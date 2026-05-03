Top 20 CNG Cars FY2026 – Ertiga, Dzire, WagonR, Brezza, Nexon, Punch, Victoris, Exter, Altroz, Hyryder

CNG-powered passenger vehicles continued their strong upward trajectory in India during FY2026, with total sales crossing the 10 lakh units milestone. Out of the overall ~47 lakh passenger vehicles sold, CNG models accounted for 10.14 lakh units, translating to a 21.7% market share, up from 19.6% in FY2025.

This marks the second consecutive year where CNG has emerged as the second most preferred fuel type after petrol, overtaking diesel. Over the past three years, CNG’s share has nearly doubled, driven by rising fuel costs, expanding infrastructure and increasing availability of factory-fitted options.

OEM Wise Performance FY 2026 CNG Sales

The CNG space continues to be heavily dominated by Maruti Suzuki, which commanded a massive ~70% share, with total sales of over 7.07 lakh units. The brand’s wide portfolio across hatchbacks, sedans and utility vehicles has played a key role in maintaining its leadership.

Tata Motors emerged as the second-largest player with 1.72 lakh units, driven primarily by Nexon and Punch CNG variants. Hyundai followed with 95,000+ units, while Toyota contributed smaller volumes with select rebadged models. Growing availability of CNG across 600+ cities, along with lower running costs and OEM-backed factory kits, has significantly improved buyer confidence in this fuel type.

Top CNG Car Sales FY 2026

On a model-wise basis, Maruti Suzuki dominated the top positions. Ertiga emerged as the best-selling CNG car with 1,45,480 units, followed closely by Dzire at 1,35,330 units. Both models benefit from strong demand in private as well as fleet segments.

Other strong performers from Maruti include Wagon R (96,381 units) and Brezza (71,329 units), highlighting demand across both hatchback and SUV segments. Tata’s contribution came from Nexon (69,168 units) and Punch (67,468 units). Tata’s dual-cylinder CNG setup, which uses twin cylinders placed under the boot floor to free up luggage space, has been a key differentiator.

Mix Of Hatchbacks, SUVs And MPVs In Top 20

Further down the list, Maruti Eeco (66,675 units) and Hyundai Aura (62,612 units) continued to see strong demand. Maruti’s lineup remained dominant with models like Fronx (54,805 units), Swift (30,357 units), Baleno (23,228 units) and XL6 (20,962 units). Hyundai’s Exter (20,423 units) and Tata’s Tiago (19,883 units) also contributed meaningfully to overall volumes.

Among SUVs and MPVs, Grand Vitara (17,370 units) and Toyota Rumion (15,992 units) added to the mix, while models like Altroz, Hyryder and Glanza continued to build volumes at a smaller scale. At the lower end, entry-level models such as Alto, Celerio and S-Presso continued to play a role in expanding CNG adoption among budget buyers.

What’s Driving CNG Growth

The surge in CNG demand is being driven by a combination of factors — lower running costs compared to petrol and diesel, rapid expansion of fuel infrastructure, and increasing availability of factory-fitted options across segments. Interestingly, the shift is no longer limited to hatchbacks. SUVs and MPVs are now seeing rising CNG adoption, indicating a broader acceptance among Indian buyers.

The future of CNG in India looks positive, with more automakers expected to expand their offerings, especially in the SUV space. Continued infrastructure growth and evolving technology solutions are likely to further boost adoption.

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