Top 20 Two Wheeler Exports Sep 2020 – Boxer, Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Ray

After several months of negative growth, two-wheeler exports have returned positive results in September 2020

A total of 3,25,859 units were exported, which is YoY gain of 16.31%. Exports during the corresponding period last year stood at 2,80,166 units.

Among the top ten most exported two-wheelers, eight have registered positive YoY growth. The boom in two-wheeler exports in September can be attributed to improving pandemic situation in global markets and increase in production capacity in India with the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Bajaj continues to dominate

Bajaj may not be the number one two-wheeler manufacturer in domestic market, but it is the undisputed leader in exports. The company has presence in more than 70 countries across Africa, Middle East and Latin America. Its top selling product in international markets is Boxer, which has remained the most exported two-wheeler for a long time.

Boxer exports in September were 1,01,344 units, which is YoY gain of 9.83%. Exports during September last year were 92,273 units. Boxer’s market share stands at 31.10%.

At number two is TVS Star City with 49,980 units exported in September. YoY growth is 54.85%, as compared to 32,277 units exported in September last year. TVS Star City is also exported to several global markets across Asia Pacific, Africa and Latin America.

Bajaj takes the next three spots with Pulsar, Discover and CT. If we sum up the market share of all Bajaj two-wheelers in top five, it works out at 53.71%. This clearly shows the company’s dominance in two-wheeler exports. Pulsar takes the third place with 44,175 units exported in September. YoY growth is 73.41%, as compared to 25,474 units exported in September last year.

No Two Wheeler Exports Sep-20 Sep-19 1 Boxer 1,01,344 92,273 2 Star City 49,980 32,277 3 Pulsar 44,175 25,474 4 Discover 15,536 12,792 5 CT 13,940 20,904 6 Apache 9,913 9,889 7 FZ 9,022 10,690 8 Ray 6,572 4,418 9 NAVI 5,452 1,864 10 CB Twister 4,420 520 11 HF Deluxe 4,054 1,688 12 NTORQ 4,051 3,536 13 CB Hornet 4,037 2,692 14 Platina 3,924 4,896 15 Splendor 3,832 3,544 16 Dio 3,807 9,854 17 GIXXER 155 3,373 5,659 18 CB Shine 3,328 3,840 19 SPORT 3,228 5,400 20 Fascino 1,960 180 21 650 Twins 1,679 2,137 22 Crux 1,476 402 23 Himalayan 1,474 590 24 Dominar 1,413 554 25 KTM 200 1,340 739 26 Burgman 1,263 1,832 27 Dominar 1,260 0 28 GIXXER 250 1,232 240 29 Jive 1,162 10 30 Victor 1,120 1,280 31 Xtreme 1,105 368 32 LIVO 1,100 1,800 33 SR 50 MT 1,088 432 34 XPULSE 200 1,011 0 35 Saluto RX 1,000 648 36 KTM 390 966 843 37 GRAZIA 960 2,664 38 FZ25 940 1,864 39 Typhoon R 50 912 368 40 Dream 910 950 41 BMW 310 886 1,616 42 SZ 816 1,296 43 X Blade 732 1,407 44 Classic 350 698 1,061 45 Acheiver 682 276 46 CB Unicorn 672 1,296 47 KTM 550 367 48 Activa 520 860 49 Destini 504 488 50 R15 440 1,388 – Total 3,25,859 2,80,166

Next in the list is Bajaj Discover with 15,536 units exported in September. YoY gain is 21.45%, as compared to 12,792 units exported in September last year. At fifth place is Bajaj CT with exports of 13,940 units. This is the only Bajaj product in top five to register negative YoY growth. As compared to 20,904 units exported in September last year, YoY growth is down by -33.31%.

Other two-wheelers in top ten include TVS Apache, Yamaha FZ, Yamaha Ray, Honda Navi, and Honda CB Twister. With the exception of FZ, all other two-wheelers have registered positive YoY growth in September.

Scope for improvement

Even though overall YoY export growth is positive, close to 50% of two-wheelers have registered negative growth in September. It is possible that two-wheeler exports may improve in the coming months with growing preference for personal transport. How the pandemic situation takes shape in the future will also have a bearing on two-wheeler exports.