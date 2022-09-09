HomeBike NewsTop 20 Two Wheeler Exports June 2022 - Pulsar, Apache, Raider, Gixxer

Top 20 Two Wheeler Exports June 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, Raider, Gixxer

Two Wheeler exports increased by 14.09 percent YoY in August 2022 to 3,95,120 units

Two wheeler exports in June 2022 increased by 14.09 percent on a YoY basis to 3,95,120 units, up from 3,46,309 units shipped in June 2021. This was a 48,811 unit volume growth.

The Bajaj Boxer topped the list with 72,636 units sold in June 2022, up 7.63 percent from 67,484 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 5,152 unit volume growth while the Boxer commanded an 18.38 percent market share.

Top 20 Two Wheeler Exports June 2022

At No. 2 was the TVS Star City 125 with 37,331 units exported in June 2022, up 9.45 percent from 35,344 units exported in June 2021. This was a 1,987 unit volume growth with it commanding a 9.45 percent market share. Star City was up next with a YoY de-growth of 24.95 percent to 23,397 units as against 31,177 units exported in June 2021.

There was the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and 160-200 that followed in quick succession. Sales increased YoY by 93.89 percent and 28.11 percent to 18,144 units and 16,273 units respectively. There was also the Bajaj CT 125 at No 6 on this list with a 427.56 percent YoY growth in exports to 16,080 from just 3,048 units shipped in June 2021. In August 2022, Bajaj CT 125X moved into dealer showrooms. It is powered by the same engine lineup as seen on the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125.

TVS Apache followed with a YoY de-growth in exports to 13,843 units from 18,015 units shipped in June 2021. TVS Motor Company has expanded the Apache lineup with the updated Apache 160 and Apache 180 that come in with added power and performance.

The top 20 two wheeler export list also included the Bajaj Boxer 150 with a YoY de-growth of 17.65 percent to 12,240 units in June 2022 down from 14,864 units exported in June 2021. There was also the Discover 125 and FZ that featured at No. 9 and 10 on this list with 11,864 units and 9,954 units shipped in June 2022.

Bajaj Boxer 125, Gixxer 155, CT 110

The list went on to include the Bajaj Boxer 125 with a YoY growth of 40.56 percent to 9,086 units from 6,464 units exported in June 2021 relating to a 2,622 unit volume growth and a market share of 2.30 percent.

NoTwo Wheeler ExportsJun-22Jun-21Growth % YoY
1Boxer72,63667,4847.63
2Star City 12537,33135,3445.62
3Star City23,39731,177-24.95
4Pulsar 15018,1449,35893.89
5Pulsar 160-20016,27312,70228.11
6CT 12516,0803,048427.56
7Apache13,84318,015-23.16
8Boxer 15012,24014,864-17.65
9Discover 12511,86410,01018.52
10FZ9,95411,780-15.50
11Boxer 1259,0866,46440.56
12Gixxer 1558,8223,149180.15
13CT 1108,7846,55234.07
14Navi8,6021,076699.44
15Sport7,5973,579112.27
16Raider7,1170
17Dio6,3015,64011.72
18HF Deluxe5,6813,22076.43
19Hunk4,9245,375-8.39
20Ntorq4,560761499.21
21YD1254,5001,350233.33
22Pulsar 1254,1882,77251.08
23Discover 1103,9603,60010.00
24Glamour3,876924319.48
25Wego3,550784451.28
26Meteor 3503,4872,37346.94
27Ray3,3223,348-0.78
28Dominar 4003,2721,81480.37
29X Blade3,1482,82511.43
30Himalayan3,0992,07249.57
31Xpulse 2002,7722,36617.16
32Crux2,7721,69064.02
33Dream2,748684301.75
34Classic 3502,592269863.57
35KTM 3902,3543,800-38.05
36Burgman2,2803,392-32.78
37Gixxer 2502,197827165.66
38Dominar 2501,992956108.37
39650 Twin1,9642,414-18.64
40CB Unicorn 1601,8801,34439.88
41BMW 3101,834784133.93
42Livo1,800400350.00
43Platina 1101,7102,076-17.63
44KTM 2001,6702,574-35.12
45Pulsar 220/2501,6001,17136.64
46FZ251,5562,442-36.28
47Splendor1,5073,392-55.57
48H’Ness CB 3501,500318371.70
49Passion1,4400
50KTM 2501,39073888.35
51Saluto1,34292045.87
52Avenis1,3200
53Maestro1,2331,518-18.77
54CB Shine1,1504,466-74.25
55KTM 1251,1281,430-21.12
56SZ1,0081,568-35.71
57CB Hornet 160R9048526.10
58R158681,541-43.67
59Husqvarna 4017181,692-57.57
60SXR 506720
61Victor6401,440-55.56
62Vespa 125482721-33.15
63Platina 1254800
64Avenger 22038423166.23
65Avenger 16038496300.00
66Hayate360400-10.00
67MT 15322160101.25
68Saluto RX3162,916-89.16
69CT 150288432-33.33
70Radeon280600-53.33
71Aviator2401,080-77.78
72Aprilia SR150239518-53.86
73Pleasure19290113.33
74Alpha1680
75Jupiter1548385.54
76Aprilia SR 125132231-42.86
77Intruder110188-41.49
78Husqvarna 12584462-81.82
79Husqvarna 25184252-66.67
80Husqvarna 20172360-80.00
81Vespa 1505482-34.15
82Hornet 2.0480
83RR 3103492-63.04
84Hero Destni 125322623.08
85Aprilia SR1601454-99.78
86Activa140-97.50
87Acheiver08,156-100.00
88Super Splendor05,499-100.00
89SR 50 MT02,504-100.00
90Grazia01,039-100.00
91Access0920-100.00
92Lets0312-100.00
93CB Unicorn 1500280-100.00
94Classic 500087-100.00
95Fascino082-100.00
96Xtreme.080-100.00
97Bullet 350015-100.00
98Bullet 50003-100.00
Total3,95,1203,46,30914.09

It was quickly followed by the Gixxer 155 with sales growth of 180.15 percent to 8,822 exported in June 2022 from 3,149 units shipped in June 2021. There was also CT 110 (8,784 units), Navi (8,602 units) and Sport (7,597 units) on the export list in June 2022.

The top 20 two wheeler export list had the recently introduced Raider with 7,117 units shipped in June 2022 and the Honda Dio scooter of which 6,301 units were exported in June 2022 up 11.72 percent from 5,640 units shipped in June 2021. There was also the HF Deluxe with a 76.42 percent YoY growth to 5,681 units in June 2021 from 3,220 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 2,461 unit volume growth and a 1.44 percent market share.

