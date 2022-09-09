Top 20 Two Wheeler Exports June 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, Raider, Gixxer

Two Wheeler exports increased by 14.09 percent YoY in August 2022 to 3,95,120 units
Two wheeler exports in June 2022 increased by 14.09 percent on a YoY basis to 3,95,120 units, up from 3,46,309 units shipped in June 2021. This was a 48,811 unit volume growth.
The Bajaj Boxer topped the list with 72,636 units sold in June 2022, up 7.63 percent from 67,484 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 5,152 unit volume growth while the Boxer commanded an 18.38 percent market share.
Top 20 Two Wheeler Exports June 2022
At No. 2 was the TVS Star City 125 with 37,331 units exported in June 2022, up 9.45 percent from 35,344 units exported in June 2021. This was a 1,987 unit volume growth with it commanding a 9.45 percent market share. Star City was up next with a YoY de-growth of 24.95 percent to 23,397 units as against 31,177 units exported in June 2021.
There was the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and 160-200 that followed in quick succession. Sales increased YoY by 93.89 percent and 28.11 percent to 18,144 units and 16,273 units respectively. There was also the Bajaj CT 125 at No 6 on this list with a 427.56 percent YoY growth in exports to 16,080 from just 3,048 units shipped in June 2021. In August 2022, Bajaj CT 125X moved into dealer showrooms. It is powered by the same engine lineup as seen on the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125.
TVS Apache followed with a YoY de-growth in exports to 13,843 units from 18,015 units shipped in June 2021. TVS Motor Company has expanded the Apache lineup with the updated Apache 160 and Apache 180 that come in with added power and performance.
The top 20 two wheeler export list also included the Bajaj Boxer 150 with a YoY de-growth of 17.65 percent to 12,240 units in June 2022 down from 14,864 units exported in June 2021. There was also the Discover 125 and FZ that featured at No. 9 and 10 on this list with 11,864 units and 9,954 units shipped in June 2022.
Bajaj Boxer 125, Gixxer 155, CT 110
The list went on to include the Bajaj Boxer 125 with a YoY growth of 40.56 percent to 9,086 units from 6,464 units exported in June 2021 relating to a 2,622 unit volume growth and a market share of 2.30 percent.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Jun-22
|Jun-21
|Growth % YoY
|1
|Boxer
|72,636
|67,484
|7.63
|2
|Star City 125
|37,331
|35,344
|5.62
|3
|Star City
|23,397
|31,177
|-24.95
|4
|Pulsar 150
|18,144
|9,358
|93.89
|5
|Pulsar 160-200
|16,273
|12,702
|28.11
|6
|CT 125
|16,080
|3,048
|427.56
|7
|Apache
|13,843
|18,015
|-23.16
|8
|Boxer 150
|12,240
|14,864
|-17.65
|9
|Discover 125
|11,864
|10,010
|18.52
|10
|FZ
|9,954
|11,780
|-15.50
|11
|Boxer 125
|9,086
|6,464
|40.56
|12
|Gixxer 155
|8,822
|3,149
|180.15
|13
|CT 110
|8,784
|6,552
|34.07
|14
|Navi
|8,602
|1,076
|699.44
|15
|Sport
|7,597
|3,579
|112.27
|16
|Raider
|7,117
|0
|–
|17
|Dio
|6,301
|5,640
|11.72
|18
|HF Deluxe
|5,681
|3,220
|76.43
|19
|Hunk
|4,924
|5,375
|-8.39
|20
|Ntorq
|4,560
|761
|499.21
|21
|YD125
|4,500
|1,350
|233.33
|22
|Pulsar 125
|4,188
|2,772
|51.08
|23
