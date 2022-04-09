Top 20 Hatchbacks March 2022 – WagonR, Baleno, Punch, i10 NIOS

Hatchback sales in March 2022 dipped 15.04 percent YoY while MoM sales ended more positively up 1.84 percent compared to sales in February 2022

Even as hatchbacks and SUVs have emerged as more in demand over sedans in recent months, sales of hatchbacks in March 2022 ended in the red. Sales stood at 1,21,972 units, down 15.04 percent as against 1,43,572 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales however, were up 1.84 percent from 1,19,769 units sold in February 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has emerged as the bestselling model in the country in March 2022. Sales of the hatchback registered a growth of 31.33 percent with 24,634 unit sales last month as compared to 18,757 unit sales in March 2021. MoM sales also increased 67.93% over 14,669 units sold in February 2022. Market share increased from 12.25 percent to 20.20 percent.

Top 20 Hatchbacks March 2022

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was at No. 2 with sales de-growth of 31.56 percent in March 2022 to 14,520 units from 21,217 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales however increased 15.51 percent over 12,570 units sold in February 2022 with the market up from 10.50 percent to 11.90 percent respectively. In February 2022, the new Baleno hatchback was launched in India at Rs 6.35 lakhs. It is presented in the same trims of Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha and gets several styling updates.

YoY sales of the Maruti Swift also dipped to 13,623 units from 21,714 units sold in March 2021 down 37.26 percent while MoM sales fell 29.05 percent from 19,202 units sold in February 2022. The new Tata Punch is much in demand. It currently commands a waiting period of 12 – 40 weeks depending on variant. Sales stood at 10,526 units in March 2022, up 9.74 percent over 9,592 units sold in February 2022.

Top Hatchback Sales March 2022 – i10 NIOS, S-Presso, Alto

Sales of the Hyundai i10 NIOS dipped 12.10 percent in March 2022 to 9,687 units, down from 11,020 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales however increased13.27 percent from 8,552 units sold in February 2022. Maruti S-Presso sales suffered a YoY growth of 8.52 percent while MoM sales dipped3.32 percent to 7,870 units in March 2022.

Alto sales on the other hand, saw YoY (-56.20 percent) and MoM (-34.02 percent) de-growth. Sales slipped to 7,621 units in March 2022 from 17,401 units sold in March 2021 while February 2022 sales were at 11,551 units. Maruti Suzuki also had the Celerio hatchback on this list with sales of 6,442 units in the past month, up 36.48 percent over 4,720 units sold in March 2021. February 2022 sales dipped 34.90 percent from 9,896 units sold during the said month.

Hatchbacks with sub-5,000 unit sales

Unable to cross the 5,000 unit mark was the Tata Altroz hatchback with 4,727 units sold last month, down 37.39 percent over 7,550 units sold in March 2021.MoM sales also fell 5.67 percent over 5,011 units sold in February 2022.

No Hatchback Sales Mar-22 Mar-21 Growth % YoY 1 WagonR 24,634 18,757 31.33 2 Baleno 14,520 21,217 -31.56 3 Swift 13,623 21,714 -37.26 4 Punch 10,526 0 – 5 i10 NIOS 9,687 11,020 -12.10 6 S-Presso 7,870 7,252 8.52 7 Alto 7,621 17,401 -56.20 8 Celerio 6,442 4,720 36.48 9 Altroz 4,727 7,550 -37.39 10 i20 4,693 9,045 -48.11 11 Ignis 4,472 4,359 2.59 12 Tiago 4,002 6,893 -41.94 13 Glanza 2,987 2,989 -0.07 14 Santro 2,494 2,165 15.20 15 Kwid 2,461 4,132 -40.44 16 Polo 1,086 1,888 -42.48 17 Jazz 125 707 -82.32 18 KUV100 2 1 100.00 19 Redi-GO 0 835 -100.00 20 Freestyle 0 689 -100.00 21 Figo 0 219 -100.00 22 Go 0 19 -100.00 – Total 1,21,972 1,43,572 -15.04

Hyundai i20 sales also dipped 487.11 percent to 4,693 units last month from 9,045 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales fell 19.50 percent from 5,830 units sold in February 2022. Maruti Ignis at No. 11 saw its sales increase both in terms of YoY (2.59 percent) and MoM (11.24 percent) to 4,472 units.

Lower down the list was the Tata Tiago (4,002 units), Glanza (2,987 units), Santro (2,494 units) and Renault Kid (2,461 units). Sales of the Polo stood at 1,086 units while Jazz sales dipped to 125 units. There were also 2 units of the Mahindra KUV100 sold in the last month.