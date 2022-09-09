Top 20 Two Wheeler Exports June 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, Raider, Gixxer

Two Wheeler exports increased by 14.09 percent YoY in August 2022 to 3,95,120 units

Two wheeler exports in June 2022 increased by 14.09 percent on a YoY basis to 3,95,120 units, up from 3,46,309 units shipped in June 2021. This was a 48,811 unit volume growth.

The Bajaj Boxer topped the list with 72,636 units sold in June 2022, up 7.63 percent from 67,484 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 5,152 unit volume growth while the Boxer commanded an 18.38 percent market share.

Top 20 Two Wheeler Exports June 2022

At No. 2 was the TVS Star City 125 with 37,331 units exported in June 2022, up 9.45 percent from 35,344 units exported in June 2021. This was a 1,987 unit volume growth with it commanding a 9.45 percent market share. Star City was up next with a YoY de-growth of 24.95 percent to 23,397 units as against 31,177 units exported in June 2021.

There was the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and 160-200 that followed in quick succession. Sales increased YoY by 93.89 percent and 28.11 percent to 18,144 units and 16,273 units respectively. There was also the Bajaj CT 125 at No 6 on this list with a 427.56 percent YoY growth in exports to 16,080 from just 3,048 units shipped in June 2021. In August 2022, Bajaj CT 125X moved into dealer showrooms. It is powered by the same engine lineup as seen on the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125.

TVS Apache followed with a YoY de-growth in exports to 13,843 units from 18,015 units shipped in June 2021. TVS Motor Company has expanded the Apache lineup with the updated Apache 160 and Apache 180 that come in with added power and performance.

The top 20 two wheeler export list also included the Bajaj Boxer 150 with a YoY de-growth of 17.65 percent to 12,240 units in June 2022 down from 14,864 units exported in June 2021. There was also the Discover 125 and FZ that featured at No. 9 and 10 on this list with 11,864 units and 9,954 units shipped in June 2022.

Bajaj Boxer 125, Gixxer 155, CT 110

The list went on to include the Bajaj Boxer 125 with a YoY growth of 40.56 percent to 9,086 units from 6,464 units exported in June 2021 relating to a 2,622 unit volume growth and a market share of 2.30 percent.

No Two Wheeler Exports Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1 Boxer 72,636 67,484 7.63 2 Star City 125 37,331 35,344 5.62 3 Star City 23,397 31,177 -24.95 4 Pulsar 150 18,144 9,358 93.89 5 Pulsar 160-200 16,273 12,702 28.11 6 CT 125 16,080 3,048 427.56 7 Apache 13,843 18,015 -23.16 8 Boxer 150 12,240 14,864 -17.65 9 Discover 125 11,864 10,010 18.52 10 FZ 9,954 11,780 -15.50 11 Boxer 125 9,086 6,464 40.56 12 Gixxer 155 8,822 3,149 180.15 13 CT 110 8,784 6,552 34.07 14 Navi 8,602 1,076 699.44 15 Sport 7,597 3,579 112.27 16 Raider 7,117 0 – 17 Dio 6,301 5,640 11.72 18 HF Deluxe 5,681 3,220 76.43 19 Hunk 4,924 5,375 -8.39 20 Ntorq 4,560 761 499.21 21 YD125 4,500 1,350 233.33 22 Pulsar 125 4,188 2,772 51.08 23 Discover 110 3,960 3,600 10.00 24 Glamour 3,876 924 319.48 25 Wego 3,550 78 4451.28 26 Meteor 350 3,487 2,373 46.94 27 Ray 3,322 3,348 -0.78 28 Dominar 400 3,272 1,814 80.37 29 X Blade 3,148 2,825 11.43 30 Himalayan 3,099 2,072 49.57 31 Xpulse 200 2,772 2,366 17.16 32 Crux 2,772 1,690 64.02 33 Dream 2,748 684 301.75 34 Classic 350 2,592 269 863.57 35 KTM 390 2,354 3,800 -38.05 36 Burgman 2,280 3,392 -32.78 37 Gixxer 250 2,197 827 165.66 38 Dominar 250 1,992 956 108.37 39 650 Twin 1,964 2,414 -18.64 40 CB Unicorn 160 1,880 1,344 39.88 41 BMW 310 1,834 784 133.93 42 Livo 1,800 400 350.00 43 Platina 110 1,710 2,076 -17.63 44 KTM 200 1,670 2,574 -35.12 45 Pulsar 220/250 1,600 1,171 36.64 46 FZ25 1,556 2,442 -36.28 47 Splendor 1,507 3,392 -55.57 48 H’Ness CB 350 1,500 318 371.70 49 Passion 1,440 0 – 50 KTM 250 1,390 738 88.35 51 Saluto 1,342 920 45.87 52 Avenis 1,320 0 – 53 Maestro 1,233 1,518 -18.77 54 CB Shine 1,150 4,466 -74.25 55 KTM 125 1,128 1,430 -21.12 56 SZ 1,008 1,568 -35.71 57 CB Hornet 160R 904 852 6.10 58 R15 868 1,541 -43.67 59 Husqvarna 401 718 1,692 -57.57 60 SXR 50 672 0 – 61 Victor 640 1,440 -55.56 62 Vespa 125 482 721 -33.15 63 Platina 125 480 0 – 64 Avenger 220 384 231 66.23 65 Avenger 160 384 96 300.00 66 Hayate 360 400 -10.00 67 MT 15 322 160 101.25 68 Saluto RX 316 2,916 -89.16 69 CT 150 288 432 -33.33 70 Radeon 280 600 -53.33 71 Aviator 240 1,080 -77.78 72 Aprilia SR150 239 518 -53.86 73 Pleasure 192 90 113.33 74 Alpha 168 0 – 75 Jupiter 154 83 85.54 76 Aprilia SR 125 132 231 -42.86 77 Intruder 110 188 -41.49 78 Husqvarna 125 84 462 -81.82 79 Husqvarna 251 84 252 -66.67 80 Husqvarna 201 72 360 -80.00 81 Vespa 150 54 82 -34.15 82 Hornet 2.0 48 0 – 83 RR 310 34 92 -63.04 84 Hero Destni 125 32 26 23.08 85 Aprilia SR160 1 454 -99.78 86 Activa 1 40 -97.50 87 Acheiver 0 8,156 -100.00 88 Super Splendor 0 5,499 -100.00 89 SR 50 MT 0 2,504 -100.00 90 Grazia 0 1,039 -100.00 91 Access 0 920 -100.00 92 Lets 0 312 -100.00 93 CB Unicorn 150 0 280 -100.00 94 Classic 500 0 87 -100.00 95 Fascino 0 82 -100.00 96 Xtreme. 0 80 -100.00 97 Bullet 350 0 15 -100.00 98 Bullet 500 0 3 -100.00 – Total 3,95,120 3,46,309 14.09

It was quickly followed by the Gixxer 155 with sales growth of 180.15 percent to 8,822 exported in June 2022 from 3,149 units shipped in June 2021. There was also CT 110 (8,784 units), Navi (8,602 units) and Sport (7,597 units) on the export list in June 2022.

The top 20 two wheeler export list had the recently introduced Raider with 7,117 units shipped in June 2022 and the Honda Dio scooter of which 6,301 units were exported in June 2022 up 11.72 percent from 5,640 units shipped in June 2021. There was also the HF Deluxe with a 76.42 percent YoY growth to 5,681 units in June 2021 from 3,220 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 2,461 unit volume growth and a 1.44 percent market share.