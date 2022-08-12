Top 20 Two Wheeler Exports May 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, Splendor, 650 Twins

Two wheeler exports in May 2022 stood at 3,47,699 units with the Bajaj Boxer being the most exported model

Two wheeler exports reported a YoY de-growth in May 2022. Sales stood at 3,47,699 units in the said month, down 2.41 percent when compared to 3,56,283 units sold in May 2021. This was an 8,584 unit volume de-growth.

Leading the export list was Bajaj Boxer with 85,282 units shipped in May 2022, down 18.19 percent when compared to 1,04,240 units exported in May 2021. The Bajaj Boxer commanded a 24.53 percent share. Out of these total exports of the Boxer, it was the 110cc that commanding the most attention with 67,010 units shipped along with 14,720 units of Boxer 150cc and 3,552 units of Boxer 125cc.

Two Wheeler Exports May 2022

TVS Star City saw a 7.31 percent YoY growth in exports in May 2022 to 64,210 units, up from 62,870 units sold in May 2021. It currently commands an 18.48 percent share. Next in line was the Bajaj Pulsar with a 19.49 percent YoY de-growth to 24,303 units shipped in May 2022, down from 30,185 units shipped in May 2021. This was a 5,882 unit volume de-growth with the Pulsar commanding a 6.99 percent share.

De-growth in exports was also seen in the case of the Apache to the extent of 43.05 percent. Sales which had been at 20,405 units in May 2021 dipped to 11,620 units in May 2022. Exports of the CZ (19,104 units), Discover (10,492 units) and FZ (9,042 units) improved by 22.97 percent, 0.58 percent and 65.18 percent respectively. Exports of the Honda Navi scooter increased 119.17 percent YoY to 7,741 units in May 2022 from 3,532 units sold in May 2021. The company exports the Navi to markets in Asia, Middle East and Latin America.

Dio scooter also saw an increase in demand in global markets by 68.20 percent to 7,601 units in May 2022, up from 4,519 units shipped in May 2021. Honda has introduced the Dio Sports Limited Edition recently priced at Rs 68,317 for base Standard trim and at Rs. 73,317 for top-spec Deluxe variant (prices ex-showroom).

The Raider entered this list at No. 10 with 7,542 units shipped in May 2022. Thereafter, exports of the Sport and Splendor dipped on a YoY basis by 4.94 percent and 2.95 percent respectively to 6,773 units and 6,648 units. Suzuki Gixxer exports increased 86.83 percent YoY to 6,584 units in May 2022 from 3,524 units shipped in May 2021. HF Deluxe ( 5,469 units), 650 Twin (5,178 units) and XBlade (4,288 units) each posted a YoY growth in exports while CB Shine exports increased 420.97 percent to 3,230 units in May 2022 from just 620 units shipped in May 2021.

TVS Ntorq had 3,032 units shipped in May 2022 down 54.54 percent over 6,670 units shipped in May 2021 while exports of Burgman improved by 39.22 percent to 2,868 units in May 2022 from 2,060 units shipped in May 2021. YD125 (2,850 units), RE Classic 350 (2,779 units), Hunk (2,751 units) and Ray ZR (2,720 units) were also lower down on this list.