|Discover 110
|3,960
|3,600
|10.00
|24
|Glamour
|3,876
|924
|319.48
|25
|Wego
|3,550
|78
|4451.28
|26
|Meteor 350
|3,487
|2,373
|46.94
|27
|Ray
|3,322
|3,348
|-0.78
|28
|Dominar 400
|3,272
|1,814
|80.37
|29
|X Blade
|3,148
|2,825
|11.43
|30
|Himalayan
|3,099
|2,072
|49.57
|31
|Xpulse 200
|2,772
|2,366
|17.16
|32
|Crux
|2,772
|1,690
|64.02
|33
|Dream
|2,748
|684
|301.75
|34
|Classic 350
|2,592
|269
|863.57
|35
|KTM 390
|2,354
|3,800
|-38.05
|36
|Burgman
|2,280
|3,392
|-32.78
|37
|Gixxer 250
|2,197
|827
|165.66
|38
|Dominar 250
|1,992
|956
|108.37
|39
|650 Twin
|1,964
|2,414
|-18.64
|40
|CB Unicorn 160
|1,880
|1,344
|39.88
|41
|BMW 310
|1,834
|784
|133.93
|42
|Livo
|1,800
|400
|350.00
|43
|Platina 110
|1,710
|2,076
|-17.63
|44
|KTM 200
|1,670
|2,574
|-35.12
|45
|Pulsar 220/250
|1,600
|1,171
|36.64
|46
|FZ25
|1,556
|2,442
|-36.28
|47
|Splendor
|1,507
|3,392
|-55.57
|48
|H’Ness CB 350
|1,500
|318
|371.70
|49
|Passion
|1,440
|0
|–
|50
|KTM 250
|1,390
|738
|88.35
|51
|Saluto
|1,342
|920
|45.87
|52
|Avenis
|1,320
|0
|–
|53
|Maestro
|1,233
|1,518
|-18.77
|54
|CB Shine
|1,150
|4,466
|-74.25
|55
|KTM 125
|1,128
|1,430
|-21.12
|56
|SZ
|1,008
|1,568
|-35.71
|57
|CB Hornet 160R
|904
|852
|6.10
|58
|R15
|868
|1,541
|-43.67
|59
|Husqvarna 401
|718
|1,692
|-57.57
|60
|SXR 50
|672
|0
|–
|61
|Victor
|640
|1,440
|-55.56
|62
|Vespa 125
|482
|721
|-33.15
|63
|Platina 125
|480
|0
|–
|64
|Avenger 220
|384
|231
|66.23
|65
|Avenger 160
|384
|96
|300.00
|66
|Hayate
|360
|400
|-10.00
|67
|MT 15
|322
|160
|101.25
|68
|Saluto RX
|316
|2,916
|-89.16
|69
|CT 150
|288
|432
|-33.33
|70
|Radeon
|280
|600
|-53.33
|71
|Aviator
|240
|1,080
|-77.78
|72
|Aprilia SR150
|239
|518
|-53.86
|73
|Pleasure
|192
|90
|113.33
|74
|Alpha
|168
|0
|–
|75
|Jupiter
|154
|83
|85.54
|76
|Aprilia SR 125
|132
|231
|-42.86
|77
|Intruder
|110
|188
|-41.49
|78
|Husqvarna 125
|84
|462
|-81.82
|79
|Husqvarna 251
|84
|252
|-66.67
|80
|Husqvarna 201
|72
|360
|-80.00
|81
|Vespa 150
|54
|82
|-34.15
|82
|Hornet 2.0
|48
|0
|–
|83
|RR 310
|34
|92
|-63.04
|84
|Hero Destni 125
|32
|26
|23.08
|85
|Aprilia SR160
|1
|454
|-99.78
|86
|Activa
|1
|40
|-97.50
|87
|Acheiver
|0
|8,156
|-100.00
|88
|Super Splendor
|0
|5,499
|-100.00
|89
|SR 50 MT
|0
|2,504
|-100.00
|90
|Grazia
|0
|1,039
|-100.00
|91
|Access
|0
|920
|-100.00
|92
|Lets
|0
|312
|-100.00
|93
|CB Unicorn 150
|0
|280
|-100.00
|94
|Classic 500
|0
|87
|-100.00
|95
|Fascino
|0
|82
|-100.00
|96
|Xtreme.
|0
|80
|-100.00
|97
|Bullet 350
|0
|15
|-100.00
|98
|Bullet 500
|0
|3
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,95,120
|3,46,309
|14.09
It was quickly followed by the Gixxer 155 with sales growth of 180.15 percent to 8,822 exported in June 2022 from 3,149 units shipped in June 2021. There was also CT 110 (8,784 units), Navi (8,602 units) and Sport (7,597 units) on the export list in June 2022.
The top 20 two wheeler export list had the recently introduced Raider with 7,117 units shipped in June 2022 and the Honda Dio scooter of which 6,301 units were exported in June 2022 up 11.72 percent from 5,640 units shipped in June 2021. There was also the HF Deluxe with a 76.42 percent YoY growth to 5,681 units in June 2021 from 3,220 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 2,461 unit volume growth and a 1.44 percent market share.