June 2024 - Polo, Creta, Kicks, Renegade, Taigun,...

Top 20 Cars Brazil June 2024 – Polo, Creta, Kicks, Renegade, Taigun, Compass, Hilux

Satya Singh
Hyundai Creta N Line in Brazil

Car sales in Brazil in June have registered a robust growth of 10.52%, with total sales at 202,474 units

Hyundai HB20 has emerged as the top selling car in Brazil in June 2024. It can be described as the Brazil-spec version of Hyundai i20. HB20 sales in June are at 9,760 units. MoM growth is 45.87%, as compared to 6,691 units sold in May 2024.

European and American brands dominate

European and American car brands appear to have a dominant position in the Brazilian car market. In the top ten, Fiat and Chevrolet have three cars each, whereas Volkswagen has two models. VW Polo is ranked second in the list with sales of 9,683 units in June 2024. MoM growth is 14.13%, as compared to 8,484 units sold in May 2024. Contribution to the strong sales comes from the new Polo Track variant introduced recently. Polo Track is a rugged version of the standard Polo and is equipped with a raised suspension.

At number three in the list is Chevrolet Onix, with sales of 8,852 units in June. MoM growth is 12.04%, as compared to 7,901 units sold in May 2024. At number four is Fiat Strada, with sales of 7,551 units. This is one of the biggest surprises in June, as Strada was the top selling car in Brazil in May 2024. Sales in May were at 10,973, which means a negative growth of -31.19%.

Next in the list is Fiat Argo, with sales of 7,423 units in June. MoM growth is a healthy 33.70%, as compared to 5,552 units sold in May. At number six in the list is Chevrolet Onix Plus, with sales of 6,538 units in June. MoM growth is 18.51%, as compared to 5,517 units sold in May. Fiat Mobi takes the seventh spot, with sales of 6,007 units in June. Growth numbers are slightly down at -2.29%, as compared to 6,148 units sold in May.

Top selling cars in Brazil – June 2024

Volkswagen T-Cross (Taigun) is at 8th position, with sales of 5,936 units in June. YoY growth is negative at -8.69%, as compared to 6,501 units sold in May. Next is Chevrolet Tracker, with sales of 5,918 units in June. MoM growth is at 28.29%, compared to 4,613 units sold in May.

Hyundai Creta at number 10

Hyundai Creta continues to be a popular choice in the Brazil market. Sales in June were at 5,858 units. MoM growth is 2.07%, as compared to 5,739 units sold in May. While listed in top 10 in Brazil, Creta has much better numbers to show in India. In May, Creta in India had registered sales of 14,662 units. It has 36.27% share in the compact SUV segment.

Other popular cars in Brazil include Nissan Kicks, positioned at 13th spot in the list. Jeep Renegade is at 14th spot, followed by Renault Kwid at 15th place. Jeep Compass and Toyota Hilux are at 18th and 19th spots, respectively. Volkswagen Virtus is at 27th place, with sales of 2,560 units.

NoTop Cars BrazilJun-24May-24DiffGrowth % MoM
1HYUNDAI HB209,7606,6913,06945.87
2VW POLO9,6838,4841,19914.13
3CHEVROLET ONIX8,8527,90195112.04
4FIAT STRADA7,55110,973-3,422-31.19
5FIAT ARGO7,4235,5521,87133.70
6CHEVROLET ONIX PLUS6,5385,5171,02118.51
7FIAT MOBI6,0076,148-141-2.29
8VW T-CROSS5,9366,501-565-8.69
9CHEVROLET TRACKER5,9184,6131,30528.29
10HYUNDAI CRETA5,8585,7391192.07
11VW NIVUS5,3594,54681317.88
12FIAT TORO4,7804,31546510.78
13NISSAN KICKS4,6775,910-1,233-20.86
14JEEP RENEGADE4,5354,1733628.67
15RENAULT KWID4,5202,7971,72361.60
16HONDA HR-V4,2993,66063917.46
17TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS4,2394,565-326-7.14
18JEEP COMPASS3,9603,28267820.66
19TOYOTA HILUX3,8953,39350214.80
20HYUNDAI HB20S3,7593,13062920.10
21FIAT FASTBACK3,5573,589-32-0.89
22FIAT CRONOS3,4003,494-94-2.69
23TOYOTA COROLLA3,1892,40078932.88
24VW SAVEIRO3,1823,557-375-10.54
25FORD RANGER3,0262,30672031.22
26FIAT PULSE2,9573,084-127-4.12
27VW VIRTUS2,5602,04551525.18
28CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X2,5212,446753.07
29PEUGEOT 2082,3681,53183754.67
30CHEVROLET MONTANA2,3492,306431.86
31TOYOTA YARIS HATCH2,3361,75757932.95
32CHEVROLET SPIN2,2532,529-276-10.91
33CHEVROLET S102,1972,311-114-4.93
34GWM HAVAL H62,1531,43871549.72
35TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN2,0881,44963944.10
36CITROËN C31,9851,58040525.63
37RAM RAMPAGE1,9681,73323513.56
38BYD SONG PLUS1,9111,56035122.50
39VW TAOS1,8911,23565653.12
40CAOA CHERY TIGGO 71,8751,69418110.68
41FIAT FIORINO1,7881,10268662.25
42RENAULT KARDIAN1,7531,20355045.72
43JEEP COMMANDER1,5871,17641134.95
44BYD DOLPHIN1,5141,14536932.23
45TOYOTA SW41,4541,06339136.78
46RENAULT DUSTER1,3691,18918015.14
47HONDA CITY1,3431,05828526.94
48BYD DOLPHIN MINI1,3182,104-786-37.36
49NISSAN VERSA1,27569957682.40
50HONDA CITY HATCH1,23295727528.74
Total1,81,9481,63,63018,31811.19

Citroen C3 is at 36th spot, with sales of 1,985 units in June. Renault Duster and Honda City are placed at 46th and 48th spots, respectively. Chinese brands are also gaining momentum, with models like CAOA Chery Tiggo 5X, GWM Haval H6, BYD Song Plus, CAOA Chery Tiggo 7, BYD Dolphin and BYD Dolphin Mini.