No Two Wheeler Exports May-22 May-21 Growth % YoY 1 Boxer 85,282 1,04,240 -18.19 2 Star City 64,210 62,870 2.13 3 Pulsar 24,303 30,185 -19.49 4 CT 19,104 15,536 22.97 5 Apache 11,620 20,405 -43.05 6 Discover 10,492 10,432 0.58 7 FZ 9,042 5,474 65.18 8 Navi 7,741 3,532 119.17 9 Dio 7,601 4,519 68.20 10 Raider 7,542 0 – 11 Sport 6,773 7,278 -6.94 12 Splendor 6,648 6,850 -2.95 13 Gixxer 155 6,584 3,524 86.83 14 HF Deluxe 5,469 5,198 5.21 15 650 Twin 5,178 1,902 172.24 16 X Blade 4,288 2,970 44.38 17 CB Shine 3,230 620 420.97 18 Ntorq 3,032 6,670 -54.54 19 Platina 3,012 5,376 -43.97 20 Burgman 2,868 2,060 39.22 21 YD125 2,850 0 – 22 Classic 350 2,779 564 392.73 23 Hunk 2,751 3,900 -29.46 24 RayZR 2,720 2,509 8.41 25 Dream 2,644 1,000 164.40 26 KTM 390 2,399 3,888 -38.30 27 FZ25 2,370 896 164.51 28 Glamour 2,258 1,008 124.01 29 Crux 2,166 5,946 -63.57 30 Meteor 350 2,161 2,887 -25.15 31 Xpulse 200 2,116 1,209 75.02 32 Livo 2,100 1,200 75.00 33 Dominar 400 2,084 1,904 9.45 34 KTM 200 1,939 2,290 -15.33 35 BMW 310 1,811 1,075 68.47 36 SZ 1,544 1,104 39.86 37 H’Ness CB350 1,500 372 303.23 38 Dominar 250 1,476 613 140.78 39 R15 1,378 518 166.02 40 KTM 125 1,284 1,978 -35.09 41 Gixxer 250 1,284 552 132.61 42 CB Unicorn 160 1,200 480 150.00 43 CB Hornet 160R 1,132 1,164 -2.75 44 Saluto 852 92 826.09 45 KTM 250 766 1,134 -32.45 46 Husqvarna 401 608 762 -20.21 47 Aviator 600 840 -28.57 48 Maestro 544 666 -18.32 49 MT 15 540 400 35.00 50 SXR 50 496 0 – 51 Victor 480 800 -40.00 52 Passion 450 108 316.67 53 Vespa 150 384 269 42.75 54 Aprilia SR150 330 86 283.72 55 Aprilia SR 125 329 92 257.61 56 Avenger 220 288 450 -36.00 57 Avenger 160 192 576 -66.67 58 Vespa 125 154 313 -50.80 59 Husqvarna 125 126 420 -70.00 60 Hayate 120 480 -75.00 61 Alpha 112 224 -50.00 62 Aprilia SR160 107 139 -23.02 63 Intruder 92 40 130.00 64 Access 60 12 400.00 65 RR 310 60 60 0.00 66 Husqvarna 250 42 211 -80.09 67 Pleasure 2 192 -98.96 68 Acheiver 0 4,116 -100.00 69 Grazia 0 2,040 -100.00 70 Himalayan 0 1,430 -100.00 71 SR 50 MT 0 1,024 -100.00 72 Activa 0 468 -100.00 73 Classic 500 0 390 -100.00 74 Radeon 0 360 -100.00 75 Saluto RX 0 342 -100.00 76 Wego 0 227 -100.00 77 Husqvarna 200 0 217 -100.00 78 CB Unicorn 150 0 200 -100.00 79 Jupiter 0 121 -100.00 80 Xtreme 0 120 -100.00 81 Destni 125 0 116 -100.00 82 Bullet 500 0 48 -100.00 – Total 3,47,699 3,56,283 -2.41

Dream, KTM 390, Yamaha FZ25

Dream exports improved by 164.40 percent to 2,644 units while that of KTM 390 dipped 38.30 percent to 2,399 units. Yamaha FZ exports also improved significantly by 164.51 percent to 2,370 units. There was also the Glamour (2,258 units), Crux (2,166 units), Meteor (2,161 units) and XPulse (2,116 units) on this list. There were others that posted YoY growth such as the Livo and Dominar 400 while KTM 200 sales dipped and BMW 310 saw a 68.47 percent YoY growth to 1,811 units.

Export growth was also seen in the case of the SZ (1,544 units), Hness CB350 (1,500 units) and Dominar (1,476 units) while R15 shipments improved 166.02 percent to 1,378 units in May 2022. Models such as the Achiever, Grazia, Himalayan Classic 500 and Radeon along with the CB Unicorn 150 and Jupiter have been discontinued and hence saw 0 exports in May 2022.